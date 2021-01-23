Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, Winfree back at it as WWE Smackdown continues rolling on. In the wake of Kevin Owens returning and signing to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing bout that particular narrative is sure to continue building. There’s also the question of what’s going on with Shinsuke Nakamura, who seems to have turned babyface while his good buddy Cesaro is still heeling it up. Speaking of Cesaro, he beat Daniel Bryan last week in a really good match so we’ll have to see what kind of momentum those two can build. Apollo Crews is getting a rematch for Big E’s Intercontinental title this week, and after he was seen taking advice from Roman and Heyman recently we’ll have to see if that pays dividends in his title match.

We open with a video recap of the Pearce and Roman saga, leading to the return of Kevin Owens. WWE’s video packages continue to be generally excellent.

Live intro now, and here comes Roman Reigns. Roman is finally in the ring, he’s got Paul Heyman with him but no Jey Uso in sight. Heyman hands the mic to Roman as post production keeps yousuck.mp3 going too long. Roman says Kevin Owens will not be here tonight, because he said so. Last week “Card Subject to Change” was a clever ploy, but he objects to the notion that anyone was outsmarted here. That way of thinking is beneath him, losers care about tricks. Roman doesn’t miss appearances, he shows up and puts in work. It took his health being at risk during a pandemic to keep him out of the ring. But what if he was a puss like Pearce? What if he complained about any of his injuries, no one would doubt him because of all the work he’s put in. He could could list his shoulder, elbows, knees, or the ankles that have been bad since college. But mostly it’s his back, because he’s been carrying this damn company for years. What if his back keeps hurting through the PPV and he can’t make it?

Pearce comes out now, saying this has gone too far. He says this is spiraling out of control. Roman mocks Pearce’s control. What’s truly out of control is that Pearce would try to go against Roman and put Owens back in harms way. He calls out Pearce’s favoring Owens, calls him Owens’ bitch which really makes him Roman’s bitch. But what he really can’t stand is the audacity of Pearce complaining about injuries after being out of action for 6 years. Especially when he’s standing next to a man who does it all and never complains like Roman. Roman is firing up, and says it’s no wonder Pearce never made it here as a wrestler. Pearce asks why if Heyman finds that funny, he does. Pearce will take the intimidation from Roman, but he wont take the disrespect from Heyman. Roman says Pearce is disrespecting Heyman, which is just like disrespecting Roman, then tells Heyman to straighten Pearce out. Heyman says his history with the family of Roman since he was 15 years old. He says Pearce thinks he’s an impotent man who can’t handle himself. Heyman says he’ll whip Pearce’s ass if he disrespects his tribal chief like that. He might not be a lawyer but he’s from a synagogue full of them. A verbal agreement is binding in the state of Florida, and offers a match between Pearce and Heyman as the main event tonight. Pearce agrees, and makes it official. Roman warns Pearce to understand that at the end of the night Pearce is going to get his ass kicked, believe that. Roman and Heyman continue to do excellent work on the mic and as their characters.

Sami “Is there any evidence the state of Hawaii actually exists?” Zayn is here with his documentary crew, he handcuffs himself to the barricade with a sign and says he’s not going anywhere as we head to break.

We come back to Zayn ranting. He’s going to be in the Rumble but that’s cold comfort after he was the victim of systemic other buzzwords, thankfully the music of Asuka cuts him off from his rant.

Match #1 – Women’s Tag Team Championship Bout: (c) Asuka 2 belts and Charlotte Flair vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) w/ Billie Kay

The Squad got the jobber entrance. Charlotte and Riott start us off. They tie up, Charlotte getting a side headlock and taking Riott down. Asuka tags in while Charlotte holds Riott, clothesline from Asuka. Charlotte tags back in, she starts working Riott over in the corner. Billie Kay up on the apron, distracts Charlotte and Riott tags out to Morgan. Morgan in to save Kay with a drop kick. Morgan up top, cross body for a near fall and we head to break.

Charlotte is kicking Morgan down in the corner, commentary says Morgan did well during the break but with the cameras on now Charlotte has to be winning. Riott with a blind tag, Charlotte stalls a tilt a while move, but Riott with some forearms then a cover for a 1 count. We’re getting awful cuts here, constantly moving to either Kay or Zayn instead of watching the action. Charlotte fights out of a double team attempt, chops both Morgan and Riott, tosses Riott out of the ring and slams Morgan. Asuka blind tags, shining wizard but Riott saves the match. Charlotte kicks down Riott, Morgan enziguri’s Charlotte and tries one on Asuka but Asuka catches the leg and gets an ankle lock. German suplex from Asuka, Riott tags in they trade roll ups and Riott might have had the pin but Kay was distracting the ref. Hip attack from Asuka knocks Morgan onto Billie, she hits a high knee, code breaker after Charlotte tags in and Charlotte with the Natural Selection to retain the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka and Charlotte won

Rating: 1.5 stars

The action was OK, but Charlotte’s having to be strong at all times is annoying and the camera work actively detracted from the match. Kay continuing to be a detriment to her friends, guess we’re going that way with her.

We head to break after that.

In the back Billie Kay apologizes to the Squad, Riott says she cost them the titles. Maybe she should add that to her resume. Kay says she’s got both of them into the women’s Rumble match and offers to help them train. Riott says there is no “us”, the Squad was better with just her and Morgan and they head off and Kay is a very sad panda.

Daniel Bryan heads down to the ring in a suit, he laughs at Zayn on his way down. Bryan gets a mic, and mentions how soon the Rumble is, noting he’s very excited to be in it. He tries to explain why he loves that match, not knowing which number you draw, watching the countdown clock, the exhilaration of competing against 29 other people, and calls the match one of the most grueling things you can do in WWE. Ultimately that match makes him feel alive. He reminds us all of the winners prize, then says he’s proud of his career and he’s accomplished a lot but he’s never won a Royal Rumble. Cesaro’s music cuts him off from continuing. Cesaro with a mic, saying he thought he beat sense into him last week. He appreciates Bryan explaining the rules, but he could have done it better and in more languages, then also mocks Zayn as he passes him. Cesaro says he’ll win the Rumble. Bryan says he remembers last week, but instead of talking he’d like to fight Cesaro right now. Cesaro with the old “How about no”. He’s sick and tired of proving himself every week doing the same thing over and over, he already beat Bryan and since Bryan isn’t dressed to wrestle. Instead he offers an open challenge, anyone who’s in the Rumble can come out now and face him.

Of all people, Dolph Ziggler is here. Ziggler brings up he’s been in the second most total Rumble matches, his stamina is unmatched. He says Cesaro is one of the only men who can go with him, not DB because this isn’t 2014 anymore. He tells Bryan to leave the ring, and says he’s accepting Cesaro’s challenge. Heel vs. heel, coming up after the break.

