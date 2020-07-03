Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

LET THE BODIES HIT THE……

Tonight, we get a “preview” of the upcoming Swamp Match. Never has an idea jumped the shark (alligator) so quickly as the cinematic match in the WWE. How does one ‘preview’ said match?

Ok, let me calm down my jade, the show hasn’t even started. Jesus.

Cole is in the middle of the ring to introduce Matt Riddle.

We are taken back to two weeks ago where Riddle got a win over AJ Styles. Cole asks Riddle what beating AJ meant to him.

Riddle says he can’t put it into words. He says it was an out of body experience. Like, AJ, he respects him, bro, but hes pretty sure he likes AJ a little more than AJ likes Riddle. But after his victory, to celebrate with Bryan and Gulak and The New Day, bro. He could get used to this.

Cole brings up Riddle’s lack of shoes. Cole wonders why?

Riddle calls this a great question; it’s not. He says it’s a long story, but when he was a child, his family took him on vacation to Wisconsin, and it was winter. They had an in-door pool then go outside and play in the snow back and forth. One day, he stayed outside too long, came back in to swim, and put his feet in the water, and got frostbite. They were thinking of amputating The Bro’s footsies. Luckily, he pulled through, and this is why he never wears shoes. Whenver he puts them on, he still gets the burning sensation. He never wears shoes anywhere, bro. He learned that day, also, that you can lose anything in a moment. Even though he can’t feel anything with his feet, his feet allow him to feel everyting else that much more.

Cole wonders what’s next.

Baron Corbin does not. Hes here. I mean, we knew it was coming, but it doesn’t make it more interesting.

Corbin questions Riddle’s name, and says Riddle could have saved everyone a bunch of time by simply saying that he doesn’t wear shoes because he was an idiot when he was a kid, and is still an idiot. He then tells Cole that he’s an idiot and should be ashamed. He tells Cole to get out of the ring. Corbin brings up how Riddle chose to dive on Corbin last week after he was ganged up on. That was a sign of disrespect. Riddle should bow down. This will not be tolerated. They should all bow down.

Riddle: You do you, bro.

Ha!

Corbin tells the new guy that someone needs to put him in his place.

Riddle: Let’s go, bro.

Corbin says no, he doesn’t face the king. Tonight, right now, his opponent is

John Morrison.

Ah, match making is a right bestowed upon the king according to the Royal Creed of the WWE. How easily we forget.



Match 1: Matt Riddle vs John Morrison

Bro with the flip flop flip to Corbin on the outside as he sits for commentary. Riddle with the lockup until Morrison turns and locks the head. Riddle with a go behind take down. Morrison rolls to the ropes and get sup with motivation from Miz. Riddle goes for the leg, Morrison shoots under and works the leg, rolls forward, then on top. He works the arm, Riddle takes him down with the leg, Morrison reaches for the bottom rope. Morrison with a hard right hand to Riddle. He hops over a leg sweep and leg scissors the waist and goes for an arm bar. Morrison drops him, but Riddle gut wrenches him into a slam. He doesn’t release, goes for another, doesn’t release and shoots for a third, but Morrison grabs the legs and hits a Alabama Slam with a roll through. Morrison goes for a kick but Riddle picks the leg and goes for an Ankle Lock! Morrison kicks him off, but Riddle holds the leg, rolls, and grabs for another Lock! He pulls upward for a waist lock, goes for a German. Morrison lands on his feet. He springboards with a hard kick to the face. Morrison with a twisting head drop. Pin for 1…2….NO!!! Morrison lifts Riddle, hits a knee, clubs the back. Cravat from Morrison. He releases, slides onto the apron, high kick from Ridle. Corkscrew crossbody off the springboard and a pin for 1…2…NO!!! Front face headlock to Riddle. Riddle lifts the leg, Morrison attacks the mid section. Morrison with a knee to the head. He hits the ropes. Running knee to the face. Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Cravat from behind. Riddle turns into the hold. Morrison with a right. Kick to the chest. Riddle takes it. Another. Chop from Riddle. He calls for more. Morrison removes his elbow pad. He pokes the eye of Riddle. Ha! Morrison locks the head. Riddle with a surprise Fisherman’s! Riddle on the outside. He flips his flip flop to Corbin then runs back into the ring as we go to break.

We are back and Riddle tosses Morrisno across the ring, misses a kick, misses a moonsault, and hits a Broton instead. Firemans into a Bro To Sleep. German! Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Riddle to the top rope. He flies off with a Floating Bro, but Morrison has the knees up! Morrison with a spin, fake kick, into a leg sweep, flips over, waist lock, set up for a Razor’s Edge, he spins Riddle and slams him down hard! Pin for 1…2….NO!!! THE BROMISSION IS LOCKED IN! Morrison on his feet. He clims the corner with Riddle still on his back. Riddle releases and locks the waist. Elbow from Morrison. He runs up with a waist like but Morrison takes him down onto the apron. Chop from Riddle. He gets to the 2nd rope. He locks up for a Uranage, no! SPANISH FLY BY MORRISON!!!! STANDING SPANISH FLY BY MORRISON!!! 1….2…..NO!!!!! Morrison with a right. Bro does the same. Back and forth. Riddle chops, slaps, misses a mick, Morrison kicks, Riddle grabs the leg, drops, swings a kick up. Rip Cord Knee off the ropes! He lifts up for a powerbomb, Morrison lands on his feet and kicks Riddle. Riddle flies back, floats over, Powerbomb! KNEE!! PIN! 1…2…3!!!!! Miz on the apron.

Riddle knocks him off. Corbin on the other end. Morrison roles Riddle up. 1..2…NO!!!! Riddle rolls Morrison up, puling the leg down in the pin. 1…….2……3!!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

Another solid outing by Riddle on the blue brand. Morrison more than held his own and shows that even after all his ears in the business, he’s still got a flashy yet fun moveset. Admittedly, there were a few times where the setups were kind of obvious, but considering how little they get a chance to have a match with this time, I can’t fault them fully.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:00

Riddle celebrates on the stage. AJ Styles from behind! He attacks Riddle!! Out comes GUlak to stop the attack, sending AJ near the ring. Refs come out to stop the raucous.



Match 2: Drew Gulak vs AJ Styles

We come back and the bell rings. AJ has the stars and striped don Gulak in the corner. He hits a shoulder then a chop. AJ sends Drew to the outside hard. Baseball slide to Drew. AJ sends Drew’s face into the apron and scrapes it up a bit. Kick to the gut. He sends Drew back into the ring. Elbow drop to the head. AJ with a right hand. He locks the head. Drew attacks the ut. Boot to Drew. Bryan is here via zoom. So we get a picture in picture. Drew with a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! AJ with a chop. Bryan gives a generic reply to a question that is supposed to help us believe he is currently watching this match.

AJ with a chinlock. He locks the head. Snap suplex into a cover for 1.2….NO! Bryan’s zoom call is back. AJ drops a knee to the face of Drew. He covers for 1..2…NO!!! Dragon Screw to the leg of Drew from AJ. AJ works the leg as Drew struggles on the mat. He DDT’s the ankle into the mat then drags his leg over to the bottom rope and steps on the back of the knee. Drew with a kick, AJ catches. Drew with some right hands. AJ bounces off the 2nd roe. He tries to roll the leg into the Calf Crusher. Drew holds the ropes. AJ gets it, Gulak stands out of the move, pulls the arm back and locks the chin with his other arm. AJ grabs the ropes. AJ rolls to the outside. Drew with a HUGE baseball slide to AJ on the outside! Damn, he kicked the shit outta AJ.

Winner:



Total Rating: