Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

As the Hell in a Cell PPV draws ever closer WWE Smackdown’s contribution to that event remains a bit vague. Last week the Usos failed twice in one night to take the tag team titles from the Mysterio clan, resulting in Universal champion Roman Reigns delivering a brutal beating to both Rey and Dominik Mysterio. As he did so Jimmy tried again to convince Jey to abandon Roman, but at the moment Jey appears loyal to Roman. The title picture is still hazy, Jimmy hasn’t had nearly the same kind of presentation that Jey did around this time last year and doesn’t seem well poised for a title program. If I had to guess tonight Rey Mysterio makes a play for a title shot at Hell in a Cell, while Jimmy keeps trying to bring Jey back to the right side of things. Cesaro will be back for the first time in a few weeks, so he and Seth Rollins will probably confirm their match at the PPV. Also last week Bayley’s inane cackling finally seemed to crack the confidence of Bianca Belair, so we’ll have to wait and see how that feud continues. There’s also a very good chance Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin will have another sub 5 minute segment around that fake crown. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us.

A recap of the Usos and Mysterio’s from last week and the beatdown Roman gave Rey and Dominik. In the back Roman watches said recap in his locker room, as does Jey Uso. Roman says he saved them last week, and the Usos owe him. The one thing he wont stand for is embarrassment. Roman knows Jey understands that, but does Jimmy? Their conversation is interrupted by the Usos music, as Jimmy heads to the ring. Jimmy has a mic, he says last week was supposed to be a celebration, they were supposed to be 7 time champions tonight but they got robbed. He’s not here to make excuses, the ref blew the call in their first match but it was OK since they got a rematch. They were doing their thing before Roman got involved. Roman just had to make it about himself. Jimmy feels Roman got them disqualified on purpose. What’s the point Roman? You beat up Rey and choke out Dominik, but Jimmy thinks he’s finally figured out that Roman is jealous of him being back. Roman’s jealous that Jimmy wants his brother back, and that they want gold to represent the family just like him. But with all the mind games Roman is playing he’s just trying to tear Jey apart, but Jimmy is his brothers keeper, Roman isn’t. Tonight he promises to do something he wont regret. Roman tells Jey that he’s not his twin or brother, no one will confuse Roman for Jimmy. Then he admonishes Jey to take care of this. Jimmy isn’t a great promo as a general rule, but they kept that mostly short and to the point.

To the ring again, here’s Kevin Owens and Big E, they’ll be in tag team action after the break.

In the back Jey walks up on Jimmy demanding an explanation. Jimmy wants to know if Jey thought they could have won the belts last week. Jey doesn’t answer but he seems annoyed. Jimmy says this can’t continue, when he needs Jey he needs him there with him. He says Roman is disgracing the family right now, Jey snaps and yells about Jimmy being gone for a year. His loyalty is to the Chief, and he can’t get out of it. Jimmy says he’ll be in the Usos locker room if Roman wants him.

Back to the ring for our first match.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn

Owens jumps Zayn at the start then floors Crews and follows Zayn out of the ring. Owens tosses Zayn into a barricade, then hits a clothesline and senton on Crews. Back out of the ring and Owens is abusing Zayn but gets caught by Crews getting back into the ring. Zayn tags in and lays into Owens in the corner. Crews back in, hits a suplex and the heels keep Owens isolated with quick tags. Owens fights back with a kick then tags in Big E. Big E runs wild on both men with a series of belly to belly suplexes then a splash but Crews gets his knees up to block. Crews tries an Angle slam but Big E fights free then catches a charging Crews with an ST-Joe. Big E misses a Big Ending, Crews then hits an enziguri and straight jacket suplex for 2. Crews to the apron and dodges a spear, Big E crashes to the outside and we head to break.

We come back to Crews and Zayn stomping Big E in the corner. Some quick tags from the heels, Big E starts firing back on Crews but Crews hits a single leg and tags in Zayn. Zayn gets annoyed at the ref then grabs a chin lock. Big E fights up, tosses Zayn off but runs into a drop toe hold. Zayn drags Big E back to the heel corner and Crews comes in with kicks and jumping elbow. Stinger splash from Crews, but he misses a frog splash and both men are down. Both men tag out and Owens proceeds to beat the crap out of Zayn until Zayn escapes the ring. Owens with a cannonball off the apron then a senton to follow up on the floor. Back to the ring, Owens abuses Zayn in the corner with another cannonball, heads up top and hits a swanton bomb for a near fall. Owens gets Zayn on the top rope, Zayn fights him off and jumps over Owens then tags in Crews. Crews runs into a super kick, eats a pop up powerbomb and Zayn has to save the match with a drop kick. Zayn tags back in, tries the half and half suplex and gets it after a second attempt for another near fall. Blue thunder bomb follows and Big E comes in to break up the pin. Crews and Big E take each other out of the ring, Zayn misses a Helluva kick, eats a Stunner and Owens pins Zayn to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big E and Kevin Owens won

Rating: 3 stars

Pretty good match, given the talent involved that’s not too shocking. Crews gets a mic post match and demands the music be stopped. He wants to know why the winners are celebrating. Crews says they only won because he was burdened with the idiot Sami Zayn. He wants a rematch next week, but with Azeez as his partner instead of Zayn. Owens and Big E deliberate on how tall Azeez is, but eventually accept. Sami Zayn gets a mic and objects to being called an idiot, he calls Crews a liar and a fraud trying to keep him down and away from the belt. Azeez with the biggest babyface move possible, he Nigerian Nails Zayn to shut him up. Crews mocks Zayn and heads out as he gasps for breath.

We see Rey arguing with Adam Pearce in the back, no real audio though, as we head to break.

