Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, Winfree back again for WWE Smackdown. Tonight the blue brand continues on towards the Royal Rumble, now that WWE middle management official Adam Pearce has been maneuvered into the title match against Roman Reigns we have to see what follows. Will Roman’s crusade of abuse and manipulation continue? Will Pearce try to beg off or throw himself into one more shot at wrestling glory? Hopefully we’ll get some answers. Also tonight Shinsuke Nakamura looks for some retribution for the beat down last week, and losing out on a title shot, when he battles Main Event Jey Uso. This should be a decent indicator of Nakamura’s plans, is he going right back down to the lower mid-card or will he stick around the title orbit? The newly crowned Smackdown tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will probably address us in some capacity, and intercontinental champion Big E should be around. There’s also a severe lack of clarity in the women’s division at the moment, Carmella pinned Sasha Banks in a tag team match a couple of weeks ago and should be looking to get another crack at the belt while everyone else summarily declares themselves for the Rumble. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us this time around.

The standard video recap of last week. A reminder that Roman’s opening promo from last week was genuinely great.

In the back Roman reads papers, it’s the contract for his match with Pearce at the Royal Rumble. It was delivered only a couple of minutes ago, Heyman goes over how standard it is, but Roman doesn’t like it. Heyman agrees, he thinks it needs a stipulation, something that will let Roman be Roman. He offers to take the contract off of Roman’s hands, and when he takes it tells Roman to consider the matter handled. Heyman plays off of Roman incredibly well, Roman has to do so little to incite a big reaction from him.

Now to the ring, where Jey Uso has gone from Main Event Jey to Curtain Jerker Jey. Oh, he’s got a mic, and welcomes us to the show. But it’s not Friday Night Smackdown anymore, it’s The Bloodline show because the Bloodline runs it. Not Pearce, or Owens, or anyone other than his family. He says Pearce will wish he put the suit back on at the Rumble, odd point given how they forced him into it. Jey says they’re not satisfied with just Smackdown and reminds everyone they should thank Roman Reigns for every bit of success the show enjoys. As far as the right hand man goes, he’s going to get his and declares himself for the Rumble and plans on winning. He wants to go to RAW and beat whoever the champ is at Wrestlemania and the Bloodline will be the whole WWE. But before that he’s got business with Nakamura tonight. He runs down what Nakamura did last week, but as soon as the Bloodline said no more he was done. He says Nakamura should thank them for letting him survive as long as he did. Nakamura’s music interrupts him from continuing. Oh sweet, he’s back to the face/original version. Jey isn’t a bad promo but he doesn’t handle longform well, and this kind of set up does him no favors.

Nakamura has a mic, he says if Roman is the big dog then that makes Jey just the little puppy. Kick from Nakamura to drop Jey, he takes a bow then poses as we hit break. Jey and Nakamura will fight next.

Match #1: Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The bell rings as we come back and they start trading blows. Nakamura gets the better of that, then a snapmare and jumping knee for a near fall. They run the ropes, and Nakamura runs into a back elbow. Scoop slam from Jey for a 1 count. Back to trading blows, Nakamura gets thrown into the corner to cut that off though. Wheel kick from Nakamura then knees to the shoulder and head on the mat. Gordbuster from Nakamura then more knees to the body and head. Nakamura grabs a rear chinlock, then tosses Jey into the corner. Jey drops to the outside, and Cesaro’s music hits and here’s the Swiss Superman himself. Nakamura with a baseball slide to Jey, then he tosses him into the ring post as Cesaro saunters around the ring and we head to break. Cesaro going heel here is going to break my heart.

We come back to Nakamura still dominating while Cesaro has joined commentary. Jey lands an enziguri on the apron, as commentary calls Cesaro out for not helping Nakamura last week. Cesaro says he was lost at Tropicana Field and only arrived after the show was off air. Jey jaw jacks with Cesaro, then resumes attacking Nakamura. Cesaro says he’s in the Rumble, and promises to eliminate Daniel Bryan in the Rumble. Jey still in control as Nakamura slumps in the corner. Hip attack from Jey, then stomps. Nakamura lands a jumping kick on a charging Jey and both men are down. Kicks from Nakamura, aiming at the body and legs, then a kitchen sink knee and sliding knee. Jey lands a kick in the corner, Nakamura with the sliding German suplex for a near fall. I don’t know what changed in Nakamura lately but he’s caring again. Jey counters a reverse exploder into a Samoan drop for a near fall. They trade strikes again, Jey with a back suplex into a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Jey to the top rope, taking his sweet time and Nakamura rolls away from him. Jey back after Nakamura, Nakamura with a diving knee to drop Jey but again just a 2 count. Nakamura wants the kinshasha, but runs into a super kick. Jey up for the splash, he runs into the knees of Nakamura though. Both men up, Jey avoids a corner rush and rolls up Nakamura but uses the ropes for leverage and the ref catches the cheating. Jey and the ref arguye, then Nakamura hits the distracted Jey with a kinshasha to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Nakamura seems to have found his motivation, and it’s great to see. My only complaint here was the somewhat spotty nature of the match, they just kind of went from sequence to sequence rather than tell a story between these two.

In the back Sonya Deville talks with Pearce, she says she’s looked up Pearce’s matches on Youtube and thinks he has a shot. Pearce downplays that, and Heyman is here to deliver the new contract. Heyman says this is the opportunity of a lifetime, Pearce can main event the Royal Rumble PPV, a shot at the Universal title and the biggest star in all of sports entertainment. Not only that, the stipulation are designed to help Pearce. There will be no disqualifications, Pearce says this is ridiculous, everyone knows it’s ridiculous, but he signs anyway, because everyone knows all they want is Pearce injured and this will guarantee that. I’m not sure if Pearce stumbled over something there or not. Anyway a grinning Heyman sends us to break.

In the back Jey argues with Charles Robinson about the count. Jey says he’s got to do his job better, and threatens Charles’ job if he doesn’t do his job.

We get a recap of the Street Profits and Dirty Dawgs issue. In the back with Kayla are the Street Profits. The Profits run down some things they could be called, but they are never scared no matter the odds. They mention how long they reigned as champions, of course they accepted the challenge. Some insults for Roode and Ziggler follow, but they acknowledge them as champions before saying they’ll be after their rematch. They promise to drop bodies like Blumhouse when they come back for the smoke. OK, that was a pretty good line.

Roman Reigns holds court with Apollo Crews, and then Heyman delivers the contract. He tells Crews to stick around and learn something. Roman wont sign, he doesn’t want a no DQ, he never said he wanted a no DQ, he wants a Last Man Standing match. Heyman says Pearce wont go for that, Roman says he’ll make him go for it when they sign their contract in the ring tonight. Now Roman considers the matter handled. He and Crews resume talking as the scene switches.

Commentary remind us of what’s coming before we go to break.

We come back to Natalya in the ring with Tamina in her corner.

Match #2: Natalya w/ Tamina vs. Liv Morgan w/ Ruby Riott and Billie Kay

Kay awkwardly trying to fit in with Morgan and Riott is at least baseline amusing. Billie joins commentary as Morgan and Natalya tie up. Morgan runs the ropes and hits a hurricanrana. Greco-roman knuckle lock, Natalya gets the better of the strength then Morgan with a monkey flip. Natalya gets a wheelbarrow set up and drops Morgan over the top rope. Strikes from Natalya, she trash talks with Morgan then hits a snap suplex. Natalya lands a kick to the back then tries another suplex but Morgan counters with an inside cradle for a near fall, then runs into a clothesline from Natalya. Modified backbreaker from Natalya, Morgan gets to the ropes and lands on the apron. They trade punches, then Morgan with a sunset flip for 2. Kicks from Morgan then an enziguri. Running knee to the face of Natalya and some stomps from Morgan. Natalya with a discus clothesline for 2, then tries the sharpshooter but another roll up from Morgan for 2. Morgan hits the codebreaker for 2. Kay is ringside yelling at the ref, Tamina intimidates her. Kay into the ring, distracts Morgan and Natalya rolls up Morgan for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Natalya won

Rating: 1 star

Not sure if that wasn’t a dud, but I’ll be generous. I have no idea what they’re doing with Billie Kay, maybe they’re having her just be bad luck for whoever she’s with? Either way these five women have been working each other a lot and we need some variety here.

Rey Mysterio heading out for his match with Corbin, which will start after this commercial break.

Match #3: Rey Mysterio w/ Dominick vs. King Corbin w/ Not-so-lone-wolves

