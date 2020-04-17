Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 4.17.20

– In memory of Howard Finkel.

– We start off with a moment of Bliss a Alexa & Nikki arrive. They welcome us the show, enjoy some coffee, and welcome Braun Strowman as their guest. Alexa congratulates him on the big win, and he congratulates them on their tag title win. Alexa & Nikki will defend next week. Talk turns to Bray going after Braun and they show Bray’s comments from last week. Braun says that no one knows bray like he does they used to be family, but Bray didn’t create him and he owes him nothing. Braun succeeded on his own and won’t play games with Bray. If Bray comes for him, he’ll get these hands. We see a present in the ring, and Braun thinks it’s for him and opens it. It’s his old sheep mask and we hear Bray laughing while an old pic of Brain in the mask appears.