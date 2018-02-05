Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt

Lockup to start, and Wyatt gets Reigns in the corner. Wyatt steps back to taunt, then locks in a side headlock in the middle of the ring. Reigns escapes, hits the ropes, and hits the Shoulder tackle. Side headlock from Reigns. Wyatt pushes out of it, misses a splash in the corner, then hangs upside down and for reasons unknown, Reigns is still frightened by this. Reigns runs into a boot. Wyatt hops on the top rope. Reigns with a right hand. Reigns gets a Fireman’s. Wyatt elbows out. Reigns rushes the corner, and Wyatt shoves him into the post. Cover from Wyatt for 1..2…NO!!!

Backstage, Matt Hardy is shown watching the match. Wyatt has a cravat on from behind. Reigns turns into the hold. Right to the midsection. Clothesline from Reigns. Again. Whip to the ropes and another clothesline from Reigns. Wyatt slips out of the ring. Reigns leaves the ring on the opposite side, then rushes towards Wyatt for the Drive by, but Wyatt is too smart and hits a clothesline instead. He then sends Reigns into the steps as we go to commercial.

We are back, and Wyatt has a chinlock on from behind. Matt is still watching from backstage. Reigns turns into the hold. Samoan Drop! Reigns with clotheslines in the corner over and over until Wyatt stops one with a hold. He goes for a Uranage, Reigns escapes, and Wyatt hits the ropes. So does Reigns. Wyatts with a huge crossbody in the middle of the ring. Pin from Wyatt. 1..2….NO!!! Wyatt in the corner. He lifts Reigns onto the top rope. Reigns locks up for a Superplex, but Reigns blocks. He holds back the arm of Wyatt. Right hand to the head. Again. Wyatt with a chop to the soft vest of Reigns. Wyatt hops back up and stares at Reigns. “Anyone but you, Roman” says Wyatt, because he cares about that now. Reigns clips him one then sets up for a powerbomb. Reigns hits it and pins for 1..2..NO!! Wyatt is up. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch. URANAGE from Wyatt. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Reigns hits a Superman Punch after Wyatt does something that I missed. Pin from Reigns for 1..2..NO!! Graves compares Wyatt and Reigns to Luthor and SUperman. Reigns pumps himself up. He is in the corner. He waits for Wyatt. Bray stands.Reigns rushes, but Wyatt hits a boot. SISTER ABIGAIL!!! Pin for 1..2……NO!!!! Wyatt hops on Reigns, who is prone on his stomach. He elbows Reigns head down into the mat. Reigns is lifted and Wyatt turns him, looking for another Sister Abigail. He stalls, kisses, but Reigns holds the left arm and breaks the hold. He is standing, and the crowd boos. Headbutt.

Reigns ducks a clothesline. SPEAR! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Roman Reigns

I liked the last two minutes. Before that, it was somewhat clunky. Crowd loved it, though.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

Reigns leaves and Wyatt struggles to stand. Matt Hardy is behind him! He’s laughing his ass off. DELETE chant. Kick. Twist of Fate!

Backstage, Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins are shown. Rollins asks if he’s 100%, because they’ve got a rematch tonight and it’s their last chance. Jordan says Seth doesn’t have to worry. Seth says it’s not about him or Jordan, it’s about what they can do together – as a team.

We’re back to the show, and Gallows and Anderson are already at the bottom of the ramp. Balor is out next, getting his full on entrance, which makes sense since he’s up next in one-on-one action, it appears.

His opponents is one half of The Revival. They come out with mics. They are tag team specialists, so wherever Dash goes, Dawson goes. So how about tonight, we make this a tag team match. Dash tells Finn to choose one of his Club buddies.

Finn talks it over.



Match 2: Finn Balor and Karl Anderson vs The Revival

Dash and Anderson in. Dash gets a quick tag to Dawson, who comes in and goes for the legs. Lockup and some fancy work ends in Anderson getting hit with a shoulder tackle. Anderson hops over. Arm drag, runs in with an elbow. Hip toss to Wilder, who hops in the ring. Balor is in. They send The Revival into the ropes. Back body drop to each of them!

We are back from a break, and Dawson has Finn’s left arm locked up. Finn tries to push the face away and reah for a tag. He presses forward, but Dawson grabs the tights and backs Finn into the corner. Tagis missed and Finn elbows Dash off the apron, then tosses Dawson out of the ring. He slides right back in and tags in Dash, who grabs Finn and runs him right into the corner. Right hands from Dawson in the corner. He goes after the left arm yet again. Finn reaches for a tag, escapes, double stomps. Tag to Anderson. Tag to Dash. He’s in with a running kick to the face. He sends Dawson off the apron. Dodges a splash and hits a high knee to Dash. Anderson on the 2nd rope and flies off with a neckbreaker! Andersongoes for a move but we get a tag and Dawson runs right into a spinebuster! Wilder in o break the pin! Andewrson with a clothesline to Wilder. Tag to Finn. Anderson hops ove rthe top rope onto Dash.

Balor with a slingblade. Dropkick from Finn! Finn on the top rope. Coupe De Grace! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner:

I mean, if they’re going to do a promo about being the premiere tag team, they probably shouldn’t have lost…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Later tonight, Angle is going to reveal who will be in the ELimination Chamber.

Backstage, Sasha is watching the tape! It’s her match from last week, specifically where she tapped out. Sasha is a sad panda. Bayley walks in saying this is the 20th time she watched. Sasha says the moment she stops being hard on herself is the moment she stops being her. She came THIS CLOSE and she needs to remind people she is still the boss. She needs to prove that she can beat ASuka, and she knows how now. Bayley asks for some tips. Sasha says no offense, but she’s going to keep her tips to herself.

Bayley claims some offense, but says that come Elimination Chamber, it’s every woman for herself – just like the Royal Rumble.

Sasha says that she has every intention to be in the match, win it, then face Asuka at Mania. Bayley says she thinks the same. Sasha questions how good Bayley thinks she is. Bayley says she knows she can beat Sasha, and if Sasha is as good as she says she is, then she knows she can beat Asuka.

OOOooOOOOooooOoo



Match 3: Tony Nese and Drew Gulak vs Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander

Nese tosses Mustafa in the corner and starts with some rights and lefts. He counts his abs as Rockstar Spud claims he wants the feeling of the CWC to return. Mustafa with a hurricanrana in the middle of the ring. Tag to Cedric. They double whip Nese and Cedric hits a dropkick to the shin. Mustafa hits on e to the fae. Cedric grabs Nese from behind, but Nese hangs him up on the ropes. Nese in. He covers for 1..NO! Tag to Drew, who is in to hits the ropes then drop an axe handle on the back. Cover for 1…NO! Tag to Nese who dorps Cedric on the top rope crotch first. Drew with a clothesine. Cover by Nese for 1..2..NO! Leg scissors to the mid section by Nese. Both men are down in the middle of the ring. Tag to Drew,. Tag to Ali. Throat check Anotrher. Whip is reversed and Drew lifts, only to get dropkicked. Ali is pumped. He whips Gulak, but it’s reversed. Ali slides to stop it, hits an uppercut, then hops off the corner and hits a tornado DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO! Nese looks to attack but Cedrick shoves him over the top rope. Cedric with a huge dive over the top rope and flip! Ali is on the top rope as well. Crossbody, but Gulak rolls through for a pin. 1..2..NO!!!

Huge clothesline from Gulak. Tag from Cedric. He hops up. Springboard clothesline. Lumbar Check. Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

They did exactly what needed to be done.

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: *3/4

Kurt Angle is out to flub some lines.

The participants: Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, and of course, Alexa Bliss

Eek.

Angle says that it’s obvious Nia Jax is not there, but Angle has a match for her. It will be Nia Jax vs Asuka at Elimination Chamber. If Nia wins, she will be inserted into the Women’s Title Match at Wrestlemania, making it a Triple Threat. Wow, how messy.

Alexa Bliss is here, and she doesn’t seem too happy – which makes sense.

She is sorry for interrupting, but this needs to stop. She tried being a good sport, but this is wrong and also unjust. And he has the nerve to mention the Women’s Evolution with what Angle is trying to prove? In fact, Alexa says that what Angle is doing is against company policy. She brings up equality amongst the sexes in the company, and wonders why the women’s title is on the line, but the men’s isnt. So Brock gets to sit on the sidelines and watch? Why doesn’t she get that same treatment? Is it because she’s just a woman?

Angle says that first of all, Brock defended his title. The last time Alexa defended her title was in October. Alexa blames Angle, she doesn’t make the matches. She wants to know why Brock is being treated differently. Does Angle value Brock more than Alexa? She thinks he’s guilty of preferential treatment, and she thinks that’s sexist.

Angle says it never occured to him to compare her and Brock. She feels like Alexa is trying to weasel her way out of the match. So he’s not going to make the decision; he’s going to ask the audience. He asks if they want to see Alexa defend the title in the first ever Elimination Chamber match?

A bulk of the audience does.

Alexa calls them sheep, then says she deserves respect. She walks out of the ring, upset. Angle asks the audience again, and they say yes…again.

A John Cena selfie promo is shown. Yay.



Match 4: Asuka vs Bayley

Lockup is short lived as Bayley escapes a hold. We go again and Bayley shoots for the legs. Kick from Asuka. Asuka gets Bayley in the corner, locks the head and drags Bayley into the middle of the ring, then drops her down and locks in a hold from behind. Bayley escapes and works the arm behind Asuka. Lock of the head, but Asuka counters and locks the left leg. Asuka screams. Bayley smacks. Asuka gets wild with it, locks from behind and SWINGS Bayley down into the mat. Damn. Headlock from Bayley. Asuka escapes, kicks Bayley in the back, and gives her one more for fun. Whip from Bayley, Asuka hops on the top corner, and Bayley jumps up with an elbow! Asuka is down on the outside. Bayley stands near the ropes. Asuka stands. Bayley rushes through legs first. She hooks the head! Hurricanrana!!! She sends Asuka into the ring and Asuka sends her right back out the hard way. Asuka hops down outside. Bayley grabs her and shoves her into the barricade!

We are back, and both girls are in the ring. ASuka is caught by Bayley, locks the hips, and we get a side suplex into a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Bayley goes for another cover, and Asuka kicks out at 2. Elbow drop to the back. Bayley locks up from behind. Back elbow from Asuka. She turns and hits some more elbows. Kick off the ropes from Asuka. She locks the arm and drives Bayley’s face directly into a knee! Kick from Asuka! She then turns, and drops a boot on the back of Bayley’s head!!! Booty bump to Bayley’s face. Sliding knee to bayley and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! ASuka on the top rope. She dives. Bayley moves. She hits the ropes. Kick to the face. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Bayley grabs Asuka. She sends Her through the ropes and goes for a neckbreaker, but Asuka locks in the Asuka lock before anything else! Bayley drops down, using the ropes to break the hold. Kick from inside the ring to the outside. Bayley stands on the apron. She dieves down, and Asuka hits a knee right to the face!!! Asuka lifts Bayley up, and sends her into the ring. Asuka covers for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka stands first. She kicks Bayley right in the chest. Again. Fuck, that looks painful. Bayley catches a third kick and jackknife covers Asuka for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka goes for her flurry of moves, but Bayley locks up for Bayley to Belly! Asuka escapes, looks for the Lock!!! Bayley escapes! Asuka grabs the hand again. Bayley falls back! She rolls up Asuka! 1…2…..OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHH Almost 3!!!!

Asuka ain’t fuckin around. She grabs the arm for an arm bar! Bayley taps!!! It’s over!

Winner: Asuka

Another week, another awesome Asuka match, and major props to Bayley for looking the best she’s looked in a long, long time.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ****

Total Rating: ***3/4

Both women stand. Asuka extends the hand for Bayley to shake. Bayley steps up, booty lookin juicy, and shakes Asuka’s hand.

We return to RAW after some antacid commercials, and Miz makes his entrance. He tells the crowd to keep their mouth shut when his hand goes up. He then encourages everyone to go look up at the sky, because the constellation will look a lot like the Intercontinental Championship. The stars have aligned to spell out that 2018 is The Year of the Miz. Maybe you don’t believe in astrology, and that’s fine, because there is tons of evidence: In his first match back, he beat Roman Reigns and regained his title; he defeated Roman Reigns the very next week. Miz says that before the Super Bowl, Coach Doug showed The Eagles Miz’s last match and it motivated them to win the Super Bowl. haha. He says the best is yet to come. Tonight, he will qualify to get into the chamber to face Brock. he will be the first iver IC and Universal Champ.



Match 5: The Miz vs Apollo Crews

We come back to RAW with the match already going on. Crews hits a suplex on Miz. Miz hits the corner. They exchange some pins in the middle of the ring until Miz misses a clothesline and Apollo rolls him up for a 1..2..NO! Apollo with a jackknife and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Apollo goes to strike the face, but MIz dodges it and tries to escape. Apollo with a spinning elbow and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Miz on the apron. He hangs up Apollo. Miz back on the top rope. He flies off and eats a dropkick from Apollo!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Apollo whips. Miz reverses. Knee to the gut from Miz. Apollo with a press, lifting miz up like nothing. He drops Miz behind him then goes for a standing moonsault, but MIz has the knees uP!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Miz with a leg scissors from behind. Apollo escapes. He knocks Miz down hard with a kick. Apollo with a kip up. Enziguri to the back of Miz’s head. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Miz rushes the corner with his clothesline, but Crews catches him. SAITO suplex! Standing shooting star press times 2 and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Miz wants the Skull Crushing Finale, but Apollo rolls Miz up. 1..2…NO!!! So close.

Miz in the corner, he crotches Apollo on the top rope. Apollo tumbles down. Miz grabs him. Skull Crushing Finale. Pin for 1.2….3!!

Winner: The Miz

Another good match tonight, although this one had little doubt involved so killed some of the awesomeness.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Iowa’s own Seth Rollins is walking. He spots Angle and Jordan. Angle tells Jordan to tell him what’s going on. Jordan apologizes and says that the medical team will not let him compete tonight. Seth is upset. He says the match is next. Angle says he has no other option but to forfeit the match.

Seth looks to his left, and off screen is someone that will likely annoy me.

And of course…it’s Roman Reigns.

Angle gives the nod of approval.



Match 6: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs The Bar

Seth and Sheamus to start. Seth with a crossbody and right hands to the face. Sheamus clocks the right hand. Tag to Cesaro who talks some shit then eats a kick. Tag to Reigns who whips, and we get a double shoulder tackle. Reigns works the arm and tags in Seth. Whip to the corner chest first. Kick to the gut. Snapmare and Seth covers. Right hand from Seth. He chops Cesaro in the corner. Tag to Reigns. Seth whips Reigns right into a boot. Sheamus in the ring. Seth sends him to the outside. Reigns calls for the punch. Seth goes for a suicide dive, but sheamus catches him and hits The Irish Curse. Cesaro with an uppercut in the corner. Tag to Sheamus. Sheamus sends Reigns into the barricade on the outside.