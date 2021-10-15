Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Another week, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the final Smackdown before Crown Jewel this coming Thursday, so I expect a lot of shenanigans. The Smackdown half of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will conclude tonight, Finn Balor taking on Sami Zayn for the King of the Ring and Carmella battling Zelina Vega for the Queen’s Crown. Last week the women’s matches were given criminally short time, let’s see if Carmella and Vega get more to do tonight. Sonya Deville will allegedly make her in ring return against Naomi, and frankly if it gets her out of the authority figure role I’m all for it. I appreciate WWE giving Sonya something to do while she recovered, but this hasn’t been a great fit and if she’s ready to return to action it’s time to move on from this detour. Brock Lesnar will be here to confront Roman Reigns, further hyping those two in what I assume is the main event for Crown Jewel. We’ll also have a non-title match between Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. A lot of heel on heel stuff tonight, I mean that main event might as well have a bright flashing neon sign that says “Bianca run in” but we’ll have to see how long that takes to play out. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to the action.

We’re at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California tonight with the usual duo of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary. Also don’t forget we’re 2.5 hours tonight, for nebulous reasons. Up first is Edge, in the wake last week when he called for a Hell in a Cell match to close his rivalry with Seth Rollins he’s here to kick off the show. We get a video recap of the Edge and Rollins issue thus far, culminating with Edge’s enraged demand for Hell in a Cell. Edge has a chair and sits down to deliver his monologue. He says this stated between him and Seth 7 years ago, and now they’re in each others way with both men trying to become Universal champion. But this has become so much more. Ever since Rollins won in Madison Square Garden Rollins kept coming out and demanding more. Rollins then went to Edge’s home, where he lives and loves and cries with his family. We see Rollins in the back watching this. Edge reminds us that Rollins is still just following his playbook, recalling the time he slapped John Cena’s dad. Edge underestimated Rollins, a mistake akin to underestimate himself and he never does that. The two men are so alike they instinctually capitalize on mistakes, Edge beat Rollins at Summerslam then Rollins beat him at Madison Square Garden. Rollins is the only guy in the ring who comes close to matching Edge’s passion and obsession. Close, but not quite there. He says Rollins is not Edge-lite, he’s his own man. Rollins is happy to hear that. But because of that Edge has to end this, because if not their families will keep getting involved. Edge could go have a chance encounter with Becky. But Edge is going to channel that instead, and forever change Rollins after Hell in a Cell. A few weeks ago Rollins felt sorry for Edge, a mistake as you should never feel sympathy for a devil, and that’s what they are. Edge wont hesitate inside Hell in a Cell. He is going to scar Rollins’ soul, a scar you’ll never heal from. Edge is about as good as you get these days for this kind of promo, this one wasn’t quite as good as his promo before WrestleMania but was still quite good.

We get a recap of Sami Zayn beating Rey Mysterio last week as well as Balor besting Cesaro. That leads to the music of Balor hitting. Video from Balor, who thinks a king should respect the ring while Zayn only respects the sound of his own voice. He vows to shut Zayn up and advance. Balor heads to the ring as we head to break, his match with Zayn will be up next.

Match #1 – King of the Ring Semifinal: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: