Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Cole welcomes us to the show, and AJ Styles’ music hits. He walks out as ladders are set up which is still such a weird way to sell the match to me. Sami is out next, and Jeff Hardy shortly after. Sami holds his title up to the face of Jeff. Lol. Love Sami for that.

Everyone’s got a mic, and Corey is in the middle of the ring with them. He says that all three have claimed to be the rightful champion, and brings up this Sunday crowning the Undisputed IC Champion. Tonight, Sami and Jeffs’ titles will be raised, and apparently there’s a ceremony for that tonight. K.

According to Corey, there is no champion’s advantage. The man who takes both titles down wins the title.

AJ wonders if the title is a little heavy, because he should savor the moment. This is the last time Jeff will hold that title. He cheated to get the title. As for Sami, why is he even here? Oh, that’s right, he’s claiming he’s a champion, when he took the Summer off to grow out that neckbeard. AJ says he broke his back to make this title mean something. By the way, didn’t AJ beat Sami last week?

Sami says none of this should be happening. AJ decided to partake in a tournament for a fraudulent championship. When AJ won, he was the fraud, and when Jeff won, he should have denounced it and recognized Sami as the rightful champion, and now he must defend HIS title in a ladder match. Ladder matches are dangerous.

Jeff tells him to shut up. He agrees with AJ. AJ says he’s the smartest guy in the ring. Jeff tells Sami he should be grateful. He and AJ have defended the title week to week with honor. At The Clash, Sami can make this legit by winning. He wants to hang the title and steal the show on Sunday. AJ says neither of these guys deserve the title. Sami tells him to step aside. He and Jeff hang the belt up on the WWE-issue gold hanging apparatus.

A song plays while the title are raised in the air. Sami leaves the ring, then shoves a ladder into AJ and Jeff. Haha. Shit.

Sami hops onto Jeff and hits a bunch of rights, calling Jeff a fraud with each hit. He leaves the ring as AJ enters.

Pearce is here, and says he is officially adding AJ to his match tonight against Jeff. It’s now a triple threat, and it’s next.

In the ring, Jeff hits AJ with a Twist of Fate.



Match 1: Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Jeff sends AJ outside quickly then attacks Sami in the middle. Sami with a kick, locks the head, Jeff with an inverted then a leg drop onto the crotch. AJ there to send Jeff into the corner. Backbreaker from AJ to Jeff. AJ baseball slides Sami on the outside. Jeff hits a right hand then another. He is sent outside by AJ. AJ attacks the head. Sami rushes AJ and hits a right. Sami send AJ into the ring. He rolls in after. AJ with a snapmare into a cravat. AJ reverses and gets his own chin lock. Jeff hops on the apron as AJ sends Sami outside. Jeff side steps and rushes AJ. Back body drop to AJ. Poetry in Motion as Sami return to the ring on his hands and knees. Jeff to the top. He dives off. Sami shoves Jeff, and Jeff tumbles to the outside. Sami goes to attack Jeff on the outside, but AJ flies over the top onto both men.

We come back to SD and Jeff flies off the top rope with a Whisper in the Wind to AJ and Sami. Jeff fights both men, Sami returns, AJ too. Chops to Sami and Jeff. Jeff kicks, Enziguri to AJ. Sami with a big kick to Jeff, then one to AJ, PELE KICK FROM AJ!!!

AJ on the apron. Right hand to Sami. Styles calls for the forearm. He launches, Sami ducks. FOREARM TO JEFF!!! Sami shoves AJ out of the ring. Cover. 1..2…..3!!!!



Winner: Sami Zayn

When they stayed away from the “2 out, 1 in” formula, the match was fun and exciting. Let’s hope they get some time without the break, because it really hurt this match tonight.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:01

Sami celebrates until AJ Styles comes into the ring with a ladder and smacks Sami’s back. He then sends Jeff outside with the ladder, and stares at the titles hanging in the air. AJ sends a big ladder into the ring and climbs it to grab the titles.

Backstage, Tucker continues to explain the lawsuit in grave detail to Otis.

Last week, The Miz chose to wear white briefs, opting for that instead of the typical thong, and was embarrassed at the exposure.

Otis and Tucker speak to Kayla. He has made his decision. He doesn’t trust carnival clowns, 1% milk, and lawyers. Miz ain’t taking the MitB contract from him.

In comes Miz who says the WWE Universe deserves a MitB they can be proud of. His lawyers charge $2,000 an hour and when they are done with Otis, he will have nothing, while Miz will have everything. Miz says just ask Mandy what Miz can get done. Morrisoni s on IG Live to catch these responses.

Otis says if Miz wants it, come get it. Tucker wants to know why they didn’t put Morrison’s name on the lawsuit.

Otis attacks Morrison and stomps him to oblivion until refs come to stop the beatdown.

We recap what went down last week between Sasha and Bayley before comin to the live arena where Bayly makes her entrance. She’s got a chair, and decides to take a seat at the top of the ramp.

She says wow, can you say Role Model? She can watch that inspiring footage all day long, over and over, but she wont. A champion’s time is precious, and to be honest, she hasn’t an ounce of time to waste on Sasha. Unlike Sasha, Bayley has work to do, and unlike that crybaby, she has a championship match to prepare for. So Nicki, Bayley would like to start out by saying she admires Nikki’s heart. Last week, she overheard Nikki say this match would be different – that she actually has a chance, because Sasha won’t be there. Bayley tells Nikki to think about that – think about it long and hard, and ask why Sasha won’t be there. If Nikki just watched what she did to her “best friend,” she should be worried about Sunday. She will smack that silly little smile off her stupid little face, then she will do something with the chair – right, Sasha?