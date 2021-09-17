Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, another Friday so here’s another episode of Smackdown. Tonight there’s some kind of homecoming celebration for former women’s champion Bianca Belair because we’re in Knoxville, Tennessee, and we all know how WWE likes to treat wrestlers in their hometown so I imagine Becky Lynch will make her presence felt. Apparently they’re advertising Sasha Banks but I’ll believe it when I see it. We’re going to get a match between Rick Boogs and Robert Roode, we might get a tag team match from last week (Toni Storm and Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella) that was supposed to air but didn’t. We’ll start in on the fallout from last weeks excellent match between Seth Rollins and Edge that saw Edge leave in an ambulance, logically we should get some kind of gimmick match between the two at Extreme Rules but if that’s the direction they have to continue it tonight. Also last week Finn Balor revealed that when he takes on Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules for the Universal title Balor will be bringing his Demon persona so we’ll probably get continued plot advancement in that respect. There’s a chance that Big E says goodbye to Smackdown tonight, as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Monday and is now on RAW as their champion. So with that in mind, let’s see what WWE has in store.

We open with Roman Reigns and his retinue, along with a recap of Brock Lesnar returning and challenging Roman last week and the reveal of the Demon. Commentary confirms that Roman vs. Brock for the Universal title is set for Crown Jewel (Sweet Saudi Blood Money) and mention the possibility of Balor taking the title from Roman at Extreme Rules in less than 2 weeks. All of this sets up Roman in the ring with a mic, and demands Knoxville acknowledge him. He gives the mic to Heyman and tells him to demonstrate proper acknowledgement. Heyman says he’s acknowledged Roman’s greatness since Roman was a little boy, but is still in awe of the greatness before him. Roman avoids no one, ducks no challenge, and defends his title at every event, and upholds the honor of his position every minute of every day. He says Roman fears no man, no Beast, and no Demon, but they all fear Roman Reigns. He brings up that Balor fears Roman, because if he didn’t fear Roman he wouldn’t need to channel the Demon to challenge him. Brock Lesnar fears Roman, Heyman has known Brock for 20 years and has never seen fear in Brock’s eyes anywhere except in Madison Square Garden when he went face to face with Roman. Here’s Big E to interrupt things though. The new WWE champion heads into the ring, eventually after running around the ringside area for a bit. Roman smiles, and holds his title up high as Big E gets a “You deserve it” chant. Before anything can come of this stare down here comes Finn Balor. We head to break as Balor heads to the ring.

So we come back to a tag team match starting.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. Big E and Finn Balor

Balor and Jimmy get us started, Balor goes after the leg rather quickly but Jimmy cuts that off with strikes. Drop kick from Balor then he lays in some punches on the mat. Big E tags in, but eats a headbutt and Jey is in. Jey hits the ropes but runs into a back elbow. Big E drags Jey to the apron and clubs him, then goes for the apron splash and hits it. Jey recovers and drives Big E into the corner and both Usos attack him. Jimmy tags in and and they resume mugging Big E. Jey back in, they want a double suplex and hit it for a 1 count. Big E tries to fire up but is cut off as Jimmy tags in and starts laying in strikes. Big E avoids a Stinger splash and tags in Balor. Balor runs wild on both Usos, but Jey gets a blind tag in and trips him up then slams him into the barricade and sets up a Jimmy suicide dive onto Balor as we head to break.

We come bac to Jimmy keeping Balor isolated. Balor fights back with a kick, but can’t tag out before Jimmy hoists him on his shoulders and drives him into the corner neck first. Jimmy works a headlock but Balor fights back with a jawbreaker but he can’t get free enough to tag out. Balor eats a right hand, but lands a Pele kick and both men are down. Big E gets the hot tag and starts running wild with suplexes to Jey. Big E wants the big splash, but Jey catches him with a Samoan drop. ST-Joe from Big E, then he hits Jimmy with the big splash and ejects him from the ring. Jey to the apron, so Big E tries his spear through the ropes but runs into a knee. Jey up top but misses a flying nothing then lands a super kick to Big E but only gets a 2 count. Jimmy tags back in, but misses a charge at Balor and Balor takes down Jey with a Sling Blade then a Coup de Grace to Jey as Big E plants Jimmy with the Big Ending to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big E and Finn Balor won

Rating: 3 stars

Really good closing stretch from these teams, much as I’m not a fan of the champions losing they weren’t going to cool off Big E or Balor here. Roman is watching in his locker room, he asks if there’s anything Heyman wants to tell him. Heyman can’t think of anything, Roman asks if there’s anything he needs to know. Roman keeps pressing him and Heyman says with all the respect in his heart and soul he did not know that Brock was going to be at Summerslam. A bit of ego massaging from Heyman, claiming Brock’s lie is proof of his fear of Roman. Heyman squirming in these bits is great, you’re not sure if it’s fear of Roman finding out the truth about his duplicity or his innocence and desperation to prove it. Roman asks Heyman if Brock will show up at Extreme Rules, Heyman says no but Roman wants proof. Roman doesn’t pay Heyman to guess, he pays him to know in advance. Needs to be said again, Roman and Heyman play off of each other incredibly well.

Rick Boogs is here and plays out Shinsuke Nakamura, Boogs will be in singles action after this break.

Match #2: Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode w/ Dolph Ziggler

Roode jumps on Boogs right away as Ziggler provided a distraction. Some chops from Roode as he’s keeping Boogs in the corner. Second rope blockbuster from Roode but that only gets 2. Boogs fights off a Glorious DDT into a Samoan drop. Exploder suplexes from Boogs then a bulldog. Boogs wants the Boogs Cruise and gets it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rick Boogs won

Rating: 1.5 stars

I wouldn’t object to anyone calling this a squash, as it stands it was just really short and more about setting up the post match angle.

Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews show up to interrupt the celebration and they lay out Boogs and Nakamura. Crews heads into the ring after they’re down on the floor and poses. Azeez gives him a mic, and Crews asks if Nakamura is their King. The crowd says it is. Crews says Nakamura has made a mockery of the Intercontinental title (as though Crews hadn’t done most of that work during his impotent reign) and wants a rematch for the belt. In the back Happy Corbin walks and will be in action after this break.

Owens is at gorilla, and says he’s not happy, he’s mad, nay he’s furious. He objects to everything that happened last week, and tonight he’s going to use his anger as fuel to beat the crap out of Happy Corbin. After he’s done with Corbin tonight Corbin wont be happy anymore, but Owens will be.

Corbin jumps Owens during his entrance and they start brawling, leading to Corbin hitting a chokeslam onto the edge of the apron. I guess we’re not getting the match. We get another video recap of last week when Rollins hit the Stomp on Edge, Edge is resting at home tonight. Here comes Seth Rollins wearing basically a space blanket. Seems we’ll get the usual Rollins promo (laughing dismissal, half angry snap for a moment, getting more serious as he comes back from that little break, and attempts at something serious or intimidating to close on) after the break.

