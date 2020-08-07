Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

Smackdown starts with a recap of last week when The Fiend fingered Alexa. This goes directly into The Firefly Funhouse, and he’d like to address the haters that blame Bray for what happened to Bliss. If you want to blame someone, though, it’s Braun. How could he let something so horrific happen to someone Braun cares so much about. All he had to do was give Him what he wants. Bray happens to know that he’ll be here later with someone very special. He’s waiting for Bruan, and Bray advises that Braun give Him what He wants.

Match 1: Matt Riddle vs Sheamus

Lockup and Sheamus backs Riddle into the corner with some forearm pressure. Ref breaks it and Riddle circles with a waist lock into a sleeper and a leg scissors. Sheamus to the ropes, breaking the hold. Riddle blocks Sheamus for a bit but Sheamus gets a side headlock takedown into a pin for 1. Sheamus locks the arm as Riddle ries to fight out. Sheamus with a hammer lock, Riddle with the go behind. Sheamus works the arm, Riddle flips out, shoots the leg,trips Sheamus and drps him. Riddle backs up and allows Sheamus to stand. Kick to the thigh from Riddle. Another kick but Sheamus with the headlock. Backed up against the ropes till the ref breaks it and Riddle is wanting more. Sheamus works the lef arm and hits a knee. He stomps Riddle down a bit. Riddle with a surprise arm bar in the middle of the ring. Riddle pulls apart the fingers. Riddle olls over the back and key locks, then turns into a front faced lock. Cover for 1…NO!!! Sheamus with a gutwrench, lifts him up and drops him down for a powerbomb. Sheamus tries to whip Riddle, Riddle holds the ropes, blocks the whip and hits a right. Sheamus runs, gets sent over the top rope. He hangs Riddle up on the ropes then locks him up and beats down on the chest a few times. Sheamus to the top rope. Riddle jumps up. RIGHT HAND! Sheamus falls down to the outside.

Back from a break, and Riddle turns into a hold, hitting some rights before running into The Irish Curse. Another to Riddle. Sheamus wants a third, gets it, and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Sheamus pulls Riddle up, takes some shots to the gut, then hits a kick. Riddle flips out of a suplex and kicks Sheamus in the face. Sheamus on his knees, a bit PO’d. He lifts Riddle, who comes up with some jabs and a kick, ducks under a clothesline and kicks the back of the head. Riddle kips up and runs with a forearm. Another one off the ropes. Belly to Belly. Kick to the chest and a Broton. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Another Broton! Riddle to the top rope. Moonsault, Sheamus moves, Riddle lands on his feet. Sheamus grabs him. White Noise! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick, Riddle side steps, locks the hips, DELAYED GERMAN INTO A PIN! 1..2….NO!!!! Riddle goes for a kick, Sheamus rolls him up for 1..2…NO!!!! Tilt-a-whirl and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus goes for a shoulder, but Riddle moves. Sheamus hits the post! Riddle on the outside. Sheamus favoring his arm near the table. Riddle with a kick to the chest. Another.

Right hand, Sheamus fights back, knee to the face. Sheamus rolls into the ring. Riddle near the ramp. Chad Gable runs down the ramp and attacks Riddle from behind!



Winner: Matt Riddle

Riddle is still unique enough to put on a match that doesn’t quite come off as formulaic – yet. Putting him against the hard-hitting Sheamus lead to some fun that was kind of a one-upmanship of strength and body hits. A fun opener with an ending that was obvious and annoying.

Total Rating: ***

Riddle fights back with kicks to the chest then he sends Gable into the barricade. Superman punch off the steps. Riddle sends Gable into the steps then kicks the chest.

Sheamus is upset at the announcement that Riddle is the winner, so he grabs Gable, sends him into the ring, and hits him with a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus asks for a mic, yells at Gable. Gable took this win from him, and Shemaus is pissed. He yells for Gable to stand, so he does, and Sheamus hits another Brogue.

Last week, I expressed how asinine I said the Gable turn was, especially considering the “King’s Bounty” was never cleared. Was it Riddle’s foot? Was it to knock him out? Kill him? And what does he get? Money? Fame? To be by Corbin’s side? Why would he want any of that? Anyway, some people who defended it said it would allow for Gable to do something different. Well tonight, he got nothing. He got his ass handed to him twice. He turned for no reason.

BACKSTAGE, Corbin is talking to some chick. Sheamus comes up, says his little minion ruined his match. Sheamus says if Corbin tries that again, he’ll kick Corbin’s head off his shoulders and stick it up his royal ass. Sheamus says he’s not joking, and to try him.

Corbin says Sheamus is lucky he has a match with Hardy, otherwise he’d dent his skull.

THE DIRT SHEET is next, with theme music and a Fink intro. Morrison calls himself underground. Ok.

Miz says last week, we all bared witness to an horrific tragedy.

We get to see Sonya go crazy with lipstick and a razor.

Morrison says they often focus on gossip and trivial pop culture, but sometimes life hits so hard they put things back into perspective. Tonight, they’re using their influence.

Their mics go out a little bit. Morrison says “Ok, Retribution, you’re not scheduled tonight.”

Miz says it’s brave of Mandy to be here tonight.

Miz introduces Mandy’s hair, who looks like it’s being filmed in the same blue background room as those massage videos I used to watch a lot…

We get a very blonde wig, with wiggly eyes, and a voiceover from Miz. I will not give this time. Please find it on YouTube.

After the bullshit, Miz says the real victim is Sonya Deville, and she is welcomed to the show. Out comes Sonya in all black, ready to express her disdain for her blonde friend.

Miz asks Sonya what compelled her to cut her hair in the first place. Sonya said she doesn’t get why people are upset. She said what she was going to do, and she did it. She’s a woman of her word. She enjoyed smashing her face into a table, cutting her hair off, and messing her makeup….up. Mandy was so concerned about her image, because it’s all she ever had. It’s sad. She would feel bad but she doesn’t. She broke her physically and emotionally? Sonya calls the crowd terrible and says Mandy will not come out. Sonya is right.

Miz says they haven’t heard from Mandy since the attack. Not one selfie. Nothing. Sonya says Mandy got to the WWE by winning bikini contests. She also has one other talent – she won a WWE Bumpy Award….for making out with Otis.

Sonya says there is one bright side. Her and Otis…they look like a couple now.

Tucker and Otis have had enough. They run down the ramp and attack Miz and Morrison. Tucker tosses Miz to the outside. Otis sends Morrison into the corner. Tucker with a splash. Otis for the caterpillar, but Sonya pulls him out of the way.

Gee, I wonder what will happen next…