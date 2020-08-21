Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown! Results

Shoutout to Thomas Victor Dove III a reader who is here every week, giving me hell no matter the day. His wife Carol has been on Hospice for a couple of months and said her goodbyes yesterday morning at 11:30. Thank you for reading every single week, Thomas, and even though we’re a small corner in the world known as the internet, you’ve got family here. Much love, and RIP Carol from all of 411 and me, and Vanessa.

Hi, everyone! Missed most of you! Y’all see the pics of the Thunderdome? Talk about lipstick on a pig…

Oh, sorry, am I being jaded and overly cynical?

Show starts with some thunder. We get a nice little opening with the Smackdown theme, focusing on the new arena for WWE Smackdown. Pyro is loud and proud as the Thunderdome is shown in all its glory.

It’s like a Dave & Busters with a ring in the middle.

Are you ready for a good time?

We start the show with Vince in the middle of the ring. He welcomes everyone to Friday Night Smackdown as the audience comes alive. He says you’ll never see it coming.

He is cut off by the lights goin out. They come back on, all red, so it’s definitely not Retribution, although if ever there was a time to come make a statement, it’d be when the Chairman of the company you supposedly despise is in the middle of the ring.

The Fiend takes forever to get into the ring. He laughs at McMahon, trapping him between The Fiend and the ropes. A train is nearby, it appears.

Bald Braun’s music hits and he comes down to the ring, stares down The Fiend’s lantern, and enters the ring. Vince appears to be gone.

Lights flicker, and the audience is back. Braun and Bray are face to mask.

Retribution is here. There’s like 12 of them, and they circle the ring. The Fiend stares Braun down, and Braun down onluy. Which I love. Braun smiles as Fiend nods. He waves goodbye, and the lights go out. The Fiend is gone.

Braun is left alone. Retribution attacks Braun all at once. They beat him down, and the “chaotic cam” shows up to say hello.

The Smackdown Locker Room comes down to fight the cause. Big E, Gable, Riddle <Sheamus, Corbin, Morrison, Otis, basically everyone, heel or face, are here. Even Dana comes to help. So sweet. Thanks, Dana. The roster makes short work of Retribution, sending them all out of the ring.

We hear one of them scream, “Scatter.”

The Miz is last down the ramp, after Retribution is already through the crowd of people screens.

Gulak helps Braun stand up, and claps him on the back, encouragingly.

Braun turns and clocks Gulak. Jey Uso gets tossed out of the ring by Braun. Braun leaves the ring and rips his shirt.

We’ll be back to Hollywood Squares after the break!



Match 1: Big E vs Sheamus

We come back, and Sheamus and Big E are going face to face in the ring, while the rest of the locker room stands around oddly around the ring. Looks like we’ll be getting then Sheamus v Big E match with the roster protecting the sanctity of the match.

Lockup to start. Big E gets Sheamus into the corner. Big E works the arm till the ref holds him back. Side headlock, but Big E escapes and gets one of his own. He tightens it. Rope work, shoulder tackle gets nothing done by Big E. Clubbing blows to the back from Sheamus. Bi E sends Sheamus to the outside. Big E follows. He shoulder tackles Sheamus into the ring steps. Big E sends Sheamus into the ring and clubs the chest, then rolls in to break the count. Big E with another heavy hit to the chest, more over and over. Big E to the apron. He runs with a splash. Sheamus hangs up Big E on the apron then pulls his back against the ropes. Sheamus to the top rope. He dives off with a clothesline, hits it, and waits for Big E to get back up before doin the ten beats bit. Big E hits some uppercuts, but eats an Irish Curse backbreaker. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!

Lights flicker as Retribution got a hold of the light switch at the Thunderdome!

We come back from a break, and Big E hits a trio of Belly to Belly tosses. He hits the ropes, drops a big splash onto Sheamus, and claps his confidence up. He lifst Sheamus, Sheamus floats, lands in the corner, kick to Big E. Sheamus goes for a Brogue, Big E lifts Sheamus up and over, turns, and Sheamus hits a knee to the face! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus goes for a possible White Noise, lands on his feet, Big E hits the corner, Sheamus runs…right into a Uranage! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Big E hits the ropes while Shemaus is on the apron. He’s looking for the spear. Sheamus with a knee! Sheamus lifts Big E, locks him up on the ropes, goes for the beat down, Big E blocks, lifts Sheamus onto his shoulders. Sheamus drops. Big E hits the corner, Sheamus moves! WHITE NOISE! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!

Outside the ring, Corbin hits a right hand to Riddle. We get a melee of sorts with everyone outside trying to hold Corbin back.

Sheamus looks down at the distraction. Big E rolls Big E up. 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Big E

I really would have loved for Big E to have won this match cleanly, as a roll up doesn’t do any favors to a guy who the’ve been selling over and over as a guy who may not be able to handle a singles run.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:08

Jeff is backstage and his leg is hurt. He asks the doc for a leg brace, saying that someone fell on him from behind.

Further backstage, Lucha House Party are walking, hyped for their match coming up, when out of nowhere, Shinsuke and Cesaro attack from behind. Kalisto yells at them to get up a Cesaro and Shinsuke walk away, laughing.



Match 2: Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Gran and Shinsuke to start. Shin with a knee then a kick to the back. He sends Gran’s head into Cesaro’s boot. Tag. Cesaro in with a running elbow drop. Cover for 1. That’s a no. Cesaro cinches the head, Gran turns inot it, hits the ropes, rolls all over Cesaro and head scissors him away. Cesaro whips, Gran runs the ropes, dives off, Cesaro catches him and drops him with a huge powerbomb. 1..2…NO!!!!

Backstage, The Miz and Morrison are watching. They cut a promo. It’s not good.

Tag to Shinsuke who covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Cravat into a snapmare from Shinsuke. Knee drop and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Cesaro. Leg drop and a cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Tag to Shinsuke and a double team to Gran. Shinsuke elbows Lince off the apron. Tag to Cesaro. Cesaro with a right hand. Lock up and a suplex onto the ropes by Cesaro. Cesaro to the 2nd rope, Gran hits the mid section. Cesaro hits some rights on the 2nd rope. Metalik on the ropes as well. He hops to the top one, dives and head scissors Cesaro off the top rope! Tag to Lince. Tag to Shinsuke. Crossbody off the top from Lince. Dropkick to Cesaro. Side step and Shin hits the corner. Rights and lefts and a high kick. Lince bounces off and out of the corner, then ducks a kick and hits one of his own. Shinsuke to the mat. 2nd rope moonsault. Another 2nd rope moonsault. Ah, I guess he started with the first. He hits the top rope and a moonsault. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Cesaro in to break it up. He gutwrenches, but Lince sends him outside with a head scissors. Grand Metalik hits the ropes. He dives over the top rope, looks for a hurricanrana, but botches, and Cesaro sells it anyway.

Shinsuke with an Inverted DDT. He leav4es the ring, kicks Metalik, goes back in, goes for the finisher, rollup from Lince. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Springboard cutter from Lince. Tag from Cesaro, he dives over Shinsuke, catches Lince with a Sunset flip, grabs Lince, Lince reverses into a pin for 1…..NO!!!

Lince tries for a possible Destroyer, but Cesaro pushes the momentum in his favor, gets a rollup, and we get 1..2…3!!!

Winner:

Everyone involved here is amazing, but the first minute or so came off as a bit too choreographed, like the first five of a Young Bucks match, and didn’t get a good level of flow until the end. The botch didn’t help, but I won’t hold it against them too much. A shame, there seems to be a turn, but we still don’t know enough about any of the three to are about any type of dissension.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:32

Kalisto is pissed. He removes his jacket and runs into the ring. He asks Lince WTF, then shoves Lince. Gran is in to stop the fight. Kalisto gets shoved on his ass. Gran stands in between the two friends, as they continue to yell and berate each other.

We get a replay of the beginning of the show, and we see AJ Styles kick Jeff Hardy in the back of the leg while Retribution was doing their thing.

AJ is interviewed and says that Jeff was in the way while AJ was trying to stand up for Smackdown. He says Jeff not being able to wrestle tonight is a shame, but it represents his career – a waste.

AJ continues walking, and he stops to see Sasha and Bayley with their titles. They clap gold and Sasha laughs for no reason.

Kayla is backstage, checking on Mandy as we return. Mandy says it’s been a rough week. She knows how she feels, and despite all the bad and ugly, she needs to believe that there is still good in this world. She wants to speak directly to Sonya.

She turns towards the camera.

They’ve been through a lot, and so much of the good and beautiful, they’ve been through together. She is choosing, today, to believe that the Sonya she knows is still out there. She doesn’t know how she’s feeling going into SS, but the way mandy is feeling, she wants to put it all behind them and get back to where they were. She chooses to see the good in Sonya.

Sasha and Bayley are here. Corey is in the ring to interview them. He brings up Summerslam, and Asuka taking on both of them. Sasha accuses Grave of stirring the pot. Bayley says they are logical, everything they do is for a reason, and that’s why they are the champions. They have all the gold. Graves says Bayley doing all the heavy lifting by facing Asuka first seems illogical. Bayley says that she was just suggesting to go first. Sasha is capable of going first as well. Sasha is bothered by this, asking Bayley if she is trying to volunteer her again.

Bayley says they are all on the same page, and they are good. There is no one that can touch either one of them.

Here comes Naomi to challenge that sentiment.

Naomi slides all the way down the ramp with the mic. She says she’s got an idea; she will face the both of them tonight.

Sasha laughs maniacally then accepts. Naomi asks who’s first?

Graves says they could do a Beat the Clock challenge to see who faces Asuka first?

Naomi wonders which wants to go first, then dropkicks both of them for no reason.

WWE has the worst faces…