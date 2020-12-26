Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, Merry Christmas. I’m Robert Winfree, with nothing better to do on freaking Christmas than be here relaying the action from WWE Smackdown. Lest you take that bit too seriously, if I’m unfairly grumpy it’s more to do with dental pain than the holiday. Anyway the fallout from TLC is here, both of the titles that were on that show were retained and now we start the build towards the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns retained the Universal title and unless they’re going to have his feud with Owens continue until the Rumble he’ll need another placeholder feud so that should get started tonight. The IC title got a bit of clarity as the WWE seems to be committed to a Sami Zayn and Big E program, Big E might be using that title as a stop gap because him being in the main event seems like a clear goal for around Wrestlemania. There’s still the tag champs kicking around, and Sasha Banks retained the women’s title though her program with Carmella being extended isn’t out of the question despite their match at TLC. Well let’s see what’s in store for us tonight. Well, technically not tonight as this is a pre-recorded show but you know what I mean.

Universal champion Roman Reigns is here to start the show, he’s in a match apparently. Nice job promoting things WWE.

Match #1 – Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title: (c) Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens

This will be a pin, submit, or escape cage match. We get brawling to start, Roman gets the better that with headbutts. Owens runs into a big boot, that gets a 1 on the cover. Roman throws Owens into the cage a few times then hits a Samoan drop for a 2 count. Owens counters a superman punch into a DDT and both men are down. They trade blows again, this time Owens gets the better of things and throws Roman into the cage. Right from Roman, Owens off the ropes with a lariat then a senton splash. Owens catches a kick and starts landing blows in the corner then hits a cannonball senton for a 2 count. Roman counters a pop up powerbomb with a leg lariat, nice counter, for a 2 count. Owens set on the top rope, Roman tries to follow him up but Owens drops him with elbows then hits a frog splash for a near fall. That near fall sends us to break.

We come back as both men are slugging it out. Roman blocks a super kick, hits a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Rights from Roman in the corner, he’s really unloading and Owens collapses under the barrage. Owens up though and they start trading rights again, Roman runs into a pop up powerbomb for a near fall. Roman drives Owens to the corner and starts laying in strikes again. Roman puts Owens on the top rope again, he follows him up and they start trading blows again. Superplex attempt from Roman, Owens is trying to fight it off, Owens counters with a top rope fisherman’s buster but again only gets a 2 count on the pin attempt. Owens is first up, he wants the stunner but Roman counters and hits a superman punch for another 2 count. Roman is pissed now, he throws Owens into the cage a few more times and unloads with punches, Owens is on the outside of the ropes pinned against the fence. Roman grabs the guillotine choke, Owens grabs the back of Roman’s head and pulls his throat over the top rope to choke Roman and force him to break the hold. Nice counter from Owens there. Both men fight to their feet in opposite corners, Roman charges but Owens hits a stunner for the closest of near falls. The visual of a disbelieving Owens sends us to another commercial break.

