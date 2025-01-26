wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Coverage
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, here with you for the second edition of the new Saturday Night’s Main Event Era! As I recall, I wasn’t too enthralled with the first episode of this production. When I look at the card for tonight, I feel that we’re headed in the right direction. I am fairly hyped for this card, and I hope y’all are too. Let’s hook em up!
