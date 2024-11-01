Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night so we’ve got more WWE Smackdown. This is the go home show for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. This is a taped episode from last week and spoilers can be found HERE if you’re so inclined. Our matches are a little light tonight with a Fatal 4-Way to preview the women’s tag team Fatal 4-Way for Crown Jewel with Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend. The main event will be Cody Rhodes teaming with Randy Orton to take on Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. I expect a lot of mic time to be devoted to Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan to try and hype that up but man that feels like a damp squib of a match at this point. Our emotional highlight should be Bloodline related, Jey Uso said he’d be here tonight and Roman and Jey getting face to face again is definitely something to look forward to. AJ Styles is still on the shelf, no word yet on Shinsuke Nakamura, Giovanni Vinci has been put back into hiding, there will probably be another interaction between LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade in some form, and the newly minted WWE tag team champions the Motor City Machine Guns upset the Bloodline last week to win the belts and will need new contenders sooner rather than later. But anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Up first, Nia Jax for her face to face with Liv Morgan while the gaudy Saudi belt is in the ring. Jax gets a mic and says she’s focused on the women’s Crown Jewel title, she wants it and usually gets everything she wants. Last time in Saudi she won Queen of the Ring, she became women’s champion, and anything that gets in her way gets obliterated. Which is exactly what’ll happen to the insufferable Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez clears the way wearing bad sunglasses, she’s followed by Liv Morgan with a mic and an unwashed dude. Morgan brings up retiring Becky Lynch and thanks Dominik Mysterio for helping her do that. She’s also held her title longer than Jax has had hers, and if her memory is right she beat Jax the last time they wrestled. Everyone’s in the ring now. Tiffany Stratton heads down now to try and inject some life into this whole thing, and she says Crown Jewel will be Tiffy Time. She and her briefcase will be at Crown Jewel and she’ll cash in to become the women’s world champion. Jax tries to talk over Tiffany but Tiffany reminds everyone she could cash in on Jax. More bickering between all three women, Tiffany again promises to take home at least one title at Crown Jewel. She asks if Dom comes with her if she beats Morgan since he’s just an accessory. Tiffany knocks Morgan out of the ring to set up the match for after this break.

Match #1: Tiffany Stratton w/ Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan w/ Raquel Rodriguez and Dom Mysterio

Match joined in progress with Morgan and Tiffany brawling on the floor. They head back into the ring where Tiffany kicks Morgan down then starts laying in punches. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany misses and Morgan lands a dropkick then some corner work but Tiffany counters with a powerbomb for a 2 count. Morgan with an alleged Codebreaker to take over but her ObLIVion is blocked and Tiffany lands a double stomp. Jax distracts the ref so Tiffany can swing the briefcase but misses and Morgan with a School Boy and tight grab to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan won in 2:05 give or take

Rating: DUD

Thoughts: Too short to be anything other than a dud, and I’m again left cold by the interactions between Jax and Morgan. They’re both heels but not the kind of heels you even remotely want to root for. Tiffany still feels like a little bit of an afterthought, but that’s kind of par for the course for MITB winners at this point.

Post match Jax winds up using the briefcase to lay out Morgan and her goons, then hits an Annihilator on Morgan to stand tall.

Recap of Randy Orton getting his match with Kevin Owens from last week. We also get a video from Owens, he’s been trying to call Randy and he needs to be heard on this. He doesn’t want to fight Randy, he still looks up to him and doesn’t want to be made to do this. Just remember, he never wanted to hurt Randy but he’s going to, and it’s Randy’s fault.

The Street Profits head to the ring, they’ll be in action after this break.

Post break here comes Pretty Deadly.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) w/ B-Fab vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Wilson and Prince jump Ford and Dawkins before the bell. Wilson with some work to Ford then he tags in Prince and they hit an assisted gutbuster for a 2 count. Some stomps from Prince then he mocks Ford and stomps him again. Wilson tags back in but Ford starts fighting back only to eat a DDT from Wilson for another 2 count. The crowd is dead for this, which is usually true for the second set of a taping but it’s really visible at the moment. Prince tags back in but again Ford fights back and ultimately tags in Dawkins. Dawkins runs wild for a bit but eventually Prince hits a Stun Gun to slow him down, then tags in Wilson for an assisted Codebreaker and Ford has to break up the pin. Ford gets knocked out of the ring, the ref gets distracted and B-Fab takes out Prince with a scoop slam on the floor. Dawkins tags in Ford and they hit the Doomsday Blockbuster to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Street Profits won in 4:01

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Another shorter match, the Profits badly need some kind of shift to character or presentation because they feel stale despite still being a very good tag team.

In the back Tiffany has a visibly bump on her head after a briefcase shot from Morgan, she and Jax talk but run into Bayley and Naomi. Naomi reminds Jax that she’s coming for a title shot. After this break Bayley and Naomi will take on Candice LeRae and the recently released Indi Hartwell.

Post break Naomi and Bayley head to the ring. It sounds like the sound mixing is a little bit off, which is an odd technical issue to have. Candice and Indi follow.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Bayley and Naomi vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Candice and Indi attack at the bell, settling into Indi and Bayley being the legal women. Bayley with some punches but then Indi fights back with punches of her own and stomps away at Bayley. Candice tags in and hits a second rope crossbody to the floor on Bayley as we head to break.

Post break Candice tags in Indi as Bayley is still playing face in peril. Side slam from Indi then she tags in Candice and they hit an assisted splash for a 2 count. Candice starts working the arm of Bayley, the crowd remains pretty dead as Candice decides to cheap shot Naomi. Bayley sent to the apron then Indi tags in but Bayley starts fighting back and slams Candice into the ring post then clobbers Indi in the corner to set up a dropping double knee. Naomi wants in, Candice tags in first and tries to stop the tag but she’s too weak and Bayley just drags her over and tags in Naomi. Naomi runs wild to crickets, including hitting the Heatseeker on the apron, that deserved at least a little pop. Split leg splash from Naomi and Indi breaks up the pin. Indi and Bayley get disposed of then Candice hits an enziguri to Naomi but Naomi fights out of the corner and takes out Indi as Bayley tags in. Bayley snaps Candice over the middle rope then runs into Naomi but it’s a tag. Parade of signature moves and Candice hits the Lionsault but Bayley isn’t legal. Naomi hits the Rear View and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley and Naomi won in 8:52

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Competent but it felt a little off to watch knowing Indi got released today. The action was fine but man the crowd just did not care about anything.

Next a recap of the Bloodline story over the last few weeks.

After this break Roman and Jey will talk in the ring.

Post break Roman’s music hits and slightly livens up the crowd. Roman and Jimmy Uso head to the ring. We get a reminder that Roman, Jimmy, and Jey will take on Solo, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu at Crown Jewel. Jimmy has a mic and plays with the crowd a bit then reminds us that their group is not solid right now. He loves Roman and needs Roman to listen, he needs to drop the beef with Jey. Jimmy made up with Jey as a “drop the beef” chant hits and makes me miss Big E. Anyway Jimmy needs Roman to move past this thing with Jey, because if they’re not strong together they’ll fall at Crown Jewel. Roman asks for the mic from Jimmy, but before Jimmy passes it off Jey’s music hits. Jey heads down through the crowd which is at least somewhat lively now. Once he eventually gets to the ring Jey gets a mic and goes to address Roman. Jey says the fight with Solo is about him getting back at Solo after Solo cost him his title and how he’s been messing with the family. The three of them though, that’s not all the way fixed and it’s taking everything Jey has to just be near Roman. He remembers everything Roman did to him, physical damage, emotional damage, and mental damage. He still showed up though, because that’s what family does. For the ones before and after, they have to demonstrate family above all. But this time, Roman doesn’t get to tell Jey what to do or how to do, he’s not Roman’s lackey or right hand, he’s his equal. All three of them equals, side by side, and they can run this thing again. And if Jey feels in any way disrespected he’s out all over again, and if Roman doesn’t like this he can walk away. Or Roman can act like his cousin instead of like the Tribal Chief and Jey will see him at Crown Jewel. Roman gets the mic from Jimmy and considers then ultimately replies to Jey with “yeet”. That got a surprisingly good pop. The crowd want a hug, which doesn’t happen but all three men do point to the sky together. I appreciate how they’ve taken their time with the reconciliation here, Roman hasn’t actually changed his character that much and everyone can sense it but they’ve got bigger fish to fry at the moment.

Byron talks with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in the back, they want to prove they’re the best but here’s A-Town Down Under to make everything worse. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory chatter, Shelley gets a little burn on Waller about being on Miz TV instead of the Grayson Waller Effect but ultimately they do decide to show up on that show next week. A-Town Down Under haven’t been able to buy a win for love or money but I guess they’re the first challengers for the Guns.

Iyo Sky heads to the ring with Kairi Sane in tow, the women’s four way match will be up after this break.

