Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

RAWR

Oh, thank god! So my stream wasn’t working, and I was worried I’d be missing something important. Thankfully, it comes to life, and I’ve missed Lana trying to cut a promo.

Unfortunately, it’s not completely over, and Lana is in the ring talking about loving Rusev when no one else did. She says that our chants got to his head. Rusev tells her to calm down, and Lana stumbles through her words, claming that he will violate the restraining order if he steps forward even though they are about two feet away. Rusev claims he needs protection. He made a nice video of last week when Lashley and Lana were arrested.

Lana calls him a selfish monster. She then pimps herself up. No one will ever love Rusev like she used to. He will never find someone like her agaaaaaaiiiiiiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan.

Throughout all of this, King looks like he’s fighting back severe diarrhea without realizing it’s happening before his eyes.

Rusev wants them to sign divorce papers, and Rusev wants to sign first. Lana wants to sign it first, but wants the dog. They do some improv, and it’s horrible. Lana signs. Rusev wants something before he signs, though. Lana wonders if it’s sex he wants. Ruse says no, he wants a match with Lashley.

Rusev tells him to run away with her and get married. She’s just bad. He wants to live happily on Rusev Day!

Rusev signs and Lashley sends Rusev’s head into the table. They fight to the outside. Lashley sends Rusev into the barricade. Lashley sends him into it back first again. Lashley rolls Rusev into the ring. Rusev with a superkick. Rusev with a belly to belly toss into the table.

Charley speaks of last week, and piecing together the riveting mystery we were left with. Owens coms in to help he figure out why he was attacked last week. He says Rollins told them to, and he can deny it all he wants. He would guess that when Rollins was out there everyday, no one followed him and he was the only one to tell him he was full of crap. He’s lucky he got away.

He walks away and runs into Rey Mysterio, who offers his pipe.

The next match features Matt Hardy and Drew McIntyre. Drew comes down after Matt to talk shit bout his kids, calling them HARDLYs. Hahaha



Match 1: Drew McIntyre vs Matt Hardy

We come to the match already going down. Matt looks for a Twist of Fate on the outside, but Drew sends Matt into the steps instead. Drew rolls him back in and kicks him then mounts for a stomp. Drew rushes the corner, Matt dodges and hits the post. Side Effect. Cover for 1…NO! Drew with a freakin Future Shock DDT outta nowhere, lookin all kinds of bad ass.

Drew hits the corner. He is calling for it. He waits. Matt stands. CLAYMORE! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

hahaha. HARDLYs.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *

Earlier today, Charlotte interrupts Becky’s journal entry to tell her that she doesn’t like Becky, but she doesn’t like The Kabuki Warriors even more. She offers a team. Becky ain’t down, and says she’d rather take them on by herself, and that’s what’s going to happen.

Backstage, Owens is looking for the AOP. He asks Paige’s mom and ends up running into MOJOBBER Rowley. He messes with Owens a bit until Owens slaps the scarecrow mimickry right out his face.

The tag team champs are here, and it’s probably to squash another team we don’t care about. I’ve learned that wrestling fans either love these or hate them, and I’m part of the latter.

Lol Joe: “You gotta wonder if it’ll be any different tonight.”

They get some promo time sayin all they’ve encountered are victims, so tonight is an open challenge to any team who thinks they can take their gold.



Match 2: The Viking Raiders vs The Street Profits

Bell rings and Erik goes for some knees, but it doesn’t work out. We get some double team with Ford flying over the top rope. In the ring, Erik gets a spinebuster. Tag to Ford. He flies off the top with a frogsplash. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ibar is there to stop the pin. He gets tossed out. Dawkins lifts Erik up, sits him on top of his shoulders. Ford to the top, flies eith a stomp, Erik sends Dawkins off, dodges the stomp, Dawkins runs into the tagged in Ibar, then he and Ford cartwheel off. Ford shakes the ropes an gets a swinging kick to the face for his troubles. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Erik. He hits a right to the face. Another. Dawkins literally just suplexed Ibar. Wow. Sick. Anyway, tag to Ford, and we get a double hip toss.

Winner:



Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

Seth Rollins comes out before the teams can even leave. He welcomes them to stay if necessary, but there’s something he needs to handle. SP and VR leave Seth in the middle of the ring, being sure to stare him down hard before they bounce.

Seth says he has some unfinished business with the AOP. He wants to fight them here and now.

Instead of AOP, Owens comes out with his pipe. He enters the ring as Seth tells ihm this doesn’t concern him. Owens says don’t worry about the pipe. It’s not for Seth, yet, it’s for the AOP. They’re not here, though. If they were, Owens would have found them – they’re not that smart.Owens wants to know when they will get here to beat his ass.

Rollins says he has nothing to do with them. There’s no association.

Backstage, a black SUV rolls up, and it’s the boyz. They’re heading to the ring. Or to catering. I’m unsure.