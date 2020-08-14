Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

Guys, I got my Orange Cassidy shirt! Shout out to The Saint(ess) who won a little contest and will be getting their shirt soon! (Taking forever due to covid, according to AEW site, but it’s coming).

Shout out to Vanessa’s choice of comforter set.

Show starts with a recap of the crazy and wild happenings of those hooded and dark figures that have caused such craziness as flicking a light switch a few times and spraypainting plexiglass. Ah, yes, they also chainsawed some rope.

We go live, and Cole welcomes us to Friday Night. Cole claims that this group is “hiding behind current events.” Wow.

We see security IN the building, blocking the door, keeping these ruffians out, but also…looking for them down the halls?

Big E is here to gyrate his way into our hearts.

He’s got some action up next with Morrison, who has a lil mini promo that says this singles run isn’t a choice, and that New Day is injury prone, and Big E always looks hungry.

Before Morrison and Big E can go, the lights flicker, and here come the hooded figures. Cole and Graves run off again. Big E and Morrison try to attack, but there’s too many. We got like eight people. Two take Morrison out, one spears Big E in the ring. The camera work is incredibly sporadic and from the crowd.

The group of people leave through the crowd. Out comes Miz to check on Morrison.

They should fire the two dudes at the door, obviously…