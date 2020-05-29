Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

Smackdown starts with the remains of a car accident. Renee Young is nearby to ask some cops what’s going on. There is an invoice for the rental car and it’s Jeff’s name on the invoice. Braun Strowman is standing nearby his own car and says he doesn’t know who did this but it’s rdiciulous. Someone flew out of nowhere and hit Elias with their car. We see Elias being stretchered away as the cops run towards a man in the bushes.

Cops shoo Renee Young away, saying this is a crime scene, but apparently referees are allowed to be detectives, because they and Jamie Noble follow only to find Jeff Hardy in the bushes acting bewildered. The cops “smell alcohol” and ask Jeff a few questions .They claim that Jeff smells like the “same bottle of alcohol in the car,” and arrest Jeff Hardy. Noble and Jason Jordan tell him to just cooperate and they’re on their way, too.

We then get about 30 different angles of the ambulance driving away, followed by one final look at the car that’s up on a curb into a pole.

Backstage, the roster is updated that Elias cannot perform tonight in the IC Championship Match. They are also informed that Jeff has been arrested, and Sheamus says what a shock. Fifth or sixth strike? Pathetic junkie, says Sheamus. AJ says it sounds like a plan to him; its Bryan v AJ in the finals. Apparently, he’s entitled to that right. Bryan wants to offer a shot to new opponents. AJ calls this the dumbest thing he’s ever heard. Bryan calls him a coward. Sheamus agrees with Daniel, he deserves another shot.

Corbin offers a match with AJ. AJ says no, he didn’t sign up for this. The guys making the noise lost. AJ isn’t an iduit like some; he’s taking his buy to the finals.

Sheamus calls it. Sheamus v Bryan v Corbin to face AJ in the finals.

Jey points out they both lost and wonders who wants some action, one time.

Dolph is confused as to which Uso this is. He says this is the IC Title and he’s a six time champ, and we’ve forgotten how good he is. Gable says no one forgot, they just know he’s a jack ass. Bryan and AJ get their respective wishes. First, we will have a Battle Royal to see who faces Daniel for his spot.

Everyone leaves except AJ and Bryan. AJ calls him an idiot.

The most important thing to come out of this is that Drew Gulak is back.



Match 1: Battle Royal

Buncha Fools vs Some Other Fools

Sheamus takes umbrage with Cole and yells at him, allowing Gable to try and eliminate him. Corbin is in the corner with some of the Lucha guys while Cesaro and Gulak wrestle on the apron. Dolph is chillin in the corner, and Nakamura is in the opposite. Corbin hits a right hand, eliminating Lince Durado. Gulak tries to eliminate Corbin, but Drew fights back with some rights. Corbin sends him into the ropes chest first then underhooks and pulls Drew over the top rope, eliminating him in the process. Jey with a kick to Cesaro. Right from Corbin to Jey. Corbin with a right to the chest. Nak goes for a knee in the corner, but Gable moves and tries to lift Nak up and over. Cesaro is trying to do the same to Jey, but Jey holds on. Ziggler and Corbin team up to take on Grand Metalik. He hits them with an elbow, then a splash in the corner. He walks the ropes and gets Superkicked by Dolph, then Corbin eliminates him! Corbi and Dolph celebrate, then Dolph tries to eliminate Corbin. Corbin’s head is too slick. He claps hands with Dolph then sends him over with one hand. Jey kicks Corbin, eliminating him over the top rope!

Winner:



Total Rating: