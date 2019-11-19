Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results



Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 11.18.19

– Becky Lynch arrives to kick off the show. She tells Shayna and Bayley that she’s right here and if they want her, she’s here to fight and doesn’t care about their brand supremacy. The IIconics, still employed apparently, arrive. They have been left off of the Raw Survivor Series team, but they are the future. Becky cut them off and says she’ll take them both on. Charlotte arrives and says if Becky wants them fine, she doesn’t want to tag with her either, but the forces want them tagging together. Charlotte announces that she’s the captain of team Raw on Sunday. Samoa Joe arrives, ok then.

Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. The IIconics : The IIconics attack at the bell and post Becky. Joe has joined commentary. Charlotte cuts off Royce, but Kay cuts her off and covers for 2. The IIconics work quick tags, and double teams as they isolate Charlotte. Charlotte fires back with chops and the figure eight finishes it. Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated The IIconics @ 2:20 via submission [NR]

– Shayna, Duke, & Shafir attack the Iiconics until Becky & Charlotte try to make the save but they get laid out. They regroup and chase them into the crowd.

– Charly interviews Ryder & Hawkins. They have a tag title shot tonight and are prepared. The AP arrive and stare them down and kick their asses.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Karl Anderson : Karl attacks at the bell and works over Carrillo in the corner. Carrillo counters back with arm drags, and follows with the springboard head butt. Gallows pulls Karl to the floor and the Street Profits arrive to even the odds. Carrillo hits a tope onto the OC. Post break and Karl takes control with strikes and follows with chops. He then hits a slam for 2. Carrillo fires back, but gets cut off with a back elbow for 2. Karl grounds the action, Carrillo fights to his feet and is dragged back down. Carrillo again fights to his feet, hits John Woooo and follows with a basement dropkick and standing moonsault for 2. Carrillo hits a slap and follows with the high cross for 2. Carrillo then springboards into a spinebuster for 2. Carrillo counters the buckle bomb, posting Karl and the disaster kick connects. Carrillo gets cut of by Gallows, but the Street Profits make the save and counter the cradle and Carrillo wins. Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson @ 9:45 via pin

– Charly interviews Seth about his match with Andrade. He is a leader, and doesn’t back down from challenges. He will do what he does best and burn it down.