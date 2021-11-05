Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Another Friday night, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight Roman Reigns returns (the Tribal Chief doesn’t work FS1, and I don’t blame him) and will address Brock Lesnar being fined and suspended. We’re also getting another match between Naomi and Shayna Baszler, no doubt with more interference from Sonya Deville. There’s also a decent chance Sheamus is around, I doubt back in action as he just had surgery for his broken nose again, but at least present. Last week King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston bested the Usos in a tag team match and we might get the fallout from that here as well. We’re also coming off of the heels of some serious roster cuts, so you know, good times all around. We’re also coming up on Survivor Series so WWE better get on some kind of angle development for that.

We open with the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns along with his entourage. As they head to the ring we get a quick recap of the interaction between the Usos and New Day from last week. Paul Heyman obtains a microphone and then hands it to Roman. Roman says he wasn’t on Smackdown last week, because when you smash someone like Brock Lesnar you’ve got to celebrate so he took some vacation time. But he heard the grumbling, heard that we wanted him back and here he is. So tiny little no name town, acknowledge him. He had a great week on vacation, but it was a bad week for a lot of other people because he wasn’t here. Another guy who had a bad week was that dumbass Brock Lesnar who got fined and suspended, and we can all thank Roman for that. Roman asks Heyman what else happened last week. Heyman babbles a bit about getting distracted by Kayla, but Roman cuts him off and Heyman moves on to referencing the Usos losing. Roman asks him to repeat that, and Heyman can only say that New Day won the match with the Usos. That leads to Roman playing with the crowd, he likes the New Day as they’re entertaining, but they’re not better than the Bloodline. He can’t quite understand how his cousins, the greatest tag team of this generation lost to the New Day. Which one of them got pinned? Jimmy and Jey point at each other, Jey says he knows better than to get pinned and Roman buys this, putting his arm around Jimmy’s shoulders. Roman asks Jimmy how he’s going to fix this problem. Jimmy gets the mic from Roman, and says he’s got Roman, and tonight he’s going to kick that crown off of Xavier Woods big ass head and make him acknowledge the real king, the Universal champion. That all brings out Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi does his herald introduction for Woods. Woods complains about the lack of a table here for him, and notes a king sits at the head of a table and then never stop talking about it, even get branded merch to help you remember. Kofi cackles, and laments how lonely the Island of Relevancy must be seeing as no one else is allowed there. Woods moves the program along, his people in his kingdom, right here in Evansville, Indiana, then says he’ll accept Jimmy Uso as a challenger but when Jimmy loses he’ll have to bend the knee to Woods. Jimmy still has the mic, he says no ones taking orders from those chumps. Jey gets the mic and says the Bloodline bends the knee to no one. Roman gets the mic back, Heyman losing his mind over Jey not realizing Roman asking for it is great, and Roman accepts the challenge. Some poor name related gags follow as Kofi decides to reiterate what was just said. Not a bad opening segment, but a little overlong and your enjoyment is going to be determined by how much you enjoy New Day’s schtick.

Naomi heads to the ring, she’ll have an ostensibly fair one on one match with Shayna Baszler after this break.

Baszler heads to the ring after we come back. Sonya is in the back watching TV at an awkward angle, Kayla walks up and asks about Deville’s vendetta against Naomi. Sonya says she’s bringing out the passion and fire from Naomi through adversity, and if Naomi can win tonight then maybe one day she’ll get a one on one match between the two of them.

Match #1: Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

They run the ropes early with Naomi hitting a Thesz press but Baszler transitions to a leg attack. Naomi rolls through and hits an enziguri. Baszler hits a German suplex but Naomi avoids a low drop kick and kicks Baszler out of the ring. Naomi and Baszler fight over the apron, then Naomi lands a kick and slams Baszler into the ring apron. Back into the ring Naomi heads up top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Baszler tries to bail, she avoids a Naomi pescado then drops her with a gutwrench facebuster to send us to break.

Naomi lands a kick as we come back then hits a facebuster on the apron then gets a sunset flip for 2 but Baszler transitions into the Kirifuda Clutch. They fight around and Naomi grabs a Victory Roll to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Naomi won

Rating: 2 stars

More about the angle than match, but the action was decent when they were allowed to actually wrestle. Post match here comes Sonya Deville. Deville says there should have been a rope break when she grabbed the ropes to escape the Clutch, technically correct, and she restarts the match.

Match #2: Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Instant Kirifuda Clutch from Baszler gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shayna Baszler won

Rating: DUD

This is only a few weeks old and beyond tiring. Naomi and Baszler have alright chemistry overall.

Roman is in the back and mentions how everything feel apart when he took one vacation day, saying Smackdown was almost as bad as RAW last week. Jimmy laughs, and Roman gets annoyed. Roman asks Jey what they don’t do, they don’t lose. They don’t lose because they’re the ones. Jey ushers Jimmy out on that note.

We get a recap of Shotzi taking out Sasha Banks last week, and she’ll get some promo time after this break.

A reminder that Xia Li is coming to Smackdown, if she doesn’t get released in the next couple of weeks.

Kayla is in the back and here comes Ridge Holland. Ridge is looking forward to meeting Sheamus, they operate the same and he puts over how big Sheamus was in his hometown. He runs over a few highlights from Sheamus’s career, and he’s learned some tricks from Sheamus and that’s bad news for whoever gets in the ring with him.

Another recap of what happened involving Shotzi last week. Shotzi is in the back, she’s finally had enough. Ever since she got to Smackdown she’s lost title opportunities, her tag team partner, and the support of the WWE universe. And last week, thanks to Sasha Banks, she lost the biggest match of her career. She’s not going to smile and pretend it’s alright anymore, Sasha’s patronizing attitude broke her and now Sasha is her target. Shotzi will run over Sasha or anyone else who gets in her way, and doesn’t need a tank to do so. Decent promo from Shotzi, but she’s so stiff with her body that it’s hard not to know it’s all horribly scripted.

Los Lotharios head to the ring, they’ll be in action after this break.

Cesaro and Mansoor head to the ring, and we get a recap of Carrillo and Garza costing Shinsuke Nakamura and Boogs their street fight against King Corbin and Madcap Moss last week.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza) vs. Mansoor and Cesaro

Garza and Mansoor start us off. Garza immediately grounds Mansoor and starts working the arm. Mansoor fights back with a dropkick. Garza drives Mansoor into the corner and tags in Carrillo. They hit a double drop kick on Mansoor for a 2 count. Mansoor tries to fight back but is stomped down by Carrillo. Garza tags in and there’s an awkward double team splash then a back body drop. Garza removes his pants but only gets a 2 count on his cover. Boston half crab from Garza, Mansoor fights up and hits an enziguri. Garza stops the tag attempt, but walks into a DDT to no reaction. Both men tag out and it’s time for Cesaro to run wild. Cesaro beats the crap out of Carrillo with uppercuts then hits the discus lariat. Cesaro out of the ring with Garza’s pants and hits a running uppercut to Garza just because. Springboard corkscrew uppercut from Cesaro floors Carrillo. Garza comes in after Cesaro but gets caught in a Big Swing for a few rotations before Carrillo breaks that up. Mansoor is here but is saved by Cesaro. Super kick from Carrillo, Cesaro’s head smacks into Mansoor then Garza tags in and they hit their double team finisher to pin Cesaro.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Lotharios won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Well that hurt, Cesaro being reduced to this is darn near criminal. I’m not a big fan of Carrillo and Garza, but they work well enough together in the ring.

In the back Jeff Hardy talks with Aaliyah, who then walks off so Kayla can talk with Jeff. Jeff walks over and Aaliyah is talking with Sami Zayn. Sami tries to give advice to Aaliyah, recommending she wear a pant suit. Aaliyah asks if Sami is always like that, Jeff confirms that he is.

Back to the ring, here comes Drew McIntyre, he’ll have another open challenge after this break.

Match #4: Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet

