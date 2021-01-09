Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. Tonight there will certainly be stuff happening, like Big E defending the Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews. The ongoing issue between Kevin Owens and Universal champion Roman Reigns will no doubt continue to build, and that has produced some genuinely good segments thus far. Also the recently named Dirty Dawgs (Ziggler and Roode) attacked the Street Profits last week, because there isn’t another relevant tag team on the brand to challenge them so we’re getting an endless rehash of those two. But seeing the Profits go more serious might be a welcome change of pace for them. So with that in mind, let’s all see what WWE has in store for us tonight.

Oh, late breaking announcement on that front. We’ll get a gauntlet match to determine Roman’s challenger at the Royal Rumble. While Owens is the presumptive winner, a stupid curve ball is hardly outside the realm of possibility.

Roman’s music hits to start us off. The champ is here, along with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Piped in “You Suck” chants are actually cut off in time to hear Roman talk for once. He says there’s been a lot of discussion about them beating down Kevin Owens last week, but despite that he likes Owens. He puts over Owens has actually backing him up, and putting him in a spot where he had to do that. Roman say she wants the best for everyone in the locker room, he cares about everyone and their families, that’s what a leader is and has to do. He says the fact that Owens is on the shelf isn’t his fault, you should be blaming WWE official Adam Pearce. He asks for Pearce to join them in the ring. Heyman talks to the production staff, making sure Pearce knows Roman has demanded his presence and calls it lousy TV since they’ll wait for him. Pearce does make his way to the ring with a mic. Pearce asks what he can do for Roman. Roman asks him to watch the upcoming video package. That sends us to a recap of the last couple of weeks in the Roman and Owens feud.

Roman asks Pearce what he as to say for himself. Pearce doesn’t know what they want him to say. Roman wants him to take responsibility for his actions. He says last week they were moving on from Owens, but Owens went to his friend Pearce. He wonders why Pearce wouldn’t look out for his good friend Owens. Roman says he and his group do their job, while Pearce isn’t doing his job. Pearce threw Owens right back into the shark tank, and what happened? Now Owens is on the shelf and can’t provide for his family. Pearce is to blame for that, but because Roman is a good guy he’s giving him a chance to redeem himself. And this week he’s making a gauntlet match for the number one contender ship, as though Roman can’t pick his own opponent. Like Roman isn’t good at his job. Pearce is just trying to put the best challenger in front of Roman, Roman condescends to him about his job. He wonders if Pearce will put himself in the match, Pearce says he wont. Roman thinks Pearce thinks he’s stupid, or a fool. Pearce denies that, he wants to know what they’re doing here. Roman wants to know who’s the stupid party here after last week. If Pearce isn’t stupid, and Vince McMahon isn’t stupid, then Roman has to be the stupid one, right? Roman hands the belt to Heyman, then says if that’s true then Pearce doesn’t respect him or his family. Roman gets menacing, Pearce begs off, and Heyman respectfully asks that Roman not get violent. That seems to calm Roman’s emotions, he takes the belt back and stares down Pearce. He says maybe no one in the ring right now is stupid, maybe right now Pearce is perfectly safe. Roman and co. head out leaving Pearce a little confused and frightened. Before the video package that wasn’t great, but Roman slowly going from reasonable and affable to menacing with violence boiling just below the surface was fantastic. We head to break after that.

Crews gets the jobber entrance as we come back.

Match #1 – Intercontinental Championship Match: (c) Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Crews with a shotgun drop kick, another one for a near fall. Crews is coming out firing, he’s on the top rope but Big E avoids the move and hits a running back elbow. Onto the apron, Big E with the big splash. Back into the ring, Crews back flips out of a back suplex then lands a kick. Running blows from Crews, then shoulder blows in the corner and a stinger splash. German suplexes from Crews now, going for 3 and gets it for a near fall. Big E rolls to the outside, Crews to the apron and lands a kick then a moonsault. They head back to the ring, Crews puts Big E on the top rope. Both men up top, Crews wants a superplex and gets it. Both men get their legs hook, and we get a 3 count for a truly sad Dusty finish given both men had their shoulders down. Oh, we get a commercial break as confusion reigns. I’m assuming this will restart when we come back.

We come back to a replay of the finish. The ref calls it a double pin, therefore a draw so the champ retains.

Crews slaps Big E, pissed about the ruling. Big E wants the restart, we get it and he lands belly to belly suplexes then a big splash. Big Ending set for Big E, Crews off the shoulders and then lands a knee to a charging Big E. Crews up top, frog splash for a near fall. Crews with an attempted military press, Big E slips out, Crews with a roll up for 2. Super kick from Crews, then a running Kawada kick and spinebuster, then standing moonsault for another 2 count. Big E with a roll up, into the stretch muffler. Crews escapes with kicks, lands an enziguri then Big E escapes a spin out powerbomb. ST-Joe from Big E in the corner, then the Big Ending finishes things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big E, eventually, retained the title

Rating: 2 stars

That could have been so much better, the Dusty finish didn’t help much and resulted in the match never getting out of second gear. Odd booking decisions aside, these two could clearly hit other gears if given time to actually just have a match. Mostly this was another instance of not needing to see anything before the commercial break in a match, which is a really annoying trend.

In the back Adam Pearce welcomes back Sojna Deville who’s apparently going to be an official with him. She’s not bitter about her best friend making her leave Smackdown, then hit RAW and start up a brand new tag team while Deville’s career is in shambles. Pearce reiterates he’s not in the gauntlet match tonight when Deville intimates he will.

Back from break, Bianca Belair gets an interview as she’s declared herself for the Rumble. Bayley interrupts and they trade bad barbs about accomplishments at the Rumble last year. Bayley plans on winning, doesn’t care about Belair’s 8 eliminations last year because Belair just squanders opportunities. Belair is sad she can’t challenge Bayley if she wins, since Bayley isn’t champion anymore. So they’re both in the Rumble as well.

Commentary remind us about the tag team title match later tonight, which I had completely forgotten about. We get a recap of last week when Ziggler and Roode assaulted the Profits. Oh, that match is next as the Profits are coming out. Ford showing 0 ill effects from that leg focused attack last week, because selling is a bad thing I guess. They head to the ring as we head to commercial.

Match #2 – Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: (c) Street Profits (Dawkins and Ford) vs. Dirty Dawgs (Ziggler and Roode)

