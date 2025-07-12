Join 411’s Live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of WWE’s Saturday tradition! It’s been a long day of pro wrestling, and we follow everything else up with what’s being advertised as Bill Goldberg’s last match. Since it’s pro wrestling I never rule anything out, but it’s safe to say that Goldberg will be looking to go out on top tonight. We’ve also got a United States Championship match along with other exciting happenings on tap, so it’s looking like good times to end the evening!

If you'd like to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight's show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section!

Joe Tessitore welcomes us to Atlanta, GA, where there’s a lot going on! Seth Rollins & his faction are WALKING! LA Knight is WALKING, YEAH! Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul are WALKING! Randy Orton & Jelly Roll are TALKING! Solo Sikoa & his crew MAKE IT THROUGH THE METAL DETECTOR! Jimmy Uso HAS A BACKPACK! Gunther is WALKING! Goldberg IS TALKING TO A KID! PROBABLY HIS! WHY AM I YELLING?

We get the now traditional SNME opening video, then some PYRO & BALLYHOO! Joe Tess is with Jesse “The Body” Ventura and asks him about what he expects from Goldberg tonight. Jesse says that Goldberg has to win early, which has been true for decades now. Jesse knows Randy Orton’s dad, and wore his war hat for this tonight.

Michael Cole & Wade Barrett are on the call tonight and are excited about calling Goldberg’s last match.

Randy Orton (w/Jelly Roll) vs. Drew McIntyre (w/Logan Paul): My only hope concerning this whole feud is that this isn’t leading to Jelly Roll re-mixing Orton’s theme and ruining it. No offense to Jelly as a human being and person that might be in a wrestling match soon, his kinda music isn’t my kinda music. These entrances are as long as you would expect them to be, but it gives me a chance to grab a drink so I ain’t mad. Drew with a kick and some punches in the corner. He mounts for the10 punches, Orton escapes at 5 and goes for 10 of his own. Drew gets clotheslined over the top. Orton goes for the back suplex on the table, an interjection by Logan leads to Randy getting back suplexed on the table twice. We go to commercial!