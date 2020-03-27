Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 3.27.20

– Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, still hyping Miz & Morrison defending the tag titles at Mania.

– Banks & Bayley arrive to kick things off. Bayley hypes Mania and Banks agrees with her in regards to Mania being a nightmare due to Paige booking them in the 5-way match. It’s not fair pitting them against each other. That will fail because they are great together… Banks isn’t quite buying this. Lacey Evans arrives and Banks mocks her and tells her that her daughter is ashamed of her. Lacey says she will break Banks’ jaw and will beat respect into Bayley. Naomi arrives and Naomi says she has unfinished business with Bayley and will snatch Banks bald. Tamina, actually still employed, arrives and looking like an angry soccer mom. She attacks Lacey & Naomi, Bayley & Banks join in leading to Tamina scaring them away. A par for the course WWE revolving door segment to try and add some hype to a cold title match.