Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

It’s MJF’s Gum Guy, and I’m still ridin the high from Wednesday, y’all! Let’s see if it carries over, or gives Smackdown an unfair disadvantage.

We start Smackdown with The Dirt Sheet. They’ve got some gossip for us. Tonight, they expose the truth behind Bailey. Reveal the reason WWE Management tried to erase Sami from history. They also dig into the Samoan family that holds secrets Jey tries to hide. Miz has the hot gos, as he says, and wants to talk about the departure of Mandy Rose.

Morrison says this must be seen to be believed.

We head to Talking Smack last week where The Miz dropped some breaking news. He is not playing mind games with Otis and he is not trying to get revenge. He is trying to help Otis. He knows the pressures of the contract and knows Otis must be looking for every opportunity possible, and Otis couldn’t do that. He sent Mandy away, and now Otis can focus on cashing in.

Or, he could give it to John, says Morrison. Miz says he sent away the one true obstacle Otis had. He will get over it, and from what Miz hears, Mandy already has.

Morrison brings up Ziggler, and how they used to date.

Otis is as tired of this segment as I am, and out he comes with his lunch and his briefcase. He rushes the ring, takes Miz down, clocks John one to the face. He sends Miz out, then Morrison, then the chairs. Miz tries to escape through the “crowd,” but Tucker is there to stop him and send him back in the ring. T-Bone to Miz. Another to Morrison to the outside. Splash in the corner to The Miz. Caterpillar to The Miz. We get a big splash off the top to Miz.

Otis grabs the pants of Miz and rips them off to expose The Miz in white briefs. Morrison tries to cover him up with a jacket as they run up the ramp.

Backstage, Morrison tells Miz that he doesn’t think his plan is working, while Miz says this is all a part of the plan.

In comes Kayla, asking if Miz regrets pissing Otis off. Miz gets a phone call, asks, “Did you see it? Is it enough?” The Miz smiles in evil and leaves with Morrison.



Match 1: Gran Metalik vs Cesaro

Cesaro rushes the corner, Gran side steps and rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! He hits the ropes, catches Cesaro with a hurricanrana. Metalik on the top rope, Kalisto and LInce both try to help him from below, and Metalik flies into a body slam. Apparnetly, the story is that Lince and Kalisto have competing advice for Gran while he’s in the ring, causing confusion. Metalik with rights, Cesaro shoves him into the corner then hits an uppercut. Boot out of the corner. Hurricanrana off the top rope to Cesaro. Kick to the gut, right hand. Another. Another. Whip and Cesaro reverses then hits a hard clothesline of his own. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cesaro works the arm from behind, tugging on the head of Gran Metalik by the chin. Gran turns into it, Cesaro rushes the corner, misses a shoulder, Metalik on the apron. High kick to Cesaro. He goes for a springboard, but both Kalisto and Lince hop on the apron, both saying “springboard” like idiots. The ref kicks them both out. Metalik is distracted, and Cesaro shoves him off the apron as Kalisto and Lince argue up the ramp. Metalik with a surprise springboard moonsault to the outside!

We are back, and Metalik gets a big boot to his face!! Damn. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cravat from behind. Gran attacks the mid section, so Cesaro uppercuts him into the corner. He sits Gran on the top, splits the legs, and heads to the top. Metalik fights back and Cesaro is seated on the top rope. Head scissors sends Cesaro down hard to the mat! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Metalik to the top. He hits a moonsault, but boots are up and Metalik eats it on the chin! Running uppercut! Nuetralizer to Gran Metalik! Pin for 1.2…..3!!!!

Winner: Cesaro

The problem with the WWE’s stop/start writing method is that they throw something out there that we’ve never seen before from wresters that have never done this before, making it, at best, just not believable, and at worst, completely diminishing what little character the wrestler has attempted to build. In what world do seasoned wrestlers hop on the apron midmatch to tell their partner how to do a move that he has done countless time? In what world do you give the one guy of the group who got a shot at the IC Title any kind of advice? Wrestling wise, you can’t knock either of them. They know what to do to look good.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:58

Kayla’s backstage with Jey USo. Tonight, he teams with Roman to take on Sheamus and Corbin, and this time it’s a street fight. She wants to take us to last week when he fought the same team, almost all on his own.

Jey says that Heyman told him last week was a miscommunication. Tonight, he trusts Roman has his back. Tonight won’t be any different than when they were kids. Come The Clash, one of them will have the title. Roman been throwing his weight around since they were little. They’re not little anymore though. He also mentions tonight’s match. Rough work there for Jey who was kinda all over the place, but has some good natural charisma to hide it.