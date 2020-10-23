Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, Robert Winfree back again for another “exciting” episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for the Hell in a Cell PPV, so expect Bayley to finally get around to signing the contract for her title defense against Sasha Banks as well as something going down between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Big E’s singles career starts in a more official capacity tonight as well so be on the look out for that. Plus there’s the new Smackdown tag team champions in the form of the Street Profits who will probably start developing their next program tonight. Or they’ll get shunted into the shadows until after the PPV, who knows.

Commentary welcomes us to the show, running down what we’ll get tonight. Roman Reigns will reveal the consequences for Jey Uso tonight, and we’ll get some entry in the Otis vs. Miz legal feud. That brings us to Kevin Owens who jokes about the draft meaning very little, but is happy to be bringing us the Kevin Owens Show with his first guest Daniel Bryan.

Bryan heads down to the ring, and the two men sit together. Owens thanks Bryan for being here and for mentioning him last week as someone he’d like to wrestle with, a sentiment Owens shares. He mentions they’ve beaten each other up a few times, Bryan is happy to have had that as they pushed each other to be better. Bryan wants Smackdown to highlight the best talent in the world, puts over the roster they’ve got now. He wants the Intercontinental title defended on the show each week, Owens dovetails that into the two of them possibly teaming up to go for the Tag Team titles. Owens notes he’s never been tag team champion, Bryan says Owens has betrayed a lot of friends, Owens goes back to selling the notion of their team. He’s even got a name, team Hell KO. Bryan notes Kane was the Hell part of his old team. This sales pitch is interrupted by Roode and Ziggler.

Ziggler with a mic, he feels that Bryan overlooked the two of them when talking about hot young talent. Roode mocks their fantasy tag team, saying they should be talking about him and Ziggler because they’re the best tag team in the world. That brings down the Street Profits and their rain of red cups. I feel bad for whoever has to clean that up. Ford and Dawkins mock Ziggler and Roode, they remember what happened last week. But despite that they’re happy to be on Smackdown, because they want the smoke. Oh, here comes Cesaro and Nakamura. Cesaro is sick of being disrespected after carrying the tag team division for months. Bryan says he and Owens should team up now, and we get a face vs. heels brawl. Here come the officials to try and break things up as we head to break. Generic overlong opening is generic.

Back and we’ve got an eight man tag match.

Match #1 – 8 Man Tag Team Match: Roode, Ziggler, Cesaro, and Nakamura vs. Bryan, Owens and Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Owens starts by fighting back against the bad guys. Owens floors Nakamura with a lariat then a senton that production misses because Kevin Dunn I guess. Dawkins tagged in, Nakamura and Cesaro double team him and the heels take over. Dawkins survives and tags in Ford, they run wild then Ziggler blind tags in and drop kicks Ford. Some cheap shots from Nakamura on the outside. Roode tagged in, he hits a back breaker. Cesaro in now, rapid tags from the heels as they isolate Ford. Ford fights back, hits an enziguri to Cesaro and he tags in Bryan. Brayn unloads on Cesaro before tricking him to the outside and he hits a suicide dive onto Cesaro. Is that really something he should be doing? Bryan tries a crossbody but Cesaro catches him, Bryan slips off his shoulder and resumes running wild. Bryan tries to backflip out of the corner but seems to have tweaked his knee on the way down. Cesaro knocks him out of the ring and starts stomping the knee on the outside. That’s where we’ll head to another commercial break.

Back from break as Bryan is getting isolated and his knee is being worked over. Roode stomping away, tags in Ziggler. Ziggler mocks Bryan, Bryan tries to fight back but Ziggler takes out the knee and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro with a modified half Boston crab, he goes into a one legged big swing before tagging in Ziggler again. Bryan counters a move and catapults Ziggler into the corner. Roode tagged in and he cuts Bryan off before the hot tag. Roode sets Bryan on the top rope, tries for a fisherman buster but Bryan fights out, knocks him off and hits a missile drop kick to floor Roode. Dawkins gets the hot tag and runs wild on the bad guys. So many cuts to the screens, stop that production. Nakamura survives a pin attempt and hits a spin kick then a lungblower. Cesaro tagged in, he hits a gutwrench powerbomb but Owens is in to save the match. Parade of finishers now, Cesaro rolls up Dawkins but the ref sees him using the ropes for leverage. Dawins hits a Sky High, tags in Ford for the frog splash and the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bryan, Owens, and Street Profits won via pin

Rating: 2.5 stars

Went a bit long but leave it to Bryan to bring the only semblance of story to a chaotic match setting.

Faces celebrate while commentary runs down what’s coming up next, including a confrontation between Not-Your-Buddy-Pal Murphy and Seth Rollins.

We cut to a bad Law & Order parody for Otis’ briefcase. Ron Simmons plays bailiff and introduces judge JBL. JBL lists the charges, then lets Miz give opening statements. Miz cuts off his lawyer, waste of legal fees. Miz lists a few legal cases he could use as precedent, but just needs the truth as Otis has victimized him and isn’t upholding the standards of Money in the Bank holder. Otis gets his statement now. Otis won the contract by winning the relevant match. Miz fires his lawyer after it’s pointed out to him that Otis just made a good argument. We’ll get more later as we get a To Be Continued. I was hoping that would say To Be Concluded because this is just a tiring angle.

Bianca Belair is here for a match, which will take place after the break (allegedly).

In the back Owens and Bryan celebrate with Street Profits. Bryan with some “comedy” lines. Zayn shows up as everyone else leaves, he disagrees with Bryan’s vision for his IC title being defended every week. He’s the champ so he decides when and if it’s defended. He wants Bryan to keep his vision for this title to himself, because until he loses the belt things will be done his way.

Match #2: Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

They tie up and Belair over powers Vega early. Vega with a slap on a break but that just annoys Belair who throws her around a bit. Some arm work from Vega but Belair ignores that to resume slamming Vega around. Belair front flips out of a headcissors attempt, kicks Vega down and hits a standing moonsault. Vega tries to hold onto the ring skirt, she lands a few kicks to Belair then hits head scissors. Belair stalls out her monkey flip attempt and punches her out of the air. Belair with a clean and jerk weight lifting routine to Vega, drops her over the top rope then hits the Kiss of Death and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair pinned Zelina Vega

Rating: Pumpkin. . . SQUASH

Mmmm, delicious squash.

Video package for Lars Sullivan (what’s the over under on them taking away one of his names?) sends us to break but Lars will be up next.

Shorty G (I still hate typing that) is in the ring for his match with Lars. He says he’s fed up with the state of things, he went undrafted and tonight he’s going to turn things around against Lars.

Match #3: Lars Sullivan vs. Shorty G

Shorty gets caught early and Lars hits a fall away slam. Flapjack to Shorty, Lars is is having fun. Lars puts Shorty on his shoulders, Shorty fights back with an eye rake, and hits a rolling thunder kick but Lars avoids a second one and tosses Shorty across the ring. Clothesline from Lars, then a Freak Accident to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lars Sullivan pinned Shorty G

Rating: Delicata. . . SQUASH

Well, that was less delicious squash but squash none the less.

Kayla asks Shorty how he feels after the match. He quits.

In the back Seth Rollins gets an interview. He talks about plucking Murphy from obscurity and guiding him, and promises to have fun breaking Murphy down later tonight. He calls Murphy confused but the greater good is all of us, and he needs to remind Murphy of his place in it. He’s a savior, Murphy is a disciple who walks behind. Tonight he’s going to define Murphy’s role for him.

That cuts to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in a luxury suite, Roman isn’t pleased with the catering service, or he’s just pensive about the announcement he’ll make later. Either way that visual sends us to break.

