Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results





Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 12.30.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Csonka’s Top 64 Matches of 2019: #64-50 – Cole vs. Gargano, Cage vs. Elgin, More.

– Csonka’s Top 64 Matches of 2019: #49-40 – Okada vs. Suzuki, Fenix vs. Omega, More.

– Csonka’s Top 64 Matches of 2019: #39-30 – Dunne vs. WALTER, Okabayashi vs. James, More.

– Csonka’s Top 64 Matches of 2019: #29-20 – Cody vs. Dustin, Bryan vs. Kofi, More.

– Csonka’s Top 64 Matches of 2019: #19-10 – Starr vs. WALTER, Gargano vs. Ricochet, More.

– Csonka’s Top 64 Matches of 2019: #9-1 – WALTER vs. Bate, Shingo vs. Ospreay, More.

– Kevin Owens arrives to kick of the show. Kevin promises fireworks and airs footage of last week’s attack from Seth & AOP on he, Rey & Joe. Kevin says they’ve sent him to the hospital twice and will keep calling them out until he takes one of them out with him. He’s unhappy that people he respect and look up to are brought into this like Rey Mysterio. They ganged upon a legend last week, and that’s why Rey lost his US Title to Andrade in MSG. Seth & AOP arrive. Seth says Kevin doesn’t get the big picture, as this has all been forced on Seth. It’s his sacrifice for the greater good, a leader, & a messiah to lead them in to the next decade. If Kevin resists, the AOP will enforce his will. Kevin charges and attacks but gets beat down by AOP. Joe’s music hits and he’s pissed off and attacks. He takes out AOP and works over Seth. The choke follows until AP make the save. Kevin attacks with chair shots, and now security arrives to separate them. They of course fail and the fight continues. Kevin hits a top rope dive onto the pile on the floor. Tag team match, playa?

– Post break, Joe & Kevin talk about their plans. Joe says he’s involved because he didn’t have a choice, Seth chose for him to be involved and to never be safe again. Kevin says he’s known a lot of bad people but none as bad as Joe. If anyone has to be by his side, he’s happy it’s Joe. Security arrives to take them away. Joe says if anyone touches him, they no longer will feel anything with their fingers again.