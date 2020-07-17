Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

Technology is crazy, y’all. Currently, I’m in an RV, on my way from Iowa, to Mount Rushmore, then taking a second leg to Idaho to visit family. What this means is that I’m keeping my fingers crossed we don’t enter into some sort of Dead Zone between the hours that Smackdown is on! If it is, I’m just going to fake the results and likely do a better job than the WWE could anyway.

Side note, no match times this week, as I just don’t have the comfort level while crossing northern America to use my hot spot, my iPad, my MacBook, and my timer.

Let’s go!

The blue brand starts with AJ Styles backstage, saying he’s defending his title against that barefoot bum Matt Riddle. Technically, he beat AJ, because he had the element of surprise. Tonight, no surprises, no shoes, and no chance. He is a flash in the pan, and this is still the house that AJ Styles built!

Matt Riddle cuts a promo as well, wondering what “AJ” stands for – Arrogant Jackass? Last week was no fluke. After tonight, he’ll officially be, “The Bro that Runs the Show.”

Daniel Bryan, in the forest, has a promo that says he’s looking forward to a new IC champion.

We switch to Alexa, who says she has a special guest tonight on A Moment of Bliss, but she won’t tell.

Flip to Morrison and Miz, as the Loading Screen Generic Music #3 continues to play. Morrison is terrified of Braun.

Speaking of Braun, he’s going to eat John Morrison.

Cesaro and Shinsuke say they are going to take the titles this Sunday.

Big E and Kofi give us a spoiler alert, and it’s that Shin and Cesaro will not win come Sunday, and Cesaro won’t win tonight. Big E then announces New Day.



Match 1: Big E vs Cesaro

Big E with a HUGE clothesline as the bell rings. He uppercuts in the corner. Whip to the outside. Big E follows. Cesaro kicks and hits a right hand then Big E sends him into the steps. Shoulder to Cesaro. Back in the ring, and Big E crashes into the post shoulder first. Cesaro grabs Big E and sendshim to the outside. He sends him into the post on the outside then back in the ring. Cesaro to the top rope/. He dives with an axe handle. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Knee to the back then a chin lock from behind. Elbows from Kofi. Cesaro grabs him, lifts, body slam and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cesaro to the top rope. Cesaro with another Axe, but Big E catches and hits a belly to belly. Another. A third. He hits the ropes, Big Splash. E tries for the abdominal stretch, but Cearo hits an uppercut. He’s on the apron. Big E sends him into the post. He drags Cesaro over the apron and attacks the chest with some forearms. Big E to the apron. He runs with a splash to Cesaro.

Back, and Cesaro is hitting an uppercut in the corner. He goes for another, but Big E hits a Uranage and a pin for 1…2..NO!!! Big E hits the ropes as Cesaro stands on the apron. Cesaro with a boot! Cesaro with a springboard spinning uppercut and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Cesaro with an uppercut. He locks the head, Big E shoots the leg. Stretch Muffler to Cesaro! Cesaro pulls up with his core, floats off and grabs the legs then swings Big E around before locking in the Sharpshooter!!! Kofi screams for E to get to the ropes. Cesaro stops him and locks in a Crossface. Shinsuke knocks Kofi on his ass and mocks Big E. E stands out of the crosssface, gets Cesaro to the shoulders.

Big E backs Cesaro into the ref, Shinsuke up with a kick to the face. Neutralizer from Cesaro to Big E! Pin for 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Cesaro

I feel like I brought this up on RAW, but tonight was no different in the fact that when a match is cut in half by a commercial, nothing of relevance happens pre-break. This is not different, as Cesaro and Big E put together a stellar second half that was fun and Heel 101 but nothing that happened before the break mattered. ALSO, Cole “wondering” what stipulation will be after both teams just tried to put each other through a table is just…ugh.

Total Rating: ***

Cesaro stomps Big E after the match. He and Shinsuke go to the aprong and try to grab a table under their ring. Kofi in the ring. He divs over the top rope onto Cesaro and Shinsuke! He continues to pull the table out and sets it up near the announce table. Kofi grabs Cesaro and sends him into the apron first then the table. Stomp to Shinsuke from Big E. Kofi to the top rope. He climbs on top of Big E’s shoulders. Shinsuke grabs Cesaro and pulls him off, and they run to the ramp.

Backstage, Corbin is interviewed about Matt Riddle. He says Riddle attacked Corbin and started this. As for AJ, AJ is one of the best. His opnion will be quick and decisive – AJ remains. Corbin says Riddle is ambitious; it’s the honeymoon phase, that this is like the movies. He’s playing with fire, and he’s going to get burned. After Styles, everyone will realize that the bro is nothing but a litte boy.