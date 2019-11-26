Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Oh, hai, Marks!

Did ya miss me?! Are we hungover off the drink of wrasslin, or do we got one more round in us?! Let’s find out!

The entire RAW roster is circling the ring with Seth in the middle of it. The crowd chants for Punk, and Seth acknowledges it, saying he tried to get CM Punk to come out here but Punk doesn’t want to be a part of the change that he is begging for. Seth then says it’s not about Punk, but is about the entire roster. NXT chant starts, and Seth admits that they kicked RAW’s ass last night.

Seth claims to love RAW, and to see what it has become, it breaks his heart. This show is better than that. He says this will be harsh, but it needs to be said: last night, the entire roster sucked. “You all sucked.” Yeah, he’s trying to do the right thing; they all dropped the ball. They went from the A show to the C show. They need to take their flag and plant it back in the ground and make RAWMERICA great again. He believes in RAW, and this is why he called everyone out here. He offers the mic to anyone that wants to speak up. He calls Orton out by name. He says that Orton was the weak link last night.

Orton leaves.

He then calls out AOP and tells them to leave. So they do. He then calls Rey out and says he let everyone down. He beat Brock two times, and he couldn’t even get the job done with a lead pipe and his stupid kid helping him out. Maybe he’s not the Rey we grew up lovin.

This makes the entire roster leave. Seth says this is their show and the need to stand up for it. These are the things they are all thinking.

He turns, and Kevin Owens is on the apron. He stares down Seth. Seth says his new name is Mr. NXT. Since this is an open forum, how bout Owens come in an say what he’s gotta say. Actually, Seth knows. He’s going to say this is about Seth, not RAW. This is coming from his heart. He loves this place, and all he does is think about how it can be better. He sleeps, eats, breathes WWE RAW. He wants this ot be the best show on the planet. It’s not about him. What does Owens do? He just shows up. He’s a lazy piece of crap. He doesn’t do anything. Owens wants Seth’s spot. He will never be Seth Rollins.

STUNNER to Seth Rollins!

Backstage, Seth removes his jacket and scrunchie angrily. Charley says clearly this didn’t go over well. Seth says ok, Owens can learn the hard way. He and Owens in the ring. That’s a challenge.

Oh, yay. Lashley.

So, Lana got a restraining order against Rusev.

My feed freezes, and honestly, is that a bad thing?

Lashley is taking on Titus. Oh, Hi, Titus.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Titus O’Neil

Lockup to start. Hard right from Titus.

The match is cut short as Rusev runs through the crowd into the ring and beats down on Lashley.

Winner: No one



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Lana screams as Rusev attacks Lashley, then sends him into the steps, followed by sending him into the barricade. He screams, “Come on, BOB!” haha. Lashley fights back, trying to beat Rusev up on the ramp, but Rusev hits a short clothesline and sends Lashley into the big RAW screen. They near the announce table, and Rusev sends Lashley into the announce table. He removes the top, tosses a chair cuz why not, then clears the table. Rusev with a hard right. Lashley lays on the table. Rusev points to Lana vigorously. Out comes “POLICE” to handcuff Rusev.

Lana yells “YOU BROKE THE LAW” as they cuff Rusev. Rusev rushes Lashley with a shoulder tackle. Cops grab him so he kicks some scaffolding down. He screams “I’m BACK” while cops take him to the back.

Admittedly, the crowd fucking loves it.

We come back to Lana doing her best to show concern.

AOP is out shirtless to take on Ryder and Hawkins.



Match 2: AOP vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Hawkins on the attack, but Razar beats dat ass before tagging in his partner. Last Chapter is hit, a big boot to Ryder’s face, then a knee. Another knee. We get a beatdown of Ryder, then a tag, and both Akam and Razar hit a death valley driver into the turnbuckle, followed by a colliding powerbomb.

Tag to Razar, who helps with a neckbreaker/powerbomb combo. Pin for 1..2…3!!!