Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review.

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 3.06.20

– We open with highlights from last week’s show, and John Cena accepting the Fiend’s Mania challenge.

A Moment of Bliss With The NWO : Nikki & Alexa are here in the ring to kick off the show, and hype this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class; Batista, JBL, the Bellas, and then tell the Kabuki Warriors that they want a tag title shot. The NWO (Hall, Nash & Waltman) arrive. Hall, Nash & Waltman come out together to he NWO theme, while there is no Hogan. Nikki fan girls out takes a selfie with them. Waltman is asked what he should be called, and he laughs when Nikki says Syxx because it sounds like sex. Alexa puts them over and asks them about Goldberg. Nash comments on what Reigns needs to do to win, and says he told Reigns two things, he needs Scott Hal land a cattle prod. Nakamura, Sami, & Cesaro arrive. Sami says they get it, but says 1997 was a great year and that they need to live in the now and look to the future, he and his guys. They will defeat Braun on Sunday and get in the ring. Sami puts over Hall as a former IC Champion, Nash as well and then mocks Waltman for never winning it and knowing how much it weighs since he carried their bags for years. Nash makes fun of Sami, so Sami says he could drop them. They tease fighting and Sami refuses and they leave because the NWO wants the rub from them. Braun arrives and Cesaro attacks until he’s taken out, Braun works over Nak and Sami gets trapped in the ring. He hides behind Alexa, and escapes. Braun throws chairs at him and Sami runs away. Braun promises to give them these hands and says it will be too sweet and too sweets the hall of famers.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Naomi & Lacey Evans : The heels immediately double team Lacey and take control of things while Naomi is taken out on the floor. Post break and Banks has the heat on Lacey, working her leg. Bayley tags in and continues to control, picking up a near fall. Lacey fights her off, but the tag is cut off until Lacey clears the ring and Naomi tags in, hits a plancha and high cross for 2. Naomi runs wild with the speedball kicks, and cradle until Bayley makes the save. It breaks down, and Naomi is cut off by Banks and the double knee and cradle get the win Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Naomi & Lacey Evans @ 7:00 via pin

– New Day comments on tonight’s gauntlet match and Elimination Chamber match. They plan to win both and go to Mania as tag team champions.

– Bayley & Banks celebrate backstage, and mock the Bellas going into the hall of fame before them. Banks will dedicate her album to Bayley and they bounce.

– Gable meets with Crews and says he has his back.

Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews : Crews attacks, and the high cross follows for 2. The standing moonsault also follows for 2. Sheamus cuts him off, and the brogue kick finishes it. Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews @ 1:05 via pin [NR]

– Drake Maverick wants Gulak’s help and will fight Daniel Bryan. As Gulak looks to break down Bryan’s weaknesses, Bryan arrives and challenges him to a match on Sunday. Yes please.

Carmella & Dana Brooke vs. Fire & Desire : Dolph is at ringside. Mandy & Carmella begin, and Mandy takes control as Sonya tags in with the sliding knee strike, covering for 2. Sonya controls, talking shit and grounding Carmella. Carmella fires up and makes the comeback, Dana tags in and double teams follow as Dana takes control until Dolph distracts her. V trigger by Mandy and that’s all. Fire & Desire defeated Carmella & Dana Brooke @ 2:50 via pin [NR]

– Firefly Funhouse time. Bray has spics of Cena all over his walls and Ramblin Rabbit reminds Bray that Cena ruined him 6-years ago, sending him into a downward spiral and they show clips. Bray says if it wasn’t for Cena, the Funhouse wouldn’t exist so he thanks & forgives Cena. But Cena also created the Fiend, and he’s waiting for him and doesn’t forgive Cena.