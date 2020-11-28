Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, and I hope the American contingent is enjoying the post Thanksgiving food coma. The fallout from Survivor Series is here, and predictably the whole thing wound up a tie at 3-3 on the evening with the men’s team getting swept. But the Street Profits bested Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods so they’ll probably have some kind of back stage interaction with Big E again, Sasha Banks will get jumped by Carmella again, Sami Zayn will almost certainly continue existing in some capacity as well. The glue holding Smackdown together right now is Roman Reigns, who bested Drew McIntyre in a really good match (with a little help from Jey Uso) and now will be looking towards his next title program. The most logical challenger right now is Daniel Bryan, he’ll probably just be a placeholder feud but he’s in position to make the case for himself if nothing else. Then again, we could get one of those wacky WWE curve balls so who knows.

We start with Jey Uso heading to the ring. He says everyone is talking about the farewell to the Undertaker, but they should be talking about how Roman Reigns’ represented. He puts over Drew McIntyre as a legitimate talent, but he couldn’t beat Roman. Roman comes out next, interrupting Jey’s into. Roman and Paul Heyman come down next. Commentary puts over that match between Roman and Drew again, it was no WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov but it was a very good match, as Roman and Heyman are considerate enough to let them finish before they get into the ring. At this point Roman might be rivaling Taker in terms of how long it takes him to actually get to the ring. The mic migrates to Roman, who asks for production to “play it”. We recap Survivor Series and how Smackdown lost, and Roman sending Jey away before his main event. Of course Jey didn’t listen and showed up to super kick Drew and help set up Roman’s victory, though Jey’s participation was presented correctly as beneficial but not necessary. Roman says again he told Jey to leave, but Jey didn’t listen. He never said he needed help, then asks Jey why Jey and Smackdown lost at Survivor Series. Jey tries to say it was because no one listened to him, Roman says they didn’t listen because they don’t fear, or respect Jey. And if they don’t respect Jey they don’t respect them, then who are they? If Roman isn’t the head of the table then he’s just a bitch begging for leftovers, and if that’s who he is then how much lower is Jey? How do Jey’s kid’s look at him? He asks Jey how he sees Roman, because Roman doesn’t like how Jey’s failures are making him feel. He drops the mic and walks off. Disappointed and quietly menacing Roman is the best. Roman’s character work continues to be amazing.

Up next will be Otis vs. Kin Corbin. Haven’t we suffered enough this year? Oh, Otis is coming out as Jey is walking back, surprised Jey didn’t blindside him. Oh, there it is, he just went to get a chair. Jey lays into Otis with the chair, then his fists, then the chair again. Jey pulls a Gary Coleman, he wants to know what someone is talking about as we head to break.

We come back to recap the beating of Otis, no match for Corbin and I’m ecstatic if Corbin never shows up on screen. In place of that match we get the scheduled non-title tag team bout between the Street Profits and Ziggler and Roode. They make fun of Otis on the way to the ring, they say they’re laser focused on the Street Profits. They want. . . the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Profits out next, they’ve got mics as well. Dawkins says impersonating the Profits isn’t cool, Ford is thankful for their match with New Day at Survivor Series and despite them taking the torch the power of positivity is forever. They make fun of Ziggler for being a bargain basement Shawn Michaels. by contrast Roode can only grow facial hair on his upper lip, the full beard disagrees. The Profits want the smoke.

Match #1 Tag Team Match: Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Dawkins and Ziggler start us off. They tie up, Ford tagged in and drop kicks Ziggler down. Roode in, as is Dawkins and they double flapjack Roode. Ziggler tries a dive, but runs into a right and Ford tagged in. Ford tries the splash but Roode disrupts that long enough for Ziggler to avoid the splash. That sends us to another break. Odd layout.

We come back and Ziggler and Roode are double teaming Ford. Roode hits a back breaker. Abdominal stretch from Roode. Fame Asser from Ziggler. Ford starts firing back up with punches and elbows, but Ziggler cuts that off with a kick to the gut. Ford avoids a corner splash, tags in Dawkins who runs wild for a bit. He floors Roode with a bulldog, then a double underhook neck breaker for Ziggler. Anointment to Roode, Ford tagged in and hits the Frog Splash from the heavens but he takes too long covering and Ziggler saves the match. Ziggler with super kicks, but Ford blocks his and kicks down Ziggler. Roode with the roll up with the tights for the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won when Roode pinned Ford

Rating: 1.5 stars

The only question now is just how many more times we can get some variation on this same match, because Ziggler and Roode have been doing this with the New Day and now Street Profits for a really long time.

Recap of the history between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn.

Bryan is in the back with Kayla, he says his strategy tonight is acceptance and zen. He’s accepted that Jey Uso is listening to a devil, and that Zayn is more delusional than he’s been in the 15 years they’ve known each other. What Zayn does is exploit loopholes, Bryan is here to break the delusions of Zayn. He says he’s not out to get Zayn, just the Intercontinental Title. Commentary says we’ll relive the final farewell of the The Undertaker, right after the break.

Back from break, Kayla in the back with the Mysterio clan plus Murphy. Rey says the last few months have been difficult but they’re focusing on gratitude. He saw his son start his wrestling career, his daughter is becoming a woman, and Murphy saw Rollins for the fraud he was. Corbin shows up, just making things worse. He says Rey couldn’t pass on his talent to his kids, just his bad judgement. He wonders if Murphy will be around next Thanksgiving or if he’s just riding the Mysterio coat tails while there’s some value in the name.

Back to commentary where they replay the Undertaker video package from Survivor Series. They paid Metallica for that music and they’re gonna make use of that expense if it’s the last thing they do. Jokes aside that is a good package, and for all the faults Taker has been a personal favorite. Really sucks his retirement moment had to come in an empty arena like that. Back to commentary, who also put over Taker before Sami Zayn’s terrible music hits to send us to break ahead of his upcoming match with Daniel Bryan.

Match #2: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

