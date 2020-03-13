Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 3.13.20

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center.

– Triple H welcomes us to the show and Performance Center, putting over the importance of the facility and how stars will return to perform there. It will be a different show, as they are here to put a smile on your face.

– Triple H joins Cole on commentary.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley : Nikki & Bayley begin, with Nikki taking control. Bliss takes over and quick tags follow as they isolate Bayley. Banks pulls Bayley to the floor, but Nikki takes her out. Post break and Bayley has taken control, laying the boots to Bliss. Banks tags in and Bliss cradles her for 2. Bliss fires back, hits a head scissors but is quickly cut off. Bayley tags in, chokes out Bliss and Banks follows with a cheap shot as Bayley covers for 2. They follow with double teams, and Banks covers for 2. Banks grounds things, Bliss fights to her feet and Bayley tags in as more double teams follow. Bayley grounds things, Bliss fires up but Banks cuts her off and then misses a charge. Tag to Nikki, she runs wild and dumps Bayley. Banks stops that until Nikki cradles her for 2. They work into near falls and Nikki heads up top. The high cross follows for 2. It breaks down, Bayley fakes an injury as Asuka attacks Bliss and Banks taps out Nikki. Bayley & Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 11:00 via submission

– We see footage of Reigns challenging Goldberg for Mania.

– Roman Reigns now arrives for an interview with Cole. Reigns talks about how weird it is without a crowd and how tough his year has been. He addresses his critics, and says he main events all year and he should be abele to main event Mania. No one has his commitment and he will take what’s his. They talk spear vs. spear and Reigns runs down Goldberg, but he respects him for what he’s done, and say he doesn’t have time for part timers. He’s been groomed for this, he’s mastered his craft and will whoop Goldberg’s ass and set this place right.

– Cesaro & Sami arrive with Nakamura. Kayla says they have been bumped, so Sami leaves to celebrate his IC Title win. Jeff Hardy arrives and he has more to do in WWE. King Corbin interrupts and is not happy he’s back, and notes that he runs Smackdown. Corbin makes DUI jokes and Jeff says they have a match tonight. Elias arrives and has a song for Corbin, but Corbin leaves.

– Cole & Triple H talk Bryan vs. Gulak at Elimination Chamber. Bryan meets with Drew and puts him over, noting that he wants t learn and asks Drew to teach him. Sami interrupts and mocks him for not joining him and now he is IC Champion. Sami mocks Drew as well and that sets up Bryan vs. Cesaro for tonight.