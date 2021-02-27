Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone, Winfree back again on this Friday evening for another episode of WWE Smackdown. On the heels of the Elimination Chamber PPV we’ve got a bit of clarity around the WWE landscape. We know that Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Mania, or whoever holds that belt at Mania but let’s not mince words as we all know Roman’s not dropping the belt. Edge did get to whisper something to Roman at the PPV, so they’ve traded the traditional sweet nothings ahead of their title match. Last week Apollo Crews went full heel when he dumped some ring steps onto Intercontinental champion Big E, so that feud must continue. There’s a stunning lack of interest in the tag team scene, especially after Otis went heel last week at the behest of Chad Gable to leave the face tag teams on the blue brand as the Street Profits and. . . the Street Profits. Kevin Owens was eliminated by Jey Uso at the Chamber event, so we might see that feud reignite though at the rate Smackdown has been going he’ll just turn heel tonight. We should get some direction for Cesaro and Daniel Bryan, but there’s a lot of directions the roster could take here. Anyway that’s enough intro, onto the action.

Roman Reigns and company are here to open the show. There’s a quick video recap of the Chamber match and immediate fallout from Sunday as they’re heading to the ring. When that ends all three men are in the ring and Heyman hands Roman a mic. Roman says it’s no secret that Smackdown needs him, just like the last PPV needed him so he answered the call and showed up to save this place and defended his title. And what happened? He smashed Daniel Bryan, because that’s who he is. Anyone else in his spot would have had a huge celebration thrown tonight after that, but not him as he’s above that. The PPV wasn’t perfect though, it wasn’t perfect because of Edge. Edge got one over on him, then pointed on the sign to make things official for WrestleMania. He’s warning Edge that Edge doesn’t want or need that in his life, he’s giving Edge a chance to back out and go back to his beautiful family. Roman doesn’t want to hurt a father and husband, and appreciates what Edge stands for, but a man like Edge just doesn’t stand a chance against a man like Roman. The music of Daniel Bryan hits, so that will be our sacrificial lamb for Fast Lane. Bryan has a mic, he stays on the entrance ramp and takes umbrage with Roman describing his title defense at the PPV as nearly perfect. Bryan makes his way to the ring, and says he agrees completely with Roman. He gets really sarcastic running down Roman’s magnanimous nature, but he’s heard rumblings from people who feel differently. Some people think him taking that kind of match right after a Chamber match was cowardly. But that’s not Bryan, he doesn’t come out here to complain, he’s just a messenger. He was a little baffled by Roman defending his title in the second match on that PPV, shouldn’t Roman want the main event or would that have given Bryan too much time to recover? Bryan says he was here for Roman’s first match in WWE and he knows how good Roman is, he gives Roman a chance to make it right and leave no doubt about comparing the two of them. Bryan wants a match for the belt at Fast Lane, no gimmicks, just the two of them one on one. Jey grabs the mic and wants to know what Bryan is doing out here making excuses for losing. He says he’ll get Bryan tonight if Bryan isn’t careful. Bryan asks Roman if Jey speaks for him, Roman wants to make sure Bryan really wants to get hurt again after Sunday. Jey jumps Bryan and tosses him out of the ring and over the barricade. Roman’s music hits and they start heading back up the ramp. Roman and Bryan played off of each other very well, Roman’s strong promo and character work continue.

Apparently we’ll get Bianca Belair’s challenge tonight, and the Street Profits will battle Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville talk in the back, Edge comes in to ask about Bryan getting a title shot and they decide to talk that over as we got to commercial break.

In the back Jey apologizes for jumping the gun in the ring. Roman says there’s nothing to apologize for. . . as long as you get the job done.

Edge wants to know what’s up with Fast Lane, he heard the plan was him and Bryan teaming against Roman and Jey for that event. Pearce says Bryan and Jey will wrestle and if Bryan wins he’ll get a shot at the belt at Fast Lane and Edge knows that a Universal title at the PPV is just a bigger deal. No disrespect. Edge walks off.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are here for their match. Otis and Gable are here, Gable with a video package reminding us all of the pointless Otis heel turn last week.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis and Chad Gable

Otis and Rey start us off. Rey runs into a body block and he’s down. Otis with a running elbow drop, then lifts and tosses Rey across the ring. Shoulder strikes in the corner, and Gable has to call Otis off to avoid a DQ. Gable tags in, and hits a high gut buster onto Rey. Rey with a kick to fight back, he avoids Gable then lands an enziguri and tags in Dominik. Dominik runs wild on Gable, tosses him into the corner then hits a second rope tornado DDT for 2. Rey tags in, they take out Otis then double team Gable. Double 619, then Rey frog splashes Gable but Otis is in to break up the pin. Otis with a Polish hammer to Dominik, then tags in. Otis catches a flying Rey with a worlds strongest slam, then the second rope splash to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Otis and Chad Gable won

Rating: 2 stars

Generic match, but they gave Rey and Dominik too much for me to call it a squash.

Bryan vs. Jey is made official, and Bryan will get a title shot at Fast Lane if he wins.

Apollo Crews is warming up as we head to break.

Back from break and here comes Crews. We also get a video recap of what happened last week between him and Big E. He’s got a scarf like thing decked out in the colors of the Nigerian flag. Crews gets a mic, and says a lot of people want to know what’s going on with him. He says no one knows anything about him, he’s been nice, humble, and respectful for too long without getting any of the same in return. Given who he is and where he comes from that’s unacceptable. He’s from Nigeria, a real African American and this is who he is. His ancestors are Nigerian royalty, they ruled rich lands and he represents them. The green and white are what he stands for, wealth, dominance, and power. Big E found out first hand last week, Big E told him to go back to catering but instead he went to his roots and now he can warn you in the words of his ancestors. He goes into an African accent rather than actually speaking something like Igbo to warn Big E, but the music of Shinsuke Nakamura cuts him off. Crews jumps Nakamura in the ring, and threatens him with the steel steps but the ref intervenes as we head head to break.

Match #2: Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We join the match in progress and Crews is beating down Nakamura. Snap suplex from Crews then he gets a head lock. Nakamura fights out with elbows, then Crews with a German suplex but Nakamura was supposed to land on his feet but didn’t, then hits a jumping kick. It looks like Nakamura is legit shaken up, looks like Crews didn’t leg go on the backflip from Nakamura at the right time. Kicks from Nakamura, then the an ax kick while Crews is on the top rope. Modified shining wizard from Nakamura for a 2 count. Crews fights back now, and hits the German suplex this time but holds on and hits a total of 3 then covers for a near fall. Spinning kick from Nakamura, then the sliding German under the ropes. Nakamura sets for the Kinsasha but Crews rolls out of the ring. Crews walking around the ring, then intercepts Nakamura and tosses him into the steps. Back in the ring Crews tries a military press but Nakamura slips free and goes for a sleeper. Crews uses his scarf as leverage to break the hold, hits an enziguri then an Angle slam to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Rock solid match between those two, shame that Nakamura is back to being cannon fodder though.

In the back Roman Reigns talks with Heyman. Heyman informs Roman that if Bryan wins tonight he’ll get the title match at Fast Lane. Roman wants to confirm that their proposed tag team match is scrapped, Heyman says IF Bryan wins tonight. It’s not looking good for Bryan as we head to break.