Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, time for WWE Smackdown. Apparently the transfer window is closing after the Rumble so any changes will need to be finalized either tonight or announced on RAW after the event. Tonight Chelsea Green will defend the women’s US title against Michin again, we’ll have a big 8-man tag team match as Los Garza team up with the Motor City Machine Guns to take on Pretty Deadly and DIY before the Guns and DIY have their 2 out of 3 falls match at the Rumble. Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes will wrestle again, their match a couple of weeks ago was fine but not great so we’ll see if they can improve upon it here. WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have signed for their title match, but if there’s an addendum to the contract that’s relevant it’ll need to be revealed tonight for it to mean anything for their match. If it’s only relevant post match it might wait a week to reveal that Owens will never get to challenge Cody again or something similar. Jacob Fatu had a mild star making outing when he battered and bloodied Braun Strowman on Saturday, I doubt Braun takes that lying down so they might clash again but Fatu is clearly poised to break out as a force in the WWE. Solo Sikoa hasn’t been seen in a bit, and Roman will likely continue to be absent until the Rumble itself. Miz is here now and looking for allies, Zelina Vega has moved to Smackdown and should be poised to reunite with Andrade, still no idea who attacked Jade Cargill, Damian Priest is now on Smackdown and will likely declare for the Rumble, and Poochie is still threatening to return soon. This is the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to the action.

Michael Cole welcomes us to Indianapolis, Indiana and we see a handful of wrestlers arrive at the venue. Cole is working the crowd a bit to start then brings out Pat McAfee to a huge ovation to join him. Pat has a mic, he and Cole are at a desk up by the entrance stage. Pat plays with the crowd a bit and talks about his advocacy for getting a big event to this city and puts over the city and the Rumble for a while. Cole then tosses to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett for commentary. Joe is in the ring with both belts hanging, and Joe says he’s granting the request from Owens from last week to get an interview just like Cody. That brings out Owens who gets a mic, Joe says the attacks and threats from Owens recently are had to look around, but Joe has been thinking about some of the things Owens has said and really wants to give him this chance to be heard. Joe asks what everyone is missing between Owens and Cody. Owens kind of ignores that and asks Joe about being a Cody fanboy, and everyone on RAW talked to Cody about wrestling him at Mania and all ignored that Owens is going to win tomorrow. Joe wont apologize for doing his job with respect to Cody, but will apologize if Owens feels he hasn’t been given a fair chance. Owens threatens Joe and refuses to accept his apology, he’s got nothing to say to Joe and is here to take back the winged eagle belt, which is hanging in reach and he takes it then goes to leave. CM Punk interrupts this though and heads to the ring. Punk soaks in some cheers as he’s got a mic, Punk stares down Owens then Owens if he can help Punk, Punk says he can’t and he’s not here to help Owens. But he is here to apologize briefly, first for interrupting but Owens did speak his name so he was invited, then apologizes if Owens thinks he was looking past Owens. He knows it’s not automatic that Cody wins tomorrow, but tomorrow when Punk wins the Rumble, if Owens is champion by then he could well challenge Owens in the main event. He also warns Owens that if Owens wins it wont last long because Punk will take it from him. Owens knows there are 29 people in the Rumble he likes more than Punk, but then the thought of Punk and Owens in a Mania main event sounds pretty good. Owens knows what main eventing Mania means for Punk, and now it’s right at his fingertips but the thought of Punk never getting to main event Mania is so great for Owens. It makes him feel warm and fuzzy thinking of Punk in years, old and broken and obsessing over how Owens main evented Mania several times while Punk goes into the ground a miserable failure. So Owens hopes Punk doesn’t win the Rumble. Owens goes to leave, Punk asks where he’s going, they’re just getting started. Punk puts over Owens having been in the main event of Mania twice, that’s a generous definition but sure. But Punk has also never lost 5 title matches at the Royal Rumble, but Owens has. Punk has never lost to Logan Paul, Owens has though. Punk has also never tried to manipulate his best friend after stabbing him in the back over and over again, now here’s Owens doing that and looking for another shortcut. He brings up the two things that need to happen for them to meet at Mania, but only one thing has to happen tonight if Owens wants a fight and that’s get back in the ring right now. Punk might not main event Mania but he’ll kick Owens’ ass right now. Owens, who’s on the apron, considers but hops down and goes to leave again but this time nothing interrupts his retreat.

In the back Miz complains to Nick Aldis about his situation and references things from last week. He runs down Andrade and predictably Andrade is behind him to hear that. Andrade accepts his challenge for tonight, Nick is happy to make that match.

Commentary runs down some of the stuff for the card tonight then we see Jimmy Uso walking in the back and talking. He talks down to Hayes a little bit then heads to the ring. Carmelo Hayes follows for our first match, but he’s got a mic and wants to talk on his way down. He says Jimmy is the second Uso, he runs down the crowd a bit in the time honored tradition of cheap heat.

Match #1: Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes quickly starts stomping on Jimmy in the corner then lands a back elbow. A few chops from Hayes then he tries a headbutt but you don’t headbutt a Samoan then Jimmy lays in the chops. They trade some pin attempts then Jimmy lands a right hand. Hayes gets clotheslined out of the ring then Jimmy tries to dive but runs into a clothesline from Hayes. Hayes hits a hip attack but misses a second one and winds up hitting a DDT to counter a Samoan Drop. Jimmy is sent out of the ring then Hayes with a dive then he gets in the face of a basketball player and the size difference is borderline comical, and that distraction lets Jimmy hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring Jimmy hits an enziguri then misses a hip attack but is able to hit a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Jimmy goes up top but Hayes attacks him up there then climbs up with him. Hayes is trying an avalanche gordbuster I think but Jimmy fights him off then hits a modified superplex and both men are down.

Jimmy fights up first and lands strikes but then runs into a First 48 for a 2 count. Jimmy avoids a springboard move and lands a superkick for a 2 count. Once again Jimmy goes up top but his Splash is countered with a Small Package for 2 then Hayes hits a running knee. Hayes up top, hits a Splash of his own for a near fall. Hayes goes up top again but Jimmy catches him with a gamen giri then climbs up, Hayes slips free and and rolls up with the ropes but Jimmy counters into his own roll up with some tights leverage and the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso won in 8:31

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A little slow and disconnected in terms of physicality, these two just don’t seem to really click in the ring they’re fine enough but there isn’t a spark there. The ending was also a little sloppy in terms of execution.

We get a Royal Rumble highlight/hype video.

Byron talks with Chelsea Green at gorilla, Green promises to destroy Michin’s face then win the Rumble and head to main event WrestleMania. Green and Piper Niven then head to the ring, she’s followed by Michin.

Match #2 – Women’s US Title Match: (c) Chelsea Green w/ Piper Niven vs. Michin w/ B-Fab

Green quickly lands a knee then slams Michin down but Michin grabs a Victory Roll for 2 and Green winds up powdering. Back in the ring now they tie up and Green gets Michin into the corner then slaps her. Michin isn’t thrilled with that and starts dumping Green with German suplexes until Green escapes the ring. Michin follows with a suicide dive to no pop. Back in the ring Green avoids Eat Defeat but Michin goes after a 10 punch only for Green to toss Michin out of the ring. Green rams Michin into the ring apron a few times before heading back into the ring. Chin lock from Green then she slams Michin down a few times before stomping her into a corner. Green now works a front headlock but Michin counters with a suplex. Boot from Michin then a hurricanrana and a flurry of kicks which sets up the cannonball senton in the corner for a 2 count. Green with a School Boy for 2, Michin then grabs a backslide for 2 as well. They fight of position and trade some pin attempts until Michin hits Eat Defeat but Piper is able to pull Green out of the ring so B-Fab downs Piper with a pump kick. Green tries to escape again and winds up finding Michin’s kendo stick then whacks her with it for the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Michin won via disqualification in 6:17

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match but we’ve kind of seen most of what these two can do together so unless there’s something to spice up the pairing we’re firmly into diminishing returns territory here.

The fight is on post match and Michin gets the stick and whacks Green a few times to send the champ scurrying.

In the back Byron talks with Bianca Belair and Naomi, they’re asked about going after each other in the Rumble and Belair says they’ll be a team before and after, and as long as one of them wins they’ll be happy. They’re not sweating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as title challengers either.

After this break, Damian Priest talks. Almost without commercials for the whole first hour.

We get a Charlotte Flair hype video again. With new lighting I definitely think she’s had more work done.

Damian Priest heads to the ring. Priest has a mic and says he started on RAW four years ago, he wanted to be known and went from betrayer to betrayed, from follower to leader, from nobody to world heavyweight champion. Now he’s on Smackdown, not trying to make a name for himself, he’s just here to become champion and that starts with winning the Rumble tomorrow. That brings out Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, no mics for them just Fatu storming to the ring. Tama gets Fatu a mic, and Fatu sees Priest and knows who he is, hell Priest has accomplished a lot more than the locker room. But they’ve both had to climb from the streets, but Fatu was locked down in a box. Priest can get his hair braided, but don’t get it twisted around Fatu. Fatu is off the leash, all gas no brakes, and Priest wont be making a name here on the blue brand. It’s Fatu and Tama running things right now. Priest asks if that’s supposed to intimidate him, he should know better knowing where Priest is from. If they’re both from the streets why are they talking? Priest then kicks Tama which we all appreciate. Fatu with his psycho smirk and they circle then the brawl is on. Priest with corner punches but Tama bothers him just enough for Fatu to get involved and they start stomping down Priest in the corner. Tama gets a chair but LA Knight shows up to complicate things. Knight boots the chair into Tama’s face then Fatu punches it out of Knight’s hands. Priest kicks Fatu though and then Knight hits him with the chair. Knight has a mic now and says they can get their asses kicked again, those two against him and Priest later tonight. I’m down.

In the back Santos Escobar and Los Garza are approached by the Guns, they aren’t fans of each other but they’re teaming tonight and want to be sure everyone’s ready to win. Escobar and his family are still fighting for what they deserve. Shelley and Sabin say they’ll have their backs tonight, but Los Garza warn they’re coming after them if they win the belts at the Rumble.

To the ring and here come Pretty Deadly but DIY interrupt their entrance to come down with them. Those teams battle a bit over who gets to pose on the ropes. That match will be up after this break.

We get a recap of the announcement that Triple H will be headlining the Hall of Fame this year.

Los Garza are heading to the ring, then we get the entrance from the Machine Guns.

Match #4 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

27 minutes between matches. Ciampa and Shelley get us going but Ciampa just tags in Prince before anything happens. Berto tags in as well and grabs a side headlock. Some rope running now and Berto hits a nice springboard back elbow. Wilson tags in and stomps at Berto then tags in Ciampa. Jawbreaker from Berto then an enziguri and moonsault. Everyone on the face side debates tagging in and Ciampa winds up taking tag team work from both teams. The same for Johnny then Wilson and Prince get kicked to the floor. Shelley holds open the ropes so everyone else hit suicide dives onto the pile of bodies and we go picture in picture.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: