Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

The Blue brand starts with an Undertaker video package starting at his debut and bouncing around till his final days in the ring.

The roster is out clapping and thanking Taker. Sasha, gawd damn.

Corey and Cole talk about Taker, and we aare being taken back to The Undertaker’s debut.

The Boneyard Match is up next. Where’s Slimmer?!

From Scott Slimmer’s WWE Wrestlemania 36 Report:

The Boneyard Match is going to take place in a cemetery. A hearse pulls up and a casket is pulled from the back… but AJ Styles is inside. A motorcycle drives up to the cemetery… THE AMERICAN BADASS IS BACK!!! Styles grabs a rock, but Take levels him with a single punch. Taker slams Styles into the casket and picks up a steel spike. Taker swings the spike at Styles, but Styles moves out of the way, and Taker’s hand breaks through the window of the hearse. Taker’s arm gets cut by the broken glass, but he still manages to toss Styles onto the hood of the hearse. Styles regains control and connects with several punches. Taker fights back and dumps Styles into an open grave. Take turns and sees Gallows and Anderson. An army of hooded druids burst through the wall of a barn and surround Taker. The druids beat Taker to the ground, and then Gallows and Anderson take over. Anderson grabs a shovel but eats a big boot from Taker. Taker grabs the shovel and levels both Gallows and Anderson. Taker sets up for another shovel shot… BUT STYLES BREAKS A TOMBSTONE OVER TAKER’S HEAD! Styles goes to work with mounted punches, waits for Taker to get back to his feet, and then slams Taker through a fence. Styles mocks Taker as Taker wheezes and can’t get back to his feet. Styles grabs the shovel and breaks it over Taker’s back, causing Taker to fall into the open grave. Styles climbs into the adjacent bulldozer, but suddenly Taker magically appears behind Styles. Taker throws Styles off the bulldozer and chases him up a ladder onto the roof of the barn. Taker sets the roof on fire and then brawls with Gallows and Anderson. Taker tosses Gallows off the roof and then tombstones Anderson onto the roof. Taker choke slams Styles of the roof and onto a pile of wood. Taker drags Styles back to his feet and carries him over to the open grave. Styles begs Taker not to bury him, but Taker hits him with a big boot that sends him into the grave. Taker climbs into the bulldozer and dumps the load of dirt onto Styles to bury him and win the match. Taker climbs back onto his motorcycle and rides away in victory.

Match Result: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles via murder… or burial… or something.

Match Length: 18:10

Slimmer’s Rating: Somewhere on a scale of 1 to Final Deletion

As an FYI, the broadcast cut out a few pieces, and came back from the break with a video package instead of directly back to the match.

We come to Smackdown LIVE (taped earlier) where Corbin is in the ring calling The Undertaker an old bag of bones; a shell of what he used to be. He had a thirty year career. Wow. How many of those years did The Undertker spend kissing the ass of a certain family. There actually used to be a club called The Kiss My Ass Club, and The Undertaker was the founding member. Really, a 30 year career. Nobody does that – it’s impossible, unless you’re coddled and protected by the owners. The Undertaker has been stealing money from this company for the last twenty years, and Corbin thinks he’s a selfish son of a bitch. He tells The Undertaker that he sucks.

Jeff Hardy, protecter of all things Taker, is here to kick Corbin out of the ring.

We come bck to Jeff Hardy talking about being a mentor and teacher since day 1. If it were up to him, The Mount Rushmore of the WWE would be Taker’s face four times. Jeff said he’s delivering a message of respect for Taker. Jeff went to Deadman University, and will release all the painful knowledge it took him a life time to acquire.

Holy shit, Sasha Banks is here. I see no one else.



Match 1: Winner Faces Bayley for the WWE Smackdown Championship

Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans

Lacey shoves Alexa, so Nikki shoves Lacey. Dana shoes Nikki. We get a rollup from Alexa for 1..2..NO!!! Nikki gets a rollup or 1..NO!! Dana and Lacey kick the tag team and attack as Nikki screams “Who are you?” lol. Lexa gets Lacey in the corner. Nikki and her trade splashes then slaps to Lacey and Dana. The girls hug in the middle of the ring, then Nikki tries for a surprise rollup. 1…2..NO!!! Nikki and Alexa shake hands then lockup. Alexa goes for a pin, gets a 1..2..NO!!! Side headlock from Alexa. Nikki shoots her off, Alexa hits the ropes, Lacey grabs the legs, drags Alexa out, and sends her into the barricade. Lacey and Dana get in the ring to surround Nikki. Dana flips onto her, gets a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lacey breaks it up. Dana and Lacey decide to team up and send Nikki in the corner. In comes Alexa and they attack her, but Dana slaps Lacey then springboard elbows into Alexa and Nikki. Lacey hits Dana with a clothesline then hits. Bronco Buster to both girls. Cover from Lacey and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Dana breaks it up. Lacey shoots. Right hands. Lacey backs Dana to the ropes. Whip to the ropes, Dana back flips into an elbow. Dana slams Lacey down then hits the corner and flies off with a senton. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Nikki breaks it up! Dana with a body sam to Nikki. Bliss with a slap. Another. STO. Twisted Bliss, but Dana has the knees up! Nikki with a dropkick to Dana, sending her to the outside. Nikki smirks. Lacey is on her knees. Leg sweep to Alexa. Right to Nikki. Kick to Alexa. Nikki sends her int othe corner. Missed Splash by Nikki. Leg sweep and she hits an elbow fof the ropes to Nikki.

Brooke back and springboards into a Woman’S Right! Nikki with a surprise rollup! 1…2…..3!!!

Winner: Nikki Cross

Aww good for Nikki.

Total Rating: **

Bayley and Sasha yell from below at the celebrating Nikki Cross.