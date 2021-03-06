Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone and welcome to another Friday evening, so that means WWE Smackdown and I’m here to cover it. Fast Lane is fast approaching and there’s some uncertainty around the Smackdown offering for that event, last week Daniel Bryan tried to stake his claim to a Universal title match with Roman Reigns but fell short when his match with Jey Uso to earn that went to a double count out. Roman doesn’t want to risk his title before Mania, and Edge seems fixated on taking on Roman so there are some questions over what he’ll be doing building to Fast Lane. Other parts of the landscape are clearer, Cesaro confronted Seth Rollins last week and gave him a bit of a beating while Apollo Crews flexed his new heel character to likely set up another clash with Big E for the Intercontinental title. On the tag team side of things there only the Street Profits as faces, so I fully expect them to get another go around with new champions Ziggler and Roode. As for the women Bianca Belair made the painfully obvious choice last week to battle Sasha Banks at Mania, and Belair will be in action tonight. Anyway, that’s more or less where things stand right now so let’s see what pot holes we hit on the Road to WrestleMania.

Our video intro is a recap of Roman and Edge’s interactions to hype of their Mania match.

Michael Cole is in the ring to start us off, he brings up the possibility of Roman vs. Edge but that Daniel Bryan might have something to say about that. That brings out Bryan, apparently he’ll get a rematch with Jey Uso tonight in a steel cage that can get Bryan his shot at Roman for Fast Lane. Bryan has a mic, Michael Cole talks in corporate talking points rather than sentences. Cole reminds us that Bryan was supposed to team with Edge against Roman and Jey at Fast Lane, and asks why Bryan turned that down in favor of going for the belt. Bryan says he was never even asked to take part in that tag match, no one felt they had to ask him or consult him because he’ll show up and work his butt off. He knows why Edge didn’t ask him, he knows why Roman didn’t bother to ask him, but he’s making a change. He wont be the old Daniel Bryan anymore, management has in their minds Edge vs. Roman, the Attitude Era vs. the Thunderdome. Everyone wants that, everyone but him and he’ll do his best to make sure it doesn’t happen. Bryan excuses Cole and throws to a video package about what he did at Elimination Chamber. So we see Bryan winning the match, then nearly getting Roman with the Yes Lock before getting choked out. And of course Edge’s spear punctuated that. Bryan says he’s lost a lot in his career, he’s been beaten up a lot in his career (hi Morishima) so you’d think it wouldn’t be such a big deal when he saw Edge spear Roman and point to the sign but never in his life had he felt like such a failure. A lot of people might not know this about him, people think he doesn’t have a ton of ambition including the WWE as he took a personality test that gave him the lowest ambition score they’d ever seen. But he loves this, and he doesn’t feel he’s had to work a day in the last 21 years because he loves it. He’s put himself on the back burner for the last year to be more of a dad, and he let other younger talent take the chances. He felt like he failed himself when he watched Edge spear Roman, he looked up at the Mania sign and knew he should be in the main event of Mania. Because he loves this, in the last three weeks he’s wrestled more matches than Roman and Edge have in the last three months. He knows what he can be, and that’s the absolute best. Tonight he’s getting into a steel cage with Jey Uso, and the only way he’ll get to Mania is if he beats Roman at Fast Lane and he knows this could be his last chance.

Roman’s music cuts him off from going further, and here’s the Tribal Chief with entourage in tow. With Roman’s usual entrance time we get a commercial break, he’ll probably be in the ring by the time we get back. Really great promo from Bryan to kick off the show.

Roman’s pyro is going off as we come back, so he made it to the ring. Roman says he’s confused, so of course the audience is as well. Bryan isn’t ambitious, he’s the underdog who waits around and sometimes it works out for him. Men like Roman, and there aren’t many, are ambitious. He’s taken what he wanted every step of the way. Roman says Bryan doesn’t love wrestling, he needs it because he has nothing else. Love is based on service, not need, take Roman for example because he loves this business. He doesn’t need it, he does it because everyone needs him, even Bryan. And after Jey beats him tonight he’ll understand that he needs Roman, and once he knows that he’ll acknowledge Roman. Jey grabs Bryan’s mic and tells him not to worry about the title, this is as close as he’ll get to it. Bryan asked for the cage match and now he’s not locking Roman out, he’s locking himself in with Jey. Jey tries a cheap shot but Bryan was hip to it and tosses him out of the ring then stares back at Roman. Roman looks displeased, but just slowly exits the ring. Roman’s promo work is great as usual, and he set up the perfect dynamic of his self professed importance against the genuine passion Bryan has for wrestling.

Commentary talks about the card tonight. We get a recap of how Corbin and Zayn lost to the Street Profits last week. Speak of the devil, here comes the Street Profits. After the match they’ll have a rematch with Zayn and Corbin.

Back from break and Zayn has a mic to air his grievances. He says tonight he and Corbin will prove that last week was just a fluke. Corbin comes out and says they’re not friends or tag team partners, he wont team with Zayn and says he wants either of the Profits in a singles match. Ford and Dawkins riff about Roode and Ziggler dodging them, and Dawkins accepts he’s happy to be in Zayn’s movie. Zayn thinks they’re all against him, he agreed to a tag team match, not this. Somehow the Profits desire for the smoke overrides his complaints and we’ll have dueling singles matches.

Match #1: Montez Ford w/ Angelo Dawkins vs. King Corbin w/ Sami Zayn

Ford goes acrobatic early and lands a drop kick. Corbin catches Ford with a spine buster and takes over with his usual stuff. Ford gets launched into the corner, then gets slammed. Ford jumps for a sleeper hold, but Corbin over powers him then walks into a series of kicks. Corbin tries to elevate Ford but eats a DDT for that, then a standing moonsault from Ford gets a 2 count. Zayn with a distraction, Ford hits an enziguri but walks into an End of Days to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: King Corbin won

Rating: DUD

Too short to be anything but also clearly not a squash by any reasonable definition.

Zayn says he helped Corbin and asks him to help him in return. Dawkins shoves Zayn off of the apron onto Corbin. Corbin has had enough of that and leaves Zayn alone as we head to commercial.

Match #2: Angelo Dawkins w/ Montez Ford vs. Sami “Who keeps the Martians under wraps?” Zayn

We come back to Dawkins beating up Zayn. Zayn with a cheap shot, but he runs into a shoulder block and Dawkins is running the ropes now then hits a drop kick. Out of the ring now, Dawkins chases Zayn but runs into a kick then gets bounced off the barricade and ring apron before being sent back into the ring. Some punches from Zayn, then he trash talks Ford on the outside. Zayn hits a hard clothesline but can’t keep Dawkins down on repeated pin attempts. That leads to Zayn arguing with the ref and telling him to get a metronome. Dawkins with a heavy series of clotheslines and a flying back elbow. Dawkins with his usual offensive sequence, hits a bulldog for 2. Zayn fights out of a suplex attempt, but walks into a spinning double underhook neckbreaker Dawkins apparently calls the Silencer and gets 2. Dawkins gets hung up on the top rope but fights out of a blue thunder bomb, then Zayn hits an exploder suplex into the corner. Zayn wants the Helluva kick, but Ford stars messing with the camera crew. Zayn objects to that, and his lack of focus means Dawkins rolls him up for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Angelo Dawkins

Rating: 1.5 stars

Longer enough than the first one of these to avoid a DUD.

Zayn demands to know who’s behind this and asks who one of the cameramen is. He wants answers and beats the poor intern demanding answers.

In the back Reginald has champagne for Carmella. Carmella says she took a chance on a lowly sommelier who turned out to be a snake who just obsessed over Sasha Banks. Well she’s not having that, smacks the bottle out of his hands and fires him.

Dominik Mysterio heads out for his match which will be after this break.

Back from break, Big E will be returning next week.

Match #3: Dominik Mysterio w/ Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable w/ Otis

They tie up early, with Gable predictably out wrestling Dominik on the mat and in close. Dominik is able to gain momentum and tosses Gable out of the ring. Gable back in, and eats an arm drag. Dominik tries to work the arm but Gable escapes and hits a drop toe hold then goes to work on the leg of Dominik. Dragon screw leg whip and more leg work from Gable. Dominik is able to kick free, then hits an enziguri when Gable went for a single leg. Dominik up to the second rope, flying hurricanrana then a low body scissors toss into the second turn buckle. Gable tosses Dominik out of tornado DDT, then hits a tiger suplex for a near fall. Gable up top now, misses a moonsault but lands on his feet, they trade pinning combinations but Dominik gets the better of it and pins Gable.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dominik Mysterio won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent little match, Dominik still needs seasoning but Gable is the right kind of guy to be in there with as he’s mostly safe.

In the back Seth Rollins is with Kayla Braxton, he says that swing last week felt like forever because it was forever but the question is why. Has she ever seen Cesaro do that to anyone else for that long? Of course not, because he hasn’t, so why did he? Because he’s afraid of “us” who embrace the vision. Cesaro wanted to humiliate him, and he wont forget that. Murphy is here randomly, they share a long stare, then Murphy says perhaps he could assist Rollins with the Cesaro situation. Rollins, no longer looking at him, tells him to get out of his sight.

So we just confirmed how pointless that entire Rollins vs. Mysterio thing was with this little bit right? Months of that, and now in a few weeks Murphy will be back with Rollins.

Shayna Baszler heads out for her match with Bianca Belair, which will be next.

Match #4: Shayna Baszler w/ Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: