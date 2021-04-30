wrestling / News

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Thomas Hall
WWE Smackdown

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Smackdown
Date: April 30, 2021
Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida
Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We are rapidly approaching Wrestlemania Backlash and that means it is time to start hammering the card home. However, that is going to have to wait this week as there is a major main event. In this case, that means Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan, who has to leave Smackdown if he loses. Let’s get to it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Thomas Hall

More Stories

loading