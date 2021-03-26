Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, another Friday another Smackdown. Tonight we’re dealing with the fallout from Fastlane, specifically the main event when Roman Reigns retained the Universal title but only after tapping out to Daniel Bryan when the ref was down and with some Edge related interference. So Edge will almost certainly be explaining himself, plus we’ll need some direction for Bryan related to WrestleMania. If they’re not going to slot him into the main event and make it a triple threat he needs some kind of feud ASAP. Seth Rollins bested Shinsuke Nakamura and one imagines Cesaro will be back sooner rather than later to set up their Mania clash. Kevin Owens and Sami “The Unblinking Eye” Zayn will have a confrontation on the Kevin Owens Show. They seemed to turn Sasha Banks a little heel at Fastlane, so she and Bianca Belair will try to establish their new dynamic and there’s a non-trivial chance Reginald shows up because everyone should always be asking where Poochy, I mean Reginald, is.

We get a video recap of Fastlane’s main event, in case you missed it. Commentary welcomes us to the show, and here comes Daniel Bryan to kick things off. Bryan is in his wrestling gear and sporting a chair. He grabs a mic, then says everyone saw the truth at Fastlane, something that Roman said would never happen did in fact happen when Roman tapped out. Bryan reminds us that Roman had never tapped and said he’d rather die than tap, but good news Roman is still alive and did in fact tap out to Daniel Bryan. In a perfect world that would mean is that Bryan would be standing here as Universal champion, knowing that he’d main event WrestleMania, but neither of those things are true. Because Edge got involved. Edge has been telling everyone that Bryan did this the wrong way and should just step aside and let everyone have the dream match of Roman vs. Edge. But Bryan is tired of stepping aside for undeserved dream matches, he earned the title at Fastlane, but he’s still willing to earn it all again. He’s not asking for anyone to hand him anything, he wants a rematch against Roman tonight for the title, and he’s not leaving the ring until he gets it. He sits in the middle of the ring on his chair as we head to break. Bryan’s promos are usually strong, and here they’ve firmly established him as the good guy in the presumptive trio with Roman and Edge with Edge’s alignment currently being a little more nebulous.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: