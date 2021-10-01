Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so we’ve all gathered again for another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big thing tonight is obviously the annual (sort of) WWE talent draft, which kicks off tonight. Will your favorite superstars switch brands? Will the champions move over again? The only way to know is to watch. Or read along. Or follow various personalities/companies on Twitter. You know, the usual. Tonight also features the return of Edge, and he’ll be addressing Seth Rollins and the challenge Rollins has been making to have one final match between them. With Crown Jewel coming up that seems like a dandy place to settle things. Speaking of Crown Jewel it was confirmed that we’ll get a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s title that night when Becky Lynch tries to defend against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. There are also rumors swirling that Brock Lesnar is present tonight and could show up. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

We’re at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for tonight. Commentary tells us that the draft rosters aren’t going into effect until after Crown Jewel, and a reminder that Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks will main event this card. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are here to announce the picks this year. They welcome us to the draft.

Smackdown: Roman Reigns – No brainer

RAW: Big E – The only way to follow the first pick

Smackdown: Charlotte Flair – FML, at least send Corbin to RAW please

RAW: Bianca Belair

With that out of the way, here comes Roman Reigns along with Paul Heyman. While he’s making his way to the ring we get a video recap of his title defense against Finn Balor from Extreme Rules. By the time that wraps up Roman Reigns is ready to walk up the ring steps. Roman poses in the ring and pyro goes off, then he gets a mic from Heyman. He quotes the back of his shirt, “We the ones”, because he’s number one. So Baltimore, acknowledge him. Heyman gets the mic, and says the crowd response wasn’t loud enough for our Tribal Chief. It doesn’t surprise him coming from a room full of Baltimorons, or anyone who was a number one draft pick seeing as you can no longer call The Demon undefeated after the exorcist Roman Reigns defeated him. But like a shark circling the island of relevancy, Roman only looks forward and he looks forward to Crown Jewel which will not be held in suplex city because the Beast will come up against the suplexorcist (not your best work Heyman). Roman will remain the Universal champion, and he will smash Brock Lesnar. That cues the music for Lesnar, who shows up in his sleeveless flannel. Lesnar stalks around the ring, Roman keeps his eyes glued to him the whole time. Eventually Lesnar gets into the ring and they go face to face. A bit of jaw jacking follows, then they start brawling with Roman winning out early but Lesnar drops him with a German suplex. Another German from Lesnar and the Usos show up to take more suplexes from Lesnar while Roman stares him down from the ringside area. Lesnar demands Roman return to the ring, Roman thinks about it but ultimately declines. That leads to Lesnar F5’ing Jimmy, then one for Jey as well. Good promo stuff from Roman and Heyman, and there’s a genuine spark between Roman and Lesnar.

Post break we’ll get a backstage promo from Charlotte Flair.

Kayla is interviewing Charlotte in the back. Charlotte demands to be congratulated for being the first overall woman drafted. She gives a “Long live the Queen, Woo” then walks off.

Back to the ring, and here comes Kevin Owens. When Corbin comes out he brings out new flunkey Madcap Moss. Apparently he’s a bad comedian but Corbin loves his terrible jokes.

Match #1: Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin

Owens with a quick double leg and unloads with rights. Corbin gets sent out of the ring via a clothesline, and then has to avoid a dive attempt. Owens chases Corbin back into the ring, but Moss is able to trip him up on the apron as we head to break.

Owens hits an enziguri as we come back. Tornado DDT from Owens but that only gets 2. Corbin avoids a Stunner and hits a Deep Six for 2. They start trading strikes with Owens winning out, and super kicking Corbin. Another super kick from Owens then the cannonball senton in the corner all for a near fall. Owens up top, but just climbs down as Corbin rolls out of the ring. They head out of the ring, Moss distracting Owens and allowing Corbin to hit Happy Days (End of Days) on the floor. Back in the ring Moss asks for another one, Corbin obliges and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Happy Corbin won

Rating: 2 stars

Generic match featuring Corbin, but that’s somewhat repetitive. I get the feeling Owens is counting the days on his contract.

A video recap of Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair from Extreme Rules follows, highlighting the return of Sasha Banks and her taking out both Belair and Becky. That sends us to break.

Post break, time for more drafts.

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre – overdue, he’s done everything on RAW

RAW: RKBro

Smackdown: New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) – Separating New Day for the second Draft in a row

RAW: Edge – A little surprising, but Edge has worked Roman already and is about to wrap up Rollins

I think Acero got the better end of this round.

In the back Kayla interviews Drew McIntyre and his large sword. Drew is excited, he’s proud of what he did on RAW but is thinking about when he started in WWE on Smackdown in his 20’s and how poorly that went for him. Presently there’s a dark cloud over Smackdown in the form of Roman Reigns, and Drew plans on taking the Universal title from him.

To the ring and here’s Edge. Edge and Rollins will have some kind of confrontation after this break.

Post break we get a quick recap of Rollins Stomping Edge a few weeks back to win their match. Then a recap of Rollins demanding Edge show up tonight and admit that Rollins is better in every way. Edge has a mic, he thanks the fans for the pop when he came out. That’s why this is the best job in the world. It occurs to Edge he’s the only current talent who was on the very first episode of Smackdown and he’s always felt Smackdown was his home, but he’s excited to move to RAW and tackle that challenge. That brings him to Rollins, and how Rollins has been challenging him every week since then because Rollins knows Edge isn’t cleared yet. Edge appreciates the gamesmanship though, because Edge has show up and answer the challenge. He’s on his way to 100%, and tells Rollins to come out here and extract the words about superiority from him. Video from Rollins, he’s impressed Edge actually showed up in the center of the ring. But Edge wont say what Rollins needs him to say, he wont retire or tell everyone that Rollins isn’t Edge-lite. But most importantly Rollins doesn’t trust Edge, calls him a liar, and Rollins is honest. So while Edge showed up at Smackdown, Rollins went to Edge’s home. That leads to Edge sprinting out of the ring as Rollins starts knocking on the door. Oh, the door’s unlocked, how convenient. Rollins calls for Beth Phoenix as he moves into the house, questioning Edge’s security. He wanders through the kitchen, leaves the fridge door open like a total douchebag, and sits down to snack at the table. Some artwork done by Edge’s kids catches his eye, and he insults it. He finally gets around to closing the fridge door, and the front door as well. More meandering, like most of Rollins’ promos. He sees a family picture over a fireplace, and is grateful the kids favor their mother. Rollins could just stay here all night, he’s that comfortable. Edge is on the phone, telling his wife and kids to head to her brothers not go home. He got to her in time it seems. Someone needs to explain to Rollins that less is more.

Back to the ring, here’s Carmella for another match with Liv Morgan. That match will begin after this break.

Morgan with some early punches, Carmella out of the ring and gets a mic. She calls Morgan a bitch, so you know she’s serious, then gets a “face protector” that’s just a poor lucha mask from the production team. Carmella with a super kick then an X-Factor and stands tall. Apparently the match never even started.

More draft time.

Smackdown: Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss – FML

RAW: Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH the Women’s Tag Team Champions

Smackdown: Hit Row, all four of them from NXT – Meh

RAW: Keith “Bearcat” Lee

I’d say this feels like a push, but Corbin is still here so it’s a loss for Smackdown.

New Day are here along with the Street Profits. They will be in an 8 man tag team match after this break.

Match #2 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler

Kofi and Ziggler start us off. They trade takedown attempts then run the ropes until Kofi hits a back elbow. Woods tags in, and starts working the arm of Ziggler. Ford in, hits the arm but Ziggler kicks the injured ribs and is able to tag out to Gable. Gable with a wrist escape then spinning drop toe hold. Ford fights back up, Gable gets a sunset flip out of the corner for 2. Gable avoids a back leapfrog then goes for the Ankle Lock but Ford fights free and lays in kicks. Blind tag from Otis, Ford takes out everyone in the heel corner but Gable cuts him off and Otis catches Ford jumping to the outside then dumps him onto the apron. Otis drives Ford into the barricade to follow up and resume working the ribs of Ford. That sends us to break.

We come back to Gable working over Ford. Ford starts fighting back but jumps into a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Ford kicks Gable out of the ring as Ziggler makes a blind tag and looks to continue isolating Ford. That just allows Ford to land a chop and enziguri to drop Ziggler. Dawkins really wants to tag in, and Ford is able to oblige him. Dawkins runs wild on everyone, including an exploder suplex to Gable then a double underhook neckbreaker to Roode and Otis has to save the match. Otis clobbers Woods but Ford is able to dive onto him on the outside. Ziggler super kicks Ford, Kofi dives onto Ziggler, and Roode hits a spinebuster in the ring for a 2 count. Roode wants to end this, Dawkins avoids a Glorious DDT and tags Kofi. Kofi tags Woods, then hit the double stomp backbreaker combo to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits and New Day won

Rating: 2.5 stars

It’s incredibly difficult to make an 8-man compelling, they didn’t quite reach compelling but it wasn’t a bad match.

Up next we’ll get Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in their rematch.