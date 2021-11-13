Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight the build to Survivor Series continues, and our main event tonight is a battle between Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If I were a betting man I’d say WWE Champion Big E shows up tonight in some capacity, we’ve got to get him and Roman together in order to begin promoting their champion vs. champion match. The Smackdown Survivor Series team might get some play tonight as well, plus Sheamus is due to return to the ring at some point. Drew McIntyre will probably be in action as well. Well with that out of the way, let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.

Sonya Deville has Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah in the ring and they will be the team to represent Smackdown at Survivor Series. Sonya introduces them one by one, though it must be awkward for Shayna to be the only one there with two names. The final member of the team, and team captain, is Sasha Banks who gets her own intro. Shotzi stares daggers at Banks as Banks heads to the ring. As soon as Banks gets in the ring she and Shotzi start jaw jacking, but here comes Naomi to interrupt things. Naomi and Baszler go at it, and we get a full scale brawl between all six women. We head to break as the brawl continues.

We come back and our first match is official.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Sasha Banks, Aliyah, and Naomi vs. Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler

Banks and Natalya get us going. They trade chops, Sasha with an arm drag then Natalya lands a shoulder block. More rope running before Banks hits a wheelbarrow bulldog for a 2 count. Baszler tags in. Quick takedown from Baszler then she cheap shots Naomi but that allows Banks to hit her with a knee strike. Aliyah tags in and hits an assisted hurricanrana then a drop kick. Shotzi tags in, eats a drop kick and almost gets pinned. Shotzi slams Aliyah down by the hair and hits a senton. Natalya tags in and starts working over Aliyah. The heels make quick tags while keeping Aliyah isolated in their corner. Natalya gets caught in a small package for a 2 count then Nataly floors her with a clothesline. Baszler back in and lays in body shots. Aliyah escapes a Kirifuda Clutch and tags Naomi. Naomi runs wild on Baszler with strikes then Natalya makes a blind tag and hangs up Naomi on the top rope and Baszler drops Natalya with a knee strike. Natalya then lands a suplex off the apron to the floor, then a snap suplex on the floor. Back in the ring Natalya hits another suplex but that only gets a 2 count. Naomi fights off another suplex but eats a discus clothesline for her troubles. Baszler attacks Naomi on the outside as we head to break.

Naomi is still getting worked over by the heels as we come back. Shotzi tries to keep Naomi from tagging out, and tags in Baszler. Baszler stomps on the arm of Naomi and starts going after the arm. Naomi starts to fire back up with strikes, she escapes a Kirifuda Clutch but can’t tag out. Naomi fights out of the heel corner and kicks Baszler off of the apron, she crawls over to tag out and eventually tags Aliyah. Aliyah heads up top and dives onto Natalya. Thesz press from Aliyah, then another one before she hits a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Aliyah avoids it only to get planted with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Aliyah avoids a discus lariat and hits a Northern Lights suplex for 2 when Baszler breaks up the pin. Banks goes after Baszler with a meteora on the outside, Naomi downs Shotzi but back in the ring Natalya gets a Sharpshooter on Aliyah but Naomi brakes it up and Aliyah rolls up Natalya to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Aliyah won

Rating: 3 stars

They kept the booking simple here and got out of the way of a bunch of women who can go in the ring when necessary.

Sami Zayn is in the back practicing a rousing speech to try and rally the troops for the Survivor Series team. Jeff Hardy observes from the side then walks up to interrupt Zayn. Jeff tells Zayn he’s been here the whole time before telling him his speech sucked.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman walk in the back, they will have some kind of promo time after this break.

Post break we get a recap of Aliyah pinning Natalya to win the match. Aliyah is happy in the back as she’s interviewed by Megyn, she can’t believe she won her first WWE match. Sonya Deville comes up and asks Aliyah how long she’s known Naomi, then dovetails into cutting her from Survivor Series then heads off taking a fake phone call.

We get a recap of last week when Roman Reigns and the Usos abused Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Kayla walks up on Roman and Heyman backstage, shocking Heyman again. Roman asks if Kayla is here to acknowledge her tribal chief, or flirt with the wise man. No one cares what Kayla wants, and tells Heyman to smarten up Kayla. Heyman says that’s the toughest assignment he’s been given but he’ll try his best. He’s upping the ante against Xavier Woods tonight, Woods will acknowledge Roman as the chief, but if Woods is able to win Roman will bend the knee to Woods. And if Roman violates the stipulation you can strip him of the Universal title and banish him from Smackdown. Since we’re in the Commonwealth of Virginia the verbal agreement is legally binding.

Back to ringside and here’s Boogs with his guitar to play with the crowd. He’s here to rock with Shinsuke Nakamura, then plays the Intercontinental champion out. Those two will be in action after this break against Los Lotharios, the freshly mono-named Angel and Humberto.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: