Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

So last week, some people took umbrage towards my dislike for Grand Metalik getting a shot at the IC Title, and to that, I say that I am thoroughly expecting the match to blow my mind, and for me to now know half of the moves that GM makes, but as usual, my issues lie within the story – and simply that there isn’t one, nor will there be one after. In other news, I just found out that Jimmy Johns sells its bread by itself, and I am no longer on a quest to lose weight…

We get that new thing they’re doing where someone cuts a promo to start the show. Sasha and Bayley start, then Alexa and Nikki have a little something to say. Nikki can’t wait to knock Bayley off her high horse.

Big E also gets a little promo time, saying Kofi and Woods are on his heart and mind. He promises Miz that he will feel the power.

Miz and Morrison laugh off Big E’s singles career, calling it a MadTV spinoff. Miz says he doesn’t have what it takes.

Lacey Evans gets one, too, saying she will give Naomi HASHTAG what she deserves.

Naomi says what she deserves is to beat Lacey senseless.

Grand Metalik with a promo saying he’s gonna tap that ass.

Finally, AJ calls him impressive, but says it doesn’t compare to phenomenal.

Bray Wyatt gets some promo time saying that The Fiend is awake and wants something Braun has, and until he gets what he wants, none of us are safe. LET ME IN.



Match 1: Intercontinental Championship Title Match

AJ Styles vs Grand Metalik

Lockup to start. Lince is ringside, fyi. AJ backs GM into the corner and the ref breaks it up. Lockup again and GM backs AJ into the corner. Ref back GM up. They split up and meet in the middle of the ring for a test of strength, but AJ with a sneak kick. He kicks again, stomps GM down on the mat, then kicks him in the back. AJ sends him into the top buckle head first. AJ lifts GM and sends him to the corner. Chop to the chest. AJ with a backbreaker. AJ locks the head and goes for a suplex, stalling for good measure. Cover for 1…NO!!! AJ lifts GM by the chin and backs him into the corner, then hits some shoulders. Kick to the inner thigh. AJ whips GM to the corner hard. AJ locks the head up, calling for Styles Clash. GM backs out of it. He tries to fight back, but AJ with a throat thrust. Toss to the ropes, Metalik hops over, he rolls backwards, AJ grabs the legs, turns him and drops an elbow, but GM rolls out of the way. He’s up, spins with a hurricanrana, sending AJ to the outside! GM flies, lands on the apron as AJ rolls into the ring. He kicks the leg of GM out from under him and GM falls down to the floor. AJ flies, lands on his apron, and GM clotheslines his leg down. Metalik on the apron. He runs and hits a rana!

We are back from a break, and AJ trips Metalik up on the top rope. GM backs an elbow into the face of AJ and turns to fly with a cross body. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! GM with a right hand. Another. He beats AJ down in the corner. GM goes for a monkey flip, but AJ holds onto the ropes and GM falls back on his head AJ with a kick. Another kick. A third one, all to the chest. GM goes to kick, but AJ hits a knee underneath GM’s knee. Another knee. He locks the leg up on the bottom rope, and the ref counts him. AJ with a DDT to the leg. He then drops a knee to the leg. AJ drops onto the knee, pulling on the ankle. GM rolls into a pin, but AJ sits on his back with a half crab. GM reaches the bottom rope. The ref breaks the hold. AJ grabs the leg, GM fights back with eright hands, a surprise rollup gets him 1…2..NO!!! Fireamns from AJ, GM drops down, tries to lock the head with the legs, AJ lifts him up, and GM hits a DDT! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Metalik runs the ropes and dives off with a dropkick. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! AJ attacks the knee, hits a right, left, right, kick, right, and a clothesline! AJ to the apron! He wants the forearm. He springboards, rolls through, catches a kick. ENZIGURI from Metalik!

Metalik hits the ropes, runs them, flies off, but AJ clips the knee, and GM flips forward and eats the mat. AJ flips GM by the leg and locks in the Calf Crusher! Grand Metalik taps!

Winner: AJ Styles

This match was everything you expected it to be, but not much more than that. Of course, the win was never in question, and AJ didn’t ever truly feel bested. Not that this was necessary, but the reality is that this is why the “surprise” match doesn’t always work. For years, Metalik and Lince have been jobber/fodder, so even if the quality of wrestling is high, there will forever be something missing (few exceptions here, as a match that just blows the mind of the audience can really make a wrestler become larger than life).

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:26

As Lince checks on Metalik, AJ kicks him then hits the Styles Clash.

Backstage, Gable is wathing what’s going on. Corbin is behind him, and tells ihm that Gable should stop watching backstage, and if he was friends with Corbin, they’d be great. Corbin says they have always been friends. Gable realizes this is all to help Corbin fight Riddle. Corbin says yes, the King’s Ransom is on the table, and he should think about it.

Gable….thinks about it.

Recap of Jeff Hardy winning last week, then we go live and he’s being congratulated and hugged by everyone in the back.

Joy.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring. He’s all smiles as the rookies dance to his entrance music.

He’s got to admit that he hasn’t felt this good in a while. He says the last few months have been tough (ain’t that the truth). He wants to remind himself of how ad it can be. Sobriety is a challenge he’s gotta face daily. He is on the right path, though. He’s an alcoholic. He’s so much more than that, though. He’s a father, a WWE Superstar, and he gets to perform for all of us, and he loves it. He is so grateful that the love of his fam and friends have gotten him to this point right now, and it makes him never want to let us down again. The struggle is real.

Out comes Corbin, who says this is enough. His head will explode if he’s gotta hear about this any more. Jeff is the Charismatic Enigma, known for taking things to the extreme, and now he’s in the ring whining and crying about recovery. He gets it, Jeff’s life sucks, but shut up and deal with it. It’s bad enough he’s gotta hear this, but he’s also gotta deal with Matt Riddle, and tonight he’s got a match with the idiotic Drew Gulak. Smackdown – his kingdom – is turning into an insane asylum.

Jeff says the real problem is Jeff.

Corbin wants to be honest; he’s disappointed in Jeff. One would think Jeff would have wanted to stay in his good graces. He would offer him the King’s Ransom, but Jeff wouldn’t take it. Jeff would rather sit in a circle and talk about the 12 steps, and collecting coins.

From behind, Drew Gulak attacks Corbin.



Match 2: Drew Gulak vs Baron Corbin

WE start with Gulak goin buck wild on Corbin, attacking Corbin in the corner. Corbin eventually clotheslines Gulak down hard then gets a 1 count pin. He drops an elbow to the shoulder of Drew a few times then tries to grab a chinlock. Corbin locks in a half Boston Crab to Drew. Drew is able to turn this into the Lebelle Lock!!! Corbin reaches the ropes, and the ref breaks the hold. Drew eats an elbow! Drew hits a dropkick, ducks under a cltohelsine, hits another one, Corbin bounces, and Drew hits a third dropkick! Drew to the top rope! He flies with a battering ram of a shoulder and pins for 1…2..NO!!!! Drew locks the head, Corbin turns it, looks to body slam, Drew escapes, hits the ropes, DEEP SIX!!

Matt Riddle’s music hits! Riddle comes to the top of the ramp to watch. Corbin goes to grab Drew, Drew rolls him up for 1..2…NO!!!! Corbin! End of Days! Cover! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Baron Corbin

Drew is a solid hand, but this did nothing for him. Corin continues to be a good big man for the smaller foes, even if he is a horribly annoying character, and for all of the wrong reasons.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:53

As soon as the bell rings, Matt Riddle attacks Corbin from behind, making this the second person to do so. Riddle with the kicks. He lifts Corbin up slowly, looking to end it. Gable, from out of nowhere, runs in and attacks Riddle! GERMAN SIUPLEX to Riddle! He looks to Corbin with a smile. Gable calls for money as Riddle lays defeated. Gable and Corbin back up the ramp.



Match 3: Big E vs The Miz

Lockup to start. Big E backs Miz into the corner. Miz comes out with another lockup. Ref breaks them again. Big E slaps the titty. Big E gyrates slowly to the tune of NEW-DAYROCKS. Waistlock from Miz. Big E breaks it and tosses Miz over his shoulder into a drop. Big E shakes some more. He works the fingers in a test of strength, but Miz goes all AJ on him and kicks with a cheap shot. Right hands beat Big E down until he hits the ropes and Big E leap frogs. Abdominal stretch from Big E, and he taps that ass. He shoves Miz then hits a back elbow and a cover for 1….NO!!! Miz with ahard slap to the face of Big E. Big E’s smile is gone. He sends Miz to the outside. Big E rolls to the outside and grabs Miz. He sends Miz face first into the table then the ringpost. He tells Miz not to EVA slap him. Big E sends Miz into the barricade. Big E sends Miz into the ring. Morrison decides to run up the steps and spin with a kick to Big E. Miz flies through the ropes and kicks Big E. Miz flies off the top rope, covers for a 1..2..NO!!! Chin lock from behind. Elbow from Big E. Another. He sends Miz to the apron, hits a hard clothesline to Miz. Big E heads outside. He drags Miz to the center and clubs the chest hard. Big E goes for his splash, but Miz rolls into the ring and Big E crashes.

We are back, and Miz is on the back of Big E with a sleeper. E rolls Miz forward, so Miz kicks him in the face and covers for 1..2..N!O!!! Miz mounts and hits some right hands. Miz kicks Big E in the face. Again. E blocks, Miz hits, E blocks. Miz rakes the eyes, hits a neckbreaker, Big E shoves Miz, BELLY TO BELLY! Another. A third sends Big E down hard. Big E hits the ropes. He hits a splash to Miz. Miz hits the ropes after escaping a move. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, he can’t lock the arms. Miz rakes the yes, again! DDT to Big E! Miz sends Big E into the corner and kicks his leg a few times. Miz hits hr corner. High knee to the face. Miz goes for another, then runs for a clothtesine, but Big E with a Uranage out of the corner! Pin for 1..2….!!! Miz argues with the ref. Morrison on the apron. High kick to the face of Big E. SKULL CRUSHING FINALE! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!

FIGURE FOUR FROM MIZ!!! Big E gets to the ropes. Ref counts to 4. Miz breaks the hold. Morrison on the apron, he wants to kick Big E once again. Robinson sees this and kicks Morrison to the back. Miz begs him not to as Morrison makes it up the ramp. Big E with a rollup for 1..2…NO!!!!! STRETCH MUFFLER!!! Miz taps.

Winner: Big E

I don’t like that a) they are acting as if Big E has zero idea how to wrestle simply because he was in a tag team or trio. Saying shit like this is his first foray, and he isn’t prepared for this is just…dumb. b) The Miz is the test that Big E has to prove himself with. It’s The MIz. A typical tag team guy in his own right, so why would he be a possible person to best him? The match itself was really good, to be honest. I loved it, but the way the commentary treated this as some sort of novice trying to prove himself is annoying. Then again, at least it wasn’t a squash.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:01

Cesaro and Shinsuke are cheering each other backstage. They are happy for becoming tag champs. In come Lince Dorado and Grand Metalik. Cesaro says they are not happy to see them. GM and Lince do the LUCHA finger thing and Cesaro says this is a champions only section. Cesaro had a chance earlier, but he blew it.