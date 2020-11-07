Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, relaying all of the action to you just as I see it. Tonight the build to Survivor Series continues, in theory. Last week Jey Uso started out hating Roman Reigns in the opening segment, didn’t appear until the main event when he’d suddenly bought into Roman’s philosophy. Just a giant waste of potential for that narrative beat. Tonight Otis will be in action. You remember Otis right? He got over, and in the last few weeks lost his tag partner, his romantic interest, his Money in the Bank briefcase, and now just takes up space. There’s also supposed to be a rematch between Bayley and Sasha Banks tonight, odds on them trying to sell this as some kind of final confrontation? So all that, and probably more time filler, is on the agenda for this evening.

So what critics and/or awards have acknowledged this Thunderdome doohickey, and how many are legitimate? Anyway Sasha Banks and Bayley are going to kick us off. Oh, there it is, Cole calling it the end. After Banks makes it to the ring we cut to a long video package about the two of them. I wish I believed them about this being the end, but there’s a severe lack of alternatives unless they’re ready to hotshot Belair into the title picture. Also that’s about as generic a video package as WWE can put together. That cuts to Bayley in the back with a mic, she says Pillmanizing Banks’ neck bringing her joy, but mostly she’s annoyed that the package didn’t show how short all of Banks’ title reigns are. She says this rivalry ends the same way it started, with Banks crippled in the ring by her own failure.

Match #1 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

We’ve got about 4 minutes before our first commercial is scheduled as the match starts. They tie up (feel the hatred with that collar and elbow) then start shoving. Banks with chops then a toreador armdrag. Some greco-roman knuckle work, Bayley trips Banks down and they trade some pinning predicaments. Banks after the Bank Statement, Bayley escapes as we head to break.

