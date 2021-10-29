Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, it’s Friday so here’s more Smackdown. Tonight we’re getting the Halloween treatment, most notably in the Trick or Street Fight when Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura team up to battle Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. There’s a bunch of talent new to the roster that could debut, Ridge Holland, Aliyah, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, and of course Sheamus. We’ll probably get more of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair sniping at each other for their program. The big question right now centers around the Universal Title, with Brock Lesnar now suspended (probably until around the Rumble, certainly no later than WrestleMania) there’s a visible gap in the title picture. There’s a bit of a stopgap in place as WWE likes to do the brand supremacy thing for Survivor Series so Roman Reigns will be meeting Big E at the PPV, but if there was ever a time for someone to make a run at the champion the field is pretty wide open currently.

We’re reminded of the Street Fight coming up. And we’re opening with Poochie, guess Roman will be closing the show. Charlotte Flair ambles to the ring then gets a mic. She mentions the more things change the more they stay the same. You don’t have to call out the booking like that. She reminds us that no one can do what she does, she’s the face of this division and this whole company as well as the most decorated woman in sports entertainment history. Whenever anyone else wins a title it’s the biggest day of their life, for her it’s just another Friday. That woman still can’t wink. The women here need a real leader, someone to bring out the best in them, and that’s her. That brings out Sasha Banks. Banks gets a mic, then does a fake laugh and mocks Charlotte’s claim of leadership. The only thing Charlotte cares about is holding down everyone else, then Banks wants a title shot. Charlotte says this is the new era of Smackdown, Banks has had chance after chance to beat Charlotte and can’t get it done. Instead a new face deserves a contender opportunity. Banks accuses Charlotte of being afraid, but here comes Shotzi in her tank because we really needed another revolving door promo segment. Shotzi has a mic, and says if Charlotte is looking for someone new she’s right here. Charlotte mocks Shotzi but does grant her a match, that’ll be up after this break.

Match #1: Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi

Sasha Banks is still lurking at ringside. They tie up, Charlotte out wrestles Shotzi, and takes plenty of time to jaw with Banks. Shotzi lands a kick then a sunset flip for a 2 count. Charlotte misses a big boot and Shotzi mocks her. Some slow motion rope running ends with Charlotte landing a basement drop kick. Shotzi flips out of a back suplex, lands a jawbreaker then a swinging hurricanrana for a 1 count. Some rapid fire elbows from Shotzi, but Charlotte yanks her off the second rope and Shotzi bounces her head off the turnbuckles on the way down. Charlotte is in control, but gets caught in a small package for 2 before flooring Shotzi with a clothesline. Charlotte lands a kick from the apron, sort of, then a really awkward return from Shotzi. Shotzi with an enziguri then a running splash in the ropes for a 2 count. Charlotte rolls out of the ring, so Shotzi tries to dive onto her but is intercepted with a right hand. Banks and Charlotte trade more verbal barbs, but Shotzi recovers and tries a suicide dive, she gets visibly hung up in the ropes but technically connects on Charlotte to send us to break.

Charlotte is in control as we come back, she climbs the ropes for a moonsault but Shotzi cuts her off and climbs up with her. Top rope hurricanrana from Shotzi gets a 2 count. Charlotte misses a big boot and gets dropped with a right hand. Charlotte avoids a charging splash and kicks Shotzi to the floor. Shotzi lands a super kick as Charlotte heads out of the ring. Who’s responsible for this layout, because it’s all over the place. Back in the ring Shotzi gets a 2 count on a cover, then rolled up by Charlotte for 2. Charlotte avoids an enziguri, tries the Figure 8 but Shotzi counters into a roll up for 2. Shotzi avoids a big boot and this an awkward as heck looking Tiger suplex for another near fall. Charlotte with a backbreaker out of the corner then climbs up top, misses a moonsault but lands on her feet and hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Banks up on the apron, this stalls everything and allows Charlotte to hit a Natural Selection and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair won

Rating: 2 stars

I get what they were trying to do here in some respects, but Shotzi is sloppy in the ring and Charlotte isn’t exactly the kind of wrestler to smooth that kind of work over. It doesn’t help that Charlotte has an almost Okada like insistence on “epic” matches and it gets tedious very quickly.

Post match Shotzi snaps and assaults Sasha Banks for costing her the match. I mean, she’s not wrong as Banks had no business on the apron. Shotzi calls on Banks before drilling her with an enziguri. Banks is on the apron, and Shotzi drop kicks her to the floor. Shotzi tosses Banks around the ringside area for a bit before tossing her back into the ring so she can hit a Ball Pit.

Kayla is in the back and welcomes Jeff Hardy to her interview space. She asks Hardy what he’s most looking forward too. Hardy wants to make new friends and face new opponents, maybe challenge for a new title. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss crash the party. Corbin introduces his gimmick and reminds us again about his match with Nakamura and Boogs. Moss offers a joke about witches not having kids because their boyfriends have “hollow weenies”. Hardy no sells all of this, and just reiterates it’s nice to be back on Smackdown.

Apparently there are additional sanctions coming to Brock Lesnar, we’ll get an update after this match.

We get a recap of Brock Lesnar’s path of destruction last week, and his resulting suspension. When we come back we get a video from Adam Pearce. He calls Lesnar’s actions cowardly. Pearce gives every bit of himself to this company, he will not be disrespected like this ever again. He’s fining Lesnar 1 million dollars in addition to the suspension. Paul Heyman watches this, and begins scheming as Kayla walks up to interrupt him. Heyman plays nice as she ask about Lesnar’s reaction to this. He’s amazed Kayla’s still employed, and mentions that Roman would show up even if suspended to smash people but doesn’t have to because Roman already beat Lesnar. Kayla repeats her question about Lesnar, then butters him up, and Heyman says Lesnar would show up and wreck people including Adam Pearce. Heyman goes on for a bit about Lesnar, then catches himself and reminds us he hasn’t spoken to Lesnar then walks off. Solid stuff from Heyman, Pearce is clearly being directed to do a Vince impression to very mixed results.

Back to the ring and here’s Drew McIntyre. After this break McIntyre will issue an open challenge.

We come back to Drew McIntyre in the ring, and he gets a mic. To the shock of no one Drew is in an ass kicking mood. He’s sure everyone doesn’t want open mic night (tell that to Charlotte), but open challenges are another matter. Drew calls on anyone in the back to step up and fight him. Mustafa Ali’s music hits and here he comes with a mic of his own. Ali mocks Drew for being big and bad, but he’s better than Drew. He’s got more athleticism in his pinky than in Drew’s entire body. A few attributes follow with Ali putting himself over as he gets into the ring. Ali will be the one to beat him tonight.

Match #2: Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali

Drew grabs Ali and tosses him into the corner, Ali then lands a chop that just annoys Drew. Another Ali chop, Drew returns it and floors Ali with it. Ali battles back with kicks but Drew shoves him down then catches him in an overhead throw. Drew takes over with strikes in the corner then tosses Ali across the ring and follows up with a neckbreaker. Ali avoids the Future Shock DDT then Drew posts himself trying to follow up. Ali up top, misses the 450 splash but avoids a Claymore kick. Drew stalls out an around the world DDT then locks up the kimura and Ali taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly average match, Ali bumped like a mad man for Drew and God bless him for it. Post match Ali gets a mic after Drew has left. Ali has to get something off of his chest, and gets after the crowd for cheering for Drew McIntyre and against him. The only reason we choose to root against him is because his name is Mustafa Ali. Are we seriously doing this again?

We get a recap of last week when Xavier Woods was crowned King of the Ring. Woods will be knighting Kofi Kingston shortly. In the back Kofi does the herald bit as Woods walks around. They run into Hit Row, Woods puts them over and is happy to see musicians doing the damn thing. They do the “We’re not worthy” bit. Kofi asks them to spit some fire for their King. We get a “King Woods” to the tune of their “Hit Row” bit. There’s not enough autotune in the world for this.

Woods and Kofi head to the ring, Kofi’s knighthood will happen after this break.

Match #3:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: