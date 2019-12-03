Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Y’all see that damned Fiend title!?!?

Charley is chillin, waitin for AOP, who show up in a dark vehicle. She asks them why they attacked Owens, and they reply in their native tongues. They then say that she looks lovely tonight.

Seth Rollins’ music hits, but that’s not the good news! Samoa Joe is on commentary! Woo hoo!

Seth brings up last week and says that he was a bit harsh, but it was coming from a really good place – his heart. This is not just his job, it’s his life, and the peeps in the back are family. He thought about it all week and he’d like to apologize. He then calls out Owens.

Owens wonders about a particular scent. He says that it smells like when the rodeo comes to Nashville, the animals, there’s something, a certain scent. He brings up AOP, and Seth says he had nothing to do with that, and knows not why they attacked him. Owens says he knows Seth is lying simply because his lips were moving, and that smell he was referring to is BULLSHIT. Seth swears he wouldn’t do that to them.

The lights go out.

The AOP is here. They speak in their native tongue to the chant of what while Joe agrees heavily with everything they’re saying.

AOP challenges Seth and Owens in a tag match, tonight.

Seth says he’s down. He wants to “do this thing.” Loser.

Owens considers it, then says that one of three things can happen, and all of them end with the three of them beating Owens down. He’s not falling for it, so let’s just get the attack over right now. Owens drops the mic

Seth says he’s on his own, man, and walks out of the ring and up the ramp. He stops in the face of AOP, and they step aside, letting him walk to the back.

Owens tries to goad AOP down, but they laugh at him and head to the back. Owens still wants some action, so he calls for a match.

We return from a break, and Owens is still in the middle of the ring, waiting for a fight.

Oh joy, it’s Lana. Owens is annoyed. She milks her entrance for no discernable reason, and although she doesn’t want to make it all about her, it is, in fact, all about her.

Owens yells that no one cares. Lana says she’s not done. Owens is on his knees, saying he is vomiting in his mouth right now.

Lana says that Rusev Day is not going to be here tonight. Truth is, she filed a restraining order again, today, in the state of Tennessee. He is a danfer to all of us and to society, and if he shows up, he’s going to jail.

“I have never met someone who talks so much and manages to say absolutely nothing.” – Owens

Owens says that on the inside, she is repulsive. She calls Owens a basic candy and pizza eater, every day man. Her hot boyfriend is going to come out and finish Owens.

Owens can’t wait.



Match 1: Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley

Lashley shoves Owens from out of the corner, but Owens rushes him with a few punches. Lashley sends Owens into the corner. Boot out of the corner. Owens hits the ropes, leap frog, lift up then spinebuster from Lashley. There are two dudes flanking Lana outside the ring. On the outside, Owens sends Lashley into the post then hits a frogsplash off the apron.

We return and Lashley is out in the corner. Cannonball from Owens. He pins for 1..2…NO!!!! Owens hops to the corner and hits a moonsault off the 2nd rope! Lashley rolls out of the wy. He then hits a right to the head, again. Another. Stomp from Lashley. Lashley pulls up the chin of Owens and hits a few crossfaces. Lashley poses. He looks like what poop would look like if he had a face. Lashley hits the ropes. SUPERKICK! Huge kick from Lashley followed by a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lashley waits for Owens to stand. He goes for a Full Nelson. Elbow from Owens to the face! He breaks the hold. Lashley pops up. POWERBOMB from Owens!!!

Out comes AOP! Owens goes on the attack and we get a DQ.

Winner: Kevin Owens via DQ

Lana, as a character, makes no sense.

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: ½*

AOP quickly takes over, and beats owens down, then rolls him to the outside, ignoring Lashley, who heads out of the ring and tells Lana they should bounce. AOP send Owens into the barricade. AOP beat Owens up the ramp. Owens with a right. AOP attacks! Stomps and kicks. They slam Owens head against the ramp then drag him up the ramp to the back.

Charley is in the ring with Lashley after the break. He says he was about to beat Kevin. The only thing he worried about, honestly, was that Lana was ok. Lana is tired of everyone booing them. She had to hire detectives to protect her and them from Rusev.

Rusev is in the crowd. He hops the barricade and gives Lashley a big ol Superkick, then beats down on Rusev as the “detectives” show zero sense of urgency.

Rusev leaves the ring. The detectives stand by, completely aloof. Seriously, these guys are horrible. So much, in fact, that Lashley gets in their faces and says that in Tennessee, they do things differently. Lashley shoulder checks one of the detectives, and the old white guy brings out the script for the Miranda, while the other dude cuffs Lashley.

Lana starts finger wagging over and over, then slaps a cop. Charley is in shock. Lana in cuffs, next. This is dumb, and I am dumb for watching.

Back, for what is now the third segment in a row that has something to do with Lana and Lashley, to recap what we just saw.

Lana goes full white girl and threatens to sue everyone.

Street Profits and R-Truth are shown watching their brethren lose their life to another white chick.



Match 2: Drew McIntyre vs Akira Tozawa

Drew offers to drop to his knees, and tells Akira to leave the ring or he’s going to beat his ass. Akira fakes it and dropskicks Drew. Shove to the ropes, Drew gets tossed outside. Akira with a suicide dive headbutt straight to the chest of Drew, but he just bounces off and sends Akira into the barricade. Drew lifts Akira with one hand via the leg and hits an Alabama Slam into the mat on the outside. He lifts Akira, firemans, and sends him into the ring. Drew pulls under the chin. HUGE CHOP to Akira. Overhead belly to belly suplex to Akira! He grabs Akira by the leg and beats him down with a few rights. He pulls back on the chin and the arm, telling Akira that he warned him. Akira looks to escape the match with his head by hitting a swinging kick from the apron and a dropkick from the top rope. He flies to the top of Drew’s head, falls back, holds onto the roes, rolls forward, grabs the leg for a pin. Gets 1..2….NO!!!

Both men hit the ropes. CLAYMORE KICK!!! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Daaaaamn, Drew!

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: **1/2

Drew says there is an issue with people today where people go straight to social media, being all cryptic about it, because they’re a bunch of cowards. Not Drew, though. He’s going straight to the point. “Randy Orton, I’ve got a problem with you.” He asks Orton to come to the ring now so they can talk about it.

We come back to RAW last week where Drew and Orton have a chop off, ending with a thumb to the eye. He calls it Stupid three times, then tells Orton to get out here now.

Orton comes out, peeved that this was the issue, a little chop battle. It annoys him. Drew tells him to look at him when he talks to him, and not to turn his back on ihm. Orton turns and stares Drew down. Drew says that Orton walks around like he owns the place with no respect, and has always done this. He gets it, he’s Randy Orton. The 13 time World Champ, future Hall of Famer, but this doesn’t give him any right to speak to Drew like he’s a damn child. Orton WAS the most ferocious man in all of the WWE in the past, but 2019 Orton is only ferocious at posting on social media. Drew will tell him who he is. He is bigger, stronger, the most ferocious man in the WWE today. He will make it very simple: Orton is Past, Drew is Future. RKO out of nowhere – done, Claymore out of nowhere – in.

Orton doesn’t think there is a Drew/Randy problem, he thinks there is a Drew/Reality problem. Orton does what he wants when he wants because he has earned the right to do so. Drew hasn’t earned a damned thing. Check it out, though, they are good. They are cool. But if Drew still thinks they have a problem, then they can solve said problem right now.

THE OC is here to interrupt the fun.

They say that Orton ruined AJ’s life. He is responsible for AJ losing the US Title. AJ is not ok, and it’s Orton’s fault. He doesn’t care what kind of match as long as he gets his hands on Orton tonight.

Drew says this doesn’t seem like a Drew problem, so he’s gonna head out like Spongebob.

All of The OC hop on the apron, wih Orton in the middle, ready for it. He slithers towards AJ, then goes to attack! 3 on 1, and Orton goes down with a clipped leg.

Ricochet’s music hits, and out comes Ricky Raccoon. He gets attacked by all three people, though, so that’s short lived.

Humberto is out next, running down the ramp and getting his ass attacked by The OC just like Ricochet. THEY are saved by Rey Mysterio, who comes down with a head scissors, holding the rope to send Gallows over the top rope, then Ricochet hitting a kick to Anderson, sending him to the outside.