Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 4.10.20

– New Universal Champion Braun Strowman arrives. Opportunity knocked at Mania, he took everything Goldberg had, and put him down for good. Shinsuke Nakamura arrives and Nakamura wants an opportunity, since the last time hey were in the ring, Strowman lost. Strowman says Nak will get these hands later tonight. Cesaro arrives and Nak attacks, and they leave. Starting out with an empty arena, Strowman promo instead of something taped backstage, where the promos have been thriving was a choice, but I guess they felt they had to do the angle right away.

Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors : Sane attacks Bliss at the bell, working her over with quick tags with Asuka. The challengers control early on, until Bliss gets a cradle for 2. They trade, the camera cuts are atrocious here as the challengers work quick tags and double teams for 2. Bliss counters with a dropkick, but Asuka cuts her off on the floor and does some commentary. Nikki attacks, and hits a high cross of the commentary table. Post break and Asuka has Nikki grounded. Sane tags in, double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Nikki counters into a sunset flip, gets cut off and Asuka tags in. She follows with kicks, Nikki fires back and Asuka delivers knee strikes until Nikki cradles her for 2. The bulldog and tag follows. Bliss and Sane in as Bliss controls and misses the double knees moonsault as Sane follows with the spear for 2. Bliss fires back, Nikki tags in, it breaks down and the doomsday device and Asuka lock follows but Nikki counters as Bliss makes the save. The insane elbow misses, Nikki takes out Asuka and tags in Bliss. The DDT gets 2 as Asuka makes the save. Asuka takes out Nikki, twisted Bliss to the floor follows and back in, twisted Bliss misses, tag to Nikki and the purge finishes it. Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Kabuki Warriors @ 12:30 via pin

– Elias arrives and talks about his Mania win over Corbin. He sings with a clap track about his feud and win over Corbin, teasing a MITB win.

– They now detail the tale of Otis & Mandy, as true love prevailed at Mania.

– Dolph & Sonya rant about doctored footage as Tucker arrives and shares pics of Mandy & Otis together. Tucker wants to beat his ass now.

– In two weeks, we get a Triple H 25th anniversary celebration.