Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 5.01.20

– Mandy Rose warms up backstage as Otis meets with her for support and gets a kiss. Sonya does shadow boxing a Dolph hypes her up.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville : Mandy hits the V trigger right away, follows with strikes and then ground and pound. Sonya powders as Mandy favors her inured leg Sonya attacks with knee strikes, and then starts working the leg and then ground things, talking some shit. Sonya rips off her lashes and then goes back to the leg. Sonya delivers body kicks, but Mandy fires up and dumps her. They brawl on the floor, she slams Sonya to the steps and then over the announce table. Back in and Sonya counters the V trigger into a cradle for the win. Sonya Deville defeated Mandy Rose @ 5:10 via pin

– We see highlights of Lucha House party beating Miz & Morrison two weeks ago.