Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, the big story coming out of that being Roman Reigns getting his first completely clean win in quite some time when he choked out Cesaro in a great match. That likely means as we start building towards Hell in a Cell in about a month we’ll get some callback to last year when Roman Reigns bested Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match by choking out Jimmy and getting Jey to save him. So I fully expect Jimmy to start ramping up his disagreements with Roman and things will probably get physical sooner rather than later between them. As for Cesaro, he got jumped by Seth Rollins post match and so that feud must continue. On the tag team side of things Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the belts. Tonight we’ve also got a fatal 4-way for the Intercontinental title when Apollo Crews defends against Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Well with all that in mind let’s get into it.

We open with all the champions on the stage, minus Roman Reigns. Sonya Deville is in the ring to announce WWE is going back on tour with live fans in attendance later this summer. She then gives a rundown of all the champions on the sage, Tag Team Champions Los Mysterios, Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina and Natalya, Apollo Crews, Crews demands some mic time. He wants to know why Sonya is dishonoring him, he reminds us the rules for a fatal 4-way, and promises total destruction and annihilation for all of his opponents. Sonya more or less no sells that, then puts over Bianca Belair. And finally Sonya introduces the Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns doesn’t come out, but Paul Heyman does, they’re using Roman’s older music for that bit I wonder if someone botched that. Heyman condescends the thing, this isn’t a parade of champions just a parade of title holders. He calls everyone else just a title holder, Roman Reigns isn’t a title holder he’s a champion. Not just a champion, the preeminent champion in all of sports entertainment. When fans can buy tickets again they do so confident in the promotion being represented by a champion like Roman. Roman will not be part of this little parade of title holders, there will be a parade of champion later tonight at the leisure of Roman Reigns, and Heyman heads out. Sonya calls that the first surprise of the evening, but not the last. Here’s Bayley, she rolls into the ring and objects to not being acknowledged for her record setting title reign. She demands thanks for putting the company on her back then runs down everyone on stage. Rey and Dominik have overstayed their welcome, Natalya and Tamina are embarrassing after crying over those titles, says what’s up to Crews. Bayley moves on to Belair and calls Belair a cheater who used her hair unfairly. Belair walks down to the ring, telling Bayley to come take the belt if she wants it. They get face to face in the ring, Bayley says it’s not time. Here’s Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to jump Belair, Tamina and Natalya head down to the ring to try and help but they get beat down. Tamina eats the running knee and sidewalk slam from Jax and Baszler. That sends us to break, one imagines a 6 person tag team match will be in progress when we come back. Also Paul Heyman is still a great talker, easily the best part of the opening segment.

Match #1 – 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Tamina and Natalya vs. Bayley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Jax is abusing Tamina as we come back from break. Oh, apparently Baszler and Jax are here as part of the brand invitational as their loose explanation for RAW wrestlers showing up. Baszler tags in and works over Tamina, tags in Bayley who keeps Tamina isolated in the corner. Tamina blocks a suplex and hits one of her own then tags Natalya. Natalya lays into Bayley with snap suplexes but gets countered by Bayley. Bayley tags Baszler who goes after the arm of Natalya. Jax tags in and hits a scoop slam. Natalya hits a jawbreaker to Jax and tags in Belair. Belair runs wild on Baszler as Baszler tags in. Baszler counters a scoop slam into the Clutch, Belair gets free and hits a spinebuster. Belair up top but Bayley and Jax pull Baszler out of the ring, Belair says screw it and dives from the top onto all three of them. The heels are down, and Belair is holding her knee as we head to break.

We come back to Bayley working the knee of Belair. Belair gets free and tags Tamina who runs wild on everyone. Natalya tags in, tags out, hits a catapult into a Tamina super kick but Bayley is in the ropes to break up the pin. Natalya back in, Bayley avoids a discus lariat and Baszler blind tags. Baszler blind sides Natalya with the knee strike but Tamina saves things. Everything breaks down, Belair gets caught with a Bayley to Belly on the outside, at the end of the chaos Baszler catches Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch and Natalya has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax won

Rating: 2 stars

Basic 6 person match, this was kind of the last stand for Jax and Baszler and given the lack of other challengers they kind of needed the win to prolong their feud.

In the back Kayla gets to interview Big E. Big E is in a good mood, he says tonight he’s standing in the ring with men who have doggedly pursued their craft and are future hall of famers and former champions. But this is his chance to prove he’s amongst the very best, and when he leaves the ring tonight he’ll be the IC champion again. That sends us to break.

Aleister Black’s twisted tales are here. Chapter 4, Beautiful Pain. Pain is honest, it is truth. Where would we be without it? Let’s hear it for the bleak desolate misery we use to hide our sins. There is an art to this. We live proudly in a cesspool of sins and denial, because it’s all we are. To be loathsome and blind, we are sick and dying animals. It’s time for him to separate the weak from the strong, just like Father taught him. It’s time to cull the herd. Black’s deliver has improved a bit at least, and the visuals are still cool.

King Corbin makes his way to the ring, Cole says he never noticed Corbin was that bald without his crown. That’s just a horrible line. Corbin talks, he says he wasn’t going to talk but there was a video package about Shinsuke Nakamura riding around with his crown. That was the most disrespectful thing he’s seen, Nakamura is no king. None of us sitting at home know what it’s like to be the king, a king wears expensive watches, drives a Ferrari, and has lean hungry dogs of war not a fat flabby tabby cat. He’s going to crush Nakamura tonight, reclaim his crown which he will have cleaned before he dons it again. Corbin is not a good promo over that length of time.

There’s someone with a guitar here, it’s Ric Boogs and he’s here to rock with the real king of Smackdown. He plays Nakamura’s theme song for his entrance. They actually cut to a picture of Pat McAfee air guitaring while Cole tries to rock out, which was certainly a choice. Nakamura heads to the ring, his match with Corbin will take place after this break.

Match #2: King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We come back to Nakamura stomping down Corbin in the corner. Corbin lands a clothesline out of the corner. They head to the apron, Corbin clotheslines Nakamura back into the ring. Nakamura with some strikes of his own but Corbin catches a kick and switches that to a powerbomb for a near fall. Body shots from Corbin in the corner and he trash talks Boogs on the outside. Corbin with a mocking Good Vibrations then he starts working a chin lock. Nakamura up with body shots but runs into a back elbow. Nakamura gets a lungblower, then a shining wizard. STO from Nakamura, he sets for the Kinshasa but Corbin avoids it and hits a rather ugly German suplex for a near fall. Corbin wants a chokeslam, Nakamura counters with a knee strike but runs into a Deep Six for another near fall. Boogs starts playing, which distracts Corbin enough for Nakamura to get a small package and pin Corbin to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2 stars

Slightly generous rating but it felt better than 1.5 stars. Surprisingly these two actually have decent in ring chemistry, the abrupt endings to their 2 matches have hurt things but they actually work well together.

In the back Jimmy walks up to Sonay Deville, he wants a tag team match with the Street Profits, she offers him that match next week but has questions about Jey being on board.

Back to the ring, here’s Roman Reigns with his new music and entourage of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Roman takes so long getting to the ring that by the time he gets there we’re heading to commercial break. Roman and company will address everyone after the break.

