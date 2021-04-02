Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Another Friday, another WWE Smackdown, another chance for me to try and accurately convey physical actions with mere words. Winfree back again as WWE races full speed ahead towards WrestleMania. After a truly and utterly dismal WWE Raw on Monday (you can get my thoughts on that debacle here) I can only hope Smackdown gets a few things right. The trio of Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge is shaping up nicely with Edge becoming more deranged the less reality lines up with his self image, Bryan still trying to just get a fair shake, and Roman looking to play the both of them against each other. Big E and Apollo Crews are still going strong in their feud, the tag team scene has about as much clarity as mud though, and it feels a bit like WWE is doing everything they can do stifle excitement for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair. But never fear valued consumer, Logan Paul is likely to be here in support of Sami “The Paddling of the Swollen Ass, with Paddles” Zayn as he gears up for a Mania bout with Kevin Owens. Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is moving right along, but if they don’t pull the trigger on Cesaro now I kind of feel like they never will. Anyway that’s our backdrop for this evening, let’s see what WWE is offering up.

We open with a video package to recap the journey of Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge to the main event of WrestleMania. That Kubrick stare from Edge to close last week was really nice. Commentary welcomes us to the show after that, and then Edge’s music hits. Edge somewhat predictably follows his music and is here to unburden his mind. He says at Fastlane and last week, the chaos and mayhem didn’t need to happen. Or maybe it was inevitable, his road back to Mania had to include some bumps or road kill because that’s what Bryan is now that he’s inserted himself into this. Edge says he meant everything he said about being inspired by Bryan, and he wanted to tag with him at Fastlane. But apparently that wasn’t enough for Bryan. He should have seen Bryan coming though, manipulator to manipulator, then runs down all the proposed scenario’s from Bryan last week. He ultimately realized he got out played, and while he’s mad at Bryan he finally got to look at himself in the mirror and like what he saw. Finally, he got to see in the guy in the mirror who always comes out fighting, he finally saw the Rated R Superstar. He tosses up the graphic for their Mania match, and mocks Adam Pearce’s decision, then says he doesn’t think anyone really understands the ramifications of this decision. Last week he snapped, after being attacked by Bryan and having his title shot complicated. He finally woke up, he’s the man that Roman or Bryan aspire to be, a Hall of Fame legend and the ultimate opportunist. And finally, once again the Rated R Superstar. Last week when he got to crack Roman and Bryan with chairs it felt good, and he knows how close he was to ending them. That situation will present itself again, and when it does he wont hesitate. It felt a bit like they didn’t know what they wanted the reaction to be, they swapped from cheers to slightly disgruntled boos in the production. That said, Edge’s delivery is top notch as usual.

Later tonight Daniel Bryan will have a street fight with Jey Uso. I imagine that will be our main event, and that bit of those two preparing in the back sends us to break.

We come back and Edge is walking in the back. He runs into Kayla and she asks him about not commenting on the Bryan vs. Jey street fight. He doesn’t feel badly about Bryan possibly getting beaten senseless against Jey, and he wont feel even the slightest bit bad if Bryan gets so hurt he can’t make it to Mania.

In the ring Otis and Chad Gable are hanging out. Gable has a mic, and says he’s transformed a former human bulldozer into a force of nature through the use of his mental acumen. They’ll be out shining the tag team champions tonight even when they team with them, and next week they’ll win the tag team titles and do it “for the academy”. That’s a catchphrase I guess. Ziggler and Roode head out next for our regularly scheduled 8 man tag match. Next week will be a fatal four way tag team match for the tag team titles. Somehow Clown Fiesta doesn’t quite cover it, but it’s as close as I can get to describing the tag scene.

Match #1 – 8 Man Tag Team Match: Dolph Zigger, Robert Roode and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Ziggler and Dominik start us off, Dominik gets a DDT quickly then we get a parade of sending the heels out of the ring then a bunch of faces diving onto the heels. That sends us to break.

