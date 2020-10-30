Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, handling the transcribing duties again. On the heels of the Hell in a Cell PPV we’ve got some story lines to look at. How long will Jimmy and Jey Uso play unwilling henchmen before going full bad guys as part of the Samoan Dynasty that Roman Reigns is building? Will new women’s champion Sasha Banks and Bayley continue their feud given the lack of viable alternatives right now? With Tucker turning on Otis and moving back to Smackdown (anyone who took the under on 3 weeks before the Draft was ignored can cash that ticket) what will the former partners feud look like? All that and more on this episode of Dragonball Z WWE Smackdown.

Roman Reigns comes out to get us going. Jey Uso is already in the ring waiting for him, he’ll have to acknowledge Reigns as tribal chief or be banished from the family. We also get a video recap of their HIAC match. Back to the ring where Paul Heyman has a mic. Jey takes the mic from him, and tells Roman he didn’t beat him. He would never quit despite the beating. Heyman gets a second mic for Roman, who tells Jey he can make all the excuses he wants, or feel however he wants, but Roman made him quit. He tells Jey to take the oath and fall in line. Jey calls that a snake move, he doesn’t respect Roman and wont be down with him. He says the title has Roman tripping, noting Roman knew exactly what he was doing in their match. Roman agrees, and asks how he could not exploit the weakness in Jey. Those are the kinds of things you have to do to be the champion, and being the face of WWE is a burden. He tells Jey the consequences are real, noting the Wild Samoans and the entire rest of the family are behind him and will support him in this. He asks Jey what else he can do but fall in line, he knows he wants to attack him but there’s nothing he can do. Jey tells Roman he hates him a few times, Roman doesn’t care how Jey feels right now but he does still love him. He warns Jey that by the end of the night he’ll fall in line. Roman heads out on that note. The darn good character work of Roman Reigns continues.

Later tonight Jey Uso will wrestling Daniel Bryan for a spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team, just as well Owens and Ziggler next. That sends us to break.

Back from break and Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring.

Match #1 – Men’s Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

Ziggler after a single leg early, Owens counters with a side headlock. Shoulder tackle from Owens and Ziggler heads outside to regroup. Owens chases him but gets jumped coming back into the ring. Ziggler with a neckbreaker then a cover for a 1 count. Ziggler lays into Owens for a bit, Owens fights back and they trade strikes. Owens cuts off a running Ziggler with a back elbow and Owens is back to being in control. Ziggler kicking the knee of Owens, he winds up sending Owens outside and distracts the ref so Roode can get in some cheap shots. The ref sees that though and ejects Roode from ringside. Ziggler protests as we get a commercial break.

