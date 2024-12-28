Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone it’s Friday and time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re having a live show, because Christmas was a whole two days ago and they’ve got a mandatory number of shows to put on. Last week was a pretty poor outing for understandable reasons, and this is the last blessed 2 hour show because starting in 2025 Smackdown is going to be 3 hours long. I, for one, am really not happy about that. As for tonight we’ve got more Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes feuding to enjoy since that’s going to continue to the Rumble it seems, this will be the last chance to hype up Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa on RAW so Roman might show up tonight, the trade window for talent is still allegedly a thing so if Netflix and USA want to get some different wrestlers on each show they’ll keep doing that, and it’s now about time for everyone to start announcing who’s in the Royal Rumble. Chelsea Green will likely make her first appearance as women’s US champion, US champion Shinsuke Nakamura is still taking aim at LA Knight, Braun Strowman and Carmelo Hayes are 1-1, DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns are still feuding as well. I’ll be honest guys, I’m coming down with a bit of a cold so if things take a slight dip in quality on my end I hope you’ll understand. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

First up, a recap of the Cody and Owens feud to this point. Owens has been issued an ultimatum by Nick Aldis, surrender the winged eagle belt or face severe consequences.

Commentary welcome us to the arena in Tampa, Florida. At gorilla Cathy has Bianca Belair and Naomi, she asks about the win last week and Naomi is glad to get gold finally after her return. Belair is happy Naomi had her back and she’s ready to move forward but she still wants to figure out what happened to Jade Cargill. Bayley shows up to be part of this match, Belair still doesn’t seem fully on board with her but they all head to the ring together. They’ll be taking on the usual heel trio. Nia Jax has a mic as she stands on the entrance stage and tells Belair to stop bothering her about taking out Jade, none of them did. Tiffany couldn’t even help them win the belts last week much less take out Jade. Jade is gone but Belair is still a champion and doing just fine, and frankly Jax thinks Belair is trying to avoid suspicion being put on herself. Jade is bigger, stronger, just better than Belair so Belair must have snapped and frankly Jax would do the same thing. She asks Belair to admit she took out Jade, Belair is mostly just bemused by all of this, which is a charitable reaction to Jax talking for that long and being that uninteresting.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae

Belair and Tiffany start, some chain wrestling from them with some mixed results. Belair then hits a scoop slam but Tiffany avoids the handspring moonsault and powders which sets up the faces to all hit dives and stand tall as we head to break.

We come back to Belair hitting a dropkick on Jax. Belair goes for a 10 punch in the corner which works and then tags in Naomi. Naomi with a basement dropkick to Jax then a stink face. Jax fights back with a pop up headbutt to Naomi to take over. Candice tags in and eats a jawbreaker then corner bulldog and Belair tags in. Belair and Naomi hit a double suplex then Naomi with a split leg drop and Belair with the handspring moonsault for a 2 count. More corner work from Belair but Tiffany gets involved to allow Candice to slip free and tag in Jax who hits a leg drop. Candice tags back in then Tiffany tags in as well to hit a splash on Belair. Tiffany and Candice argue for a bit, Tiffany blocks Belair’s tag but Belair eventually tags in Bayley as Candice tags in as well. Bayley lands a knee then a back suplex. Outside the ring now Bayley gets slammed into the ring post, then they head back into the ring and Candice retains control. Jax tags in and headbutts the ribs of Bayley. Candice back in and hits Bayley with a modified Flatliner on the apron to send us to picture in picture.

Candice keeps control while she and Jax trash talk Bayley. Jax tags back in and slams Bayley to keep control. Corner work from Jax then a headbutt to keep Bayley on the mat. Candice tags in and starts working a headlock. Tiffany tags in now and stomps away at Bayley then Jax tags in as it’s clear they don’t trust Tiffany to be competent. Jax tags in Candice, and I’m again baffled by making Tiffany look this much like a loser as a booking or character decision. Candice cheap shots Belair but that break allows Bayley to fight back and snap Candice through the ropes but she sags to the floor as the broadcast resumes. Bayley kicks Jax away and Candice has to tag Tiffany but Bayley does tag in Naomi and Naomi runs through her usual offense spots. Tiffany levels Naomi with an elbow then tags in Jax. Spinebuster from Tiffany but it’s time for everyone to get their stuff in, ultimately Naomi kicks Jax on the second rope then hits a hurricanrana and the split legged moonsault but Tiffany breaks up the pin. Tiffany then hits a plancha to Naomi on the floor. Tiffany sees Jax down in the ring and thinks about cashing in her briefcase, but Candice stops her and they bicker then Candice tags in. Naomi hits Candice with the Bubba Bomb into Gedo Clutch and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair won in 16:10

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Competent but I don’t think this needed 16 minutes, and again Tiffany looking like a goof is just a weird choice. We’ve also seen some version of these women working basically this match quite a bit over the last few months and I think diminishing returns are starting to set in.

In the back Austin Theory and Grayson Waller ty to invoice Nick Aldis for the damage to their set last week, he doesn’t care. Theory will be wrestling Braun Strowman later. Nick ejects them for Sami Zayn, and Sami wants to talk business with Nick as we go to break.

Post break Sami is still talking, he says he’s here to get a crack at the Bloodline after they invaded RAW. Carmelo Hayes interrupts with Christmas cards, and Sami informs him it’s rude to interrupt. Charlie Brown there still doesn’t get it so Sami tells him to wait his turn. Hayes asks him to stay off his show, so Sami says how he wrestles Hayes tonight. Nick thinks it’s a good idea.

To the ring and here’s Braun Strowman, who was made to look very stupid last week. In fact in case you missed it here’s a recap as he walks to the ring.

Match #2: Braun Strowman vs. Austin Theory w/ Grayson Waller

Theory gets shoved out of the ring right away, then runs into some strikes from Braun. Braun tosses Theory around but misses a corner charge then Theory tries to lift Braun only to get tossed around again by Braun. Theory powders and we head to break.

We come back to Theory hitting a kneeling DDT. Braun fights back with a chop but Theory with a chop block then elbow but Braun launches him out of the ring on a kick out. Rolling dropkick from Theory but Braun bounces off the ropes and hits a very ugly dropkick to send Theory out of the ring again. Braun hauls Theory up, then winds up tossing him over the top rope onto Waller on the outside. Now Braun runs over Theory on the floor and Waller scampers out of the ringside area. Braun picks up Theory, walks back into the ring and dumps him then climbs the ropes but Waller is back to distract him and Theory tries to carry Braun but can’t then Braun hits the running Powerslam to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun won in 7:27

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: A little rough and gutted by the commercial break.

Braun celebrates his win.

Commentary reminds us that RAW is going to Netflix and Smackdown is going to 3 hours. After that they recap Chelsea Green’s US title win. After this break Green will have some kind of celebration.

Post break we get a video of Kevin Owens from his car, he heard everything Nick said but he’s still got the winged belt and calls himself the rightful WWE champion. He and Nick need to have a discussion, he’ll talk to Nick alone in the ring tonight.

In the ring Piper Niven is at a podium and brings out the women’s US champion Chelsea Green, the first and longest reigning champion with that belt. Cole points out she’s also the shortest reigning women’s US champion as Green walks to the ring. Green gets a mic in the ring and says they’ve turned the blue brand into the Green house. She puts herself over and feels it necessary to recognize the woman who’s been there by her side through it all. . . herself. If not for her we’d be stuck with one of the she trolls in the back. to Michin she says good riddance, this is losing steam quickly. Green’s even shocked Michin made it in the tournament at all. She then challenges to ask what we can do for her. Michin interrupts this with a mic and a kendo stick. She says if it wasn’t for Piper then Michin would have been champion, and she’s bringing her own friend to this fight the kendo stick. Michin marches to the ring and whacks Piper with the stick a few times then gets into the ring and Piper pulls Green away from the vengeful Michin.

DIY walk in the back and find the Street Profits and Nick Aldis. Nick asks them about who attacked the Street Profits, they deny knowledge and Nick says there are witnesses to what happened, and here’s Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly try to play coy then claim it was Garza who attacked them, the Profits head out looking for that group and find them very quickly leading to a brawl. That does get broken up and Nick tells them to take it to the ring and we head to break.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) w/ B-Fab vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Elektra Lopez

Joined in progress as the Profits are running wild. Dawkins and Angel fight on the apron then we get dives from Berto and Ford. They fight back into the ring and Ford with a clothesline. Dawkins tags in and Berto takes a double Flapjack for a 2 count. Corner punches from Dawkins but Berto fights back then tags in Angel. Some double team work from Angel and Berto leads to a 2 count. Berto back in but Dawkins fights back with punches then tags in Ford who hits a hard shoulder block then assisted moonsault and Angel breaks up the pin. Everyone gets some stuff in then Angel tags back in and kicks Ford into the ring post, they brawl to the floor as we go picture in picture.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: