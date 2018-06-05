Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Carmella “Unmasks” Asuka : Carmella arrives and plans to unmask Asuka and show us who she really is. She then runs a video package of the Asuka we know. Carmella then says Asuka used to be incredible, and unveils the ‘real Asuka,” which of course features Asuka losing at WrestleMania, and then losing in a tag on Smackdown. Carmella says Asuka’s confidence was shattered at Mania, and she doesn’t fear Asuka, because she’s money. Asuka was undefeated, but now, everyone is ready for Asuka. Asuka arrives, but before anything can happen, Rose & Deville arrive. Rose runs down Asuka and says she was a second away from beating Asuka and wants her again tonight. Deville then says she wants Asuka. Carmella tries to stir the pot, and says she should face them both. Paige now arrives, fucks sake. Paige says no one speaks for her and she makes the matches. Paige gives Asuka the choice of opponent, and she picks both.

Asuka vs. Rose & Deville : Deville in with Asuka to begin. Asuka backs her off and Rose tags in. She quickly tags back out and Asuka & Deville lock up. Deville grounds things but Asuka quickly pulls a knee bar and Deville has to make the ropes for the break. Asuka follows with a dropkick, but Rose distracts her, allowing Deville to attack. She lays in strikes and tags in Rose. She lays in strikes and then works double teams with Deville. Rose ground things, working a headlock. Asuka fires up, hits ass attacks and heads up top. The missile dropkick follows, but Carmella distracts Asuka and that allows Deville to attack. We go screen in screen as Deville grounds the action. Rose tags in and she lays in grounded strikes. Rose maintains control, and hits a suplex for 2. She then chokes out Asuka in the ropes, and looks for the implant buster, but Asuka escapes and cradles her for 2. They work into a double down. Back to full screen and Asuka fires up and hits a dropkick. The German follows and then a spin kick. Deville in and eats a knee strike and the ass attack gets 2. Asuka and Deville both hit kicks and that leads to a double down. They make it to their feet and Asuka hits a knee strike, but Deville hits a spear for 2. Deville lays in knee strikes, and Asuka counters into the Asuka lock and Deville taps. Asuka defeated Rose & Deville @ 11:30 via submissioN

– Post match, Carmella enters the ring and attacks Asuka with a belt shit and superkick.

– New Day meets with Miz and apologizes for being jerks. They are taking MITB very seriously, because Miz gave them a reality check. They want Miz to draw a name out of a hat to choose who will compete in MITB. Miz gets blindfolded and they switch the hat to a hat filled with pancake batter. Miz is not amused.

Harper vs. Karl Anderson : Rowan & Gallows are at ringside. Harper attacks at the bell and starts the ass kicking right away. Harper follows with big rights and chops, and then rakes at the eyes. The bossman slam follows. Anderson starts to fire back, and gets a roll up for the flash pin. Karl Anderson defeated Harper @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Naomi & Jimmy cut a promo on tonight’s match with Lana & English.

Naomi & Jimmy Uso vs. Lana & Aiden English : Hopefully Lana doesn’t lose her extensions here like she did against Asuka. Actually, I hope she does, that shit was funny. Uso and English to begin. Uso lays in strikes and backs off English. Naomi & Uso hit enziguris and Naomi follows with a tope onto Lana & English. Post break, and Naomi hits a knee strike, but English distracts her and Lana attacks and the cover gets 2. Lana chokes out Naomi in the ropes, and again covers for 2. Lana grounds the action, and then stomps Naomi to the buckles. Lana mocks Naomi and gets kicked in the face. Lana cuts off the tag and hits elbow drops, covering for 2. Naomi fights and get a cradle for 2. They work into a double down, and we get wholesale changes to the men. Uso runs wild and hits the Samoan clambake for 2 as Lana makes the save. She slaps Uso and Naomi takes her out. English attacks and mocks Uso before Naomi wipe shim out with a high cross. Uso hits the superkick for the win. Naomi & Jimmy Uso defeated Lana & Aiden English @ 10:30 via pin