Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Indianapolis, Indiana. The Countdown Show kicks off with a video package of highlights from the past 37 Royal Rumbles. The Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. We head to a video package with highlights of Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee’s performances in past Royal Rumbles. The panelists discuss John Cena’s final Royal Rumble performance before going to a video package of Shawn Michaels winning the 1995 Royal Rumble. The panelists discuss Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and then head to a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

The second hour of the Countdown Show kicks off with the annual Royal Rumble by the Numbers video package. The panelists for the second hour of the Countdown Show are Jackie Redmond, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Peter Rosenberg. We head to the video package for John Cena’s farewell tour followed by a video package for DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns. Next up is a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. The Countdown Show finishes up with Lanie Gardner singing the national anthem.



Women’s Royal Rumble Match





Iyo Sky is #1. Liv Morgan is #2. Sky and Morgan circle each other to start. Morgan takes Sky down to the mat and then levels her with a shoulder block. Sky gets back to her feet and catches Morgan with a drop kick. Sky dumps Morgan to the apron but can’t knock her to the floor. Roxanne Perez is #3. Perez goes after Sky and catches her with a Thesz Press. Perez takes control and hits a combination DDT / Side Russian Leg Sweep to Sky and Morgan. Morgan fights back with a Code Breaker to Perez. Lyra Valkyria is #4. Valkyria charges into the ring and levels Morgan with a roundhouse kick. Valkyria follows up with a fisherman’s suplex to Sky and then teams up with Morgan to try to eliminate Sky. Chelsea Green is #5. All of the other competitors team up and beat Green down to the mat. B-Fab is #6. B-Fab catches Sky with a neck breaker and dumps her to the apron, but Sky grabs the ropes to avoid elimination. Ivy Nile is #7. Nile hits Sky with a German Suplex and follows up with a German Suplex to Morgan as well. Morgan and Sky double team B-Fab in the corner. Zoey Stark is #8. Stark lands a knee to Morgan and tosses Nile across the ring. Stark heads up top and connects with a diving neck breaker to Green. Lash Legend is #9. Legend delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Valkyria before picking up Nile and using her as weapon against the other competitors. Legend hits Nile with a powerbomb and then squares off with B-Fab. Green eliminates B-Fab. Bianca Belair is #10.